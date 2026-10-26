Monolithisch India Reports Record Q2 FY27 Performance; Revenue Rises 88.2%, EBITDA Surges 192.2% and PAT Grows 145.1%

BusinessWire India

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], October 26: Monolithisch India Limited (NSE: MONOLITH), a specialised manufacturer of premixed silica ramming mass used in induction-furnace steelmaking, reported its highest-ever quarterly revenue, EBITDA and profit after tax (PAT) in Q2 FY27, supported by strong year-on-year growth and improved profitability. The company also reported robust performance for the first half of FY27, alongside progress on its raw-material integration and manufacturing expansion initiatives.

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For the quarter ended 30 September 2026, Monolithisch India recorded revenue of INR 53.59 crore, registering growth of 88.2% over INR 28.48 crore in Q2 FY26. EBITDA increased 192.2% year on year to INR 15.80 crore, compared with INR 5.41 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year. PAT rose 145.1% to INR 11.17 crore from INR 4.56 crore a year earlier.

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The improvement in earnings was accompanied by a significant expansion in profitability margins. EBITDA margin increased to 29.5% in Q2 FY27 from 19.0% in Q2 FY26, an improvement of 1,049 basis points. PAT margin strengthened to 20.8% from 16.0%, an improvement of 484 basis points. Diluted earnings per share stood at INR 5.14 for the quarter, compared with INR 2.22 in the corresponding period last year.

As part of its growth strategy, the company secured the allotment of a quartzite mining block in Bihar with an approved capacity of 710,000 metric tonnes per annum. Commercial mining is targeted to commence around mid-January 2027, subject to necessary approvals. The initiative aims to strengthen raw-material security and improve inventory efficiency.

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The company also commenced commercial production at its greenfield manufacturing facility on 10 October 2026. Additionally, it has proposed new manufacturing facilities in Udaipur, Rajasthan, and near Hospet, Karnataka, involving a combined capacity addition of 300,000 MTPA and an estimated investment of INR 45 crore. Upon completion and commissioning, total installed capacity is expected to increase from approximately 576,000 MTPA to 875,000 MTPA by Q3 FY28.

Commenting on the performance, Mr Prabhat Tekriwal, Chairman and Whole-Time Director of Monolithisch India Limited, said, “Q2 FY27 marks an important step in Monolithisch’s growth journey. Revenue grew 88.2% year on year, while EBITDA and PAT increased 192.2% and 145.1%, respectively. Our EBITDA margin improved to 29.5%, underscoring our progress in scaling operations while staying focused on product performance and execution.”

The company has retained its FY27 revenue guidance of INR 250 crore until the mines commence operations, with a revision to be considered thereafter.

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