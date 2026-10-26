MoneyTruVa Unveils India’s Structured Financial Information Platform, Launches MoneyTruVa AI

Platform opens preregistration for regulated entities, listed companies and users, with mobile application available for download from 14 November; first 25,000 founding members to receive free subscription until December 2027

(Left to Right - Mubina Kapasi, ⁠Sameer Vasani, Abhijit Bhave, Jayesh Parmar, Kushal Lodha, Rahul Malodia, Ajay Thakur, Jigish Sonagara, Sunil Singhania, ⁠Rakesh Rathod, ⁠Kunal Bothra, Shreyam Shah)

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MUMBAI, 26 October 2026: MoneyTruVa, India’s Structured Financial Information Platform for Smarter Investment Decisions, was officially unveiled today at an invite-only launch event in Mumbai. Founded by Jigish Sonagara, the platform aims to make financial information easier to discover, understand and use by bringing together information from sources such as exchange filings, media and social platforms in one structured, contextualised experience.

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Unlike conventional social-media platforms that allow open publishing, MoneyTruVa is designed around a differentiated information ecosystem in which only regulated entities, listed companies and featured voices can publish content. By bringing these contributors together within a structured environment, the platform aims to help investors access relevant information while reducing the noise and fragmentation associated with navigating multiple sources.

MoneyTruVa AI: Data Quality and Wisdom As A Service™

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A key highlight of the launch was MoneyTruVa AI, developed with a focus on data quality and making financial information more accessible and useful. Guided by its philosophy of WAAS — Wisdom As A Service™, MoneyTruVa AI aims to help investors move beyond raw information towards a clearer understanding of the developments that matter.

The company also announced its initiative to make financial information more accessible to Indian investors in 22 scheduled Indian languages. Through summaries and key information from documents and other financial sources, including Draft Red Herring Prospectuses (DRHPs), annual reports and earnings calls, MoneyTruVa aims to help investors understand complex financial information in their preferred language.

Preregistration Opens Ahead of Mobile Application Availability

MoneyTruVa has opened preregistration ahead of the mobile application becoming available for download from 14 November 2026. As part of its launch initiative, the first 25,000 founding members will receive a free subscription until December 2027.

The initiative is intended to encourage early participation as the company builds its information ecosystem for investors across India.

As India's investor base continues to expand beyond 13 crore, investors are navigating financial information spread across exchange filings, media coverage and social platforms, often presented in different formats and without consolidated context. MoneyTruVa seeks to address this gap by bringing information together in a structured, contextualised experience, helping users discover relevant information and understand it before making investment decisions. The platform's proposition is built around a simple idea: “Everything Beyond Price That Matters.”

Commenting on the launch, Jigish Sonagara, Founder and CEO, MoneyTruVa, said:

“Investors today have access to an enormous amount of financial information, but it is scattered across platforms, formats and voices, making it difficult to see the full picture. We are building MoneyTruVa to bring that information together in a structured, contextualised and accessible way, so investors can spend less time navigating the noise and more time understanding what matters. With MoneyTruVa AI, our focus is also on the quality of information and making it easier for investors across India to understand complex financial developments in their own languages. The trust shown by our shareholders and supporters gives us tremendous encouragement as we work towards making financial information more useful for investors across India.”

Earlier this month, MoneyTruVa announced its seed funding round, backed by Sunil Singhania, investing in his personal capacity, and Raj Shamani. Its shareholder base also includes investors, entrepreneurs, business and finance educators, and media and thought leaders from across India’s financial ecosystem.

The platform is intended to support better-informed investment decisions and does not replace independent research or investment advice.

About MoneyTruVa

MoneyTruVa is building India's first Structured Financial Information Platform for Smarter Decisions, designed to bring financial information together in a structured and accessible format to help investors discover, understand and make better-informed decisions.

The company was founded by Jigish Sonagara, who has led technology initiatives for financial market institutions including MCX, IEX and MSE. His experience spans exchange systems, risk management, surveillance, market infrastructure and MSME finance.

Sameer Vasani serves on the company's Board. A TOGAF-certified enterprise architect, he brings extensive expertise in enterprise technology architecture, trading systems and large-scale digital infrastructure.

MoneyTruVa's vision is to democratise access to financial information and knowledge, making it more structured, accessible and useful for investors across India.

Website: www.moneytruva.com

For media inquiries: connect@moneytruva.com

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