Moody’s slashes India’s economic growth forecast to 7.7% from 8.8%

PTI

New Delhi, September 1

Moody’s Investors Service on Thursday slashed India’s economic growth projection for 2022 to 7.7%, citing dampening of economic momentum in coming quarters on rising interest rates, uneven monsoon, and slowing global growth.

This is a sharp 1.1 percentage points cut from the growth projection of 8.8% for current year made in May by Moody’s. The Indian economy grew 8.3% in 2021 after a 6.7% contraction in 2020, the year when the pandemic struck the country.

As per projections, India’s real GDP growth will slow from 8.3% in 2021 to 7.7% in 2022 and to decelerate further to 5.2% in 2023

The projections came a day after India released its GDP estimates for June quarter as per which the economy expanded 13.5% in Q1

In its update to Global Macro Outlook 2022-23, Moody’s said India’s central bank is likely to remain hawkish this year and maintain a reasonably tight policy stance in 2023 to prevent domestic inflationary pressures from building further.

“Our expectation that India’s real GDP growth will slow from 8.3% in 2021 to 7.7% in 2022 and to decelerate further to 5.2% in 2023 assumes that rising interest rates, uneven distribution of monsoons, and slowing global growth will dampen economic momentum on a sequential basis,” Moody’s said.

