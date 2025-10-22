MONIN Introduces a New Indian Rasa Range Specially Curated for Diwali

Features a new Chai Tea Concentrate alongside Rose, Spiced Jamun, Raw Mango, and Hibiscus Syrups

HYDERABAD, India , Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As India lights up for the festive season, MONINIndia brings its own touch of sparkle with the Indian Rasa Range, a collection that celebrates Indian flavours. Rooted in the campaign theme 'Brighter With You', the range reimagines India's most beloved tastes through a modern lens – inviting chefs, baristas, mixologists, and home creators to rediscover the joy of flavour during the season of lights.

At the heart of the launch is MONIN's Chai Tea Concentrate, a contemporary ode to India's favourite comfort cup. Infused with the warmth of cardamom, cloves, and ginger, it's as versatile as it is nostalgic — perfect for everything from spiced lattes to creamy desserts and festive cocktails.

Supporting this hero are:

• Rose: Floral and fragrant, reminiscent of classic mithai.

• Spiced Jamun: Tangy and playful, a nod to India's street-side indulgences.

• Raw Mango: A refreshing balance of sweet and sour, evoking summer nostalgia.

• Hibiscus: Bright and floral, modern yet rooted in tradition.

The range has been designed in line with insights from MONIN India's recent trend study, 'Reimagining Indian Drinks and Desserts for Modern Hospitality Menus in 2025', enabling chefs and baristas to bridge traditional flavours with global presentation.

"Diwali is a moment of gratitude for us at MONIN – a celebration of creativity, connection, and culture," says Germain Araud, Managing Director, MONIN India. "With 'Brighter With You', we're celebrating the people and partners who make our journey meaningful, and the flavours that make India truly special."

Adding to this, Sai Harish, Head of Marketing, MONIN India, shares, "India's beverage culture is constantly evolving – deeply rooted in tradition yet always open to reinvention. The Indian Rasa Range embodies that spirit, encouraging creators to reimagine familiar flavours in fresh, modern ways."

Brighter With You: A Celebration of Collaboration

True to MONIN's spirit of partnership, 'Brighter With You' is an initiative that will see collaborations with cafés, bars, and restaurants across India, where chefs, baristas, and mixologists will craft limited-edition menus and tasting experiences inspired by MONIN's Indian Rasa Range.

Each collaboration will reinterpret festive flavours through a local lens – from spiced beverages and artisanal desserts to inventive cocktails and plated creations – showcasing how tradition can meet innovation on every table. Beyond the menu, select partners will host live demos, workshops, and pairing sessions, offering guests an immersive way to explore flavour and craftsmanship together.

Price & Availability

The Indian Rasa Range is available through select cafés, restaurants, and bars across India, as well as online via Amazon, Flipkart, Big Basket, Blinkit, Swiggy, and Zepto in 700ml & 250ml bottles.

Recipes

Masala Magic by MONIN

A refreshing desi twist on classic chai, this cooler blends MONIN Chai Tea Concentrate with a hint of cherry for a light, spiced sip that's perfectly festive.

Ingredients:

MONIN Chai Tea Concentrate – 20ml

MONIN Cherry Syrup – 10ml

Water – 120ml

Ice cubes

Cherry (for garnish)

Method:

Add chai tea concentrate, cherry syrup, and water into a shaker with ice.

Shake well and pour into a Collins glass.

Garnish with a cherry and serve chilled.

Mango Shrikhand by MONIN

Creamy and fragrant, this version of the classic shrikhand swaps sugar with MONIN Mango Fruit Mix for a smooth, fruity finish.

Ingredients:

MONIN Mango Fruit Mix – ½ cup

Hung curd/Greek yoghurt – 2 cups

Saffron milk – 2 tbsp

Cardamom powder – ¼ tsp

Almonds, chopped – 1 tbsp

Pistachios, chopped – 1 tbsp

Fresh mango pieces (optional)

Method:

In a bowl, whisk together the hung curd (or Greek yoghurt), saffron milk, MONIN Mango Fruit Mix, and cardamom powder until smooth and creamy.

Chill the mixture in the refrigerator for at least 30 minutes.

Serve garnished with chopped almonds, pistachios, and fresh mango pieces, if desired.

About MONIN

Founded in 1912 in Bourges, France, MONIN is a global leader in premium flavour solutions with a presence in over 160 countries. With a portfolio of 200+ flavours across eight categories, MONIN continues to empower cafés, bars, hotels, and home creators with innovative and high-quality flavour experiences. Known for its commitment to quality, creativity, and sustainability, MONIN has become a trusted partner for beverage professionals and enthusiasts worldwide.

About MONIN India

Established in Hyderabad with a fully operational R&D centre since 2019, MONIN India continues to expand its footprint in the region. With an investment exceeding INR 350 crores, MONIN will inaugurate its manufacturing facility in Telangana by the end of 2025. The brand's initiatives—such as the MONIN Cup, MONIN Creativity Coffee Cup, and Experience Studios in New Delhi, Bengaluru, and Mumbai—underscore its commitment to nurturing local talent and strengthening the hospitality industry. For more information, please visit https://monin.in/. For business queries, please visit https://monin.in/pages/contact.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2802596/Indian_Rasa_range.jpg

