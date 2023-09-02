Moody’s upgrades India’s growth forecast to 6.7% for current year

New Delhi, September 1

Moody’s Investors Service on Friday raised India’s growth projection for 2023 calendar year to 6.7% citing upside to growth performance helped up robust underlying economic momentum.

In the Global Macro Outlook 2023-24 (August update), Moody’s said strong services expansion and capital expenditures have propelled India’s 7.8% real GDP growth in the second (April-June) quarter from a year ago.

“Given the robust underlying economic momentum, we also recognise further upside risk to India’s economic growth performance, Moody’s said while raising its 2023 calendar year growth forecast for India to 6.7%, from 5.5%.

The global rating agency, however, lowered 2024 growth forecast to 6.1% from 6.5%, citing a high base of 2023.

India’s monsoon season which runs from June to October could also see below average rainfall, resulting in higher food prices. As of August 29, the India Meteorological Department has estimated a 9% rain deficiency across the country.

If El Niño this year proves to be particularly strong in the second half of 2023 and early 2024, agricultural commodity prices could shoot up, Moody’s added.

The Reserve Bank of India’s monetary policy committee left the repo rate unchanged for a third time in August.

The recent uptick in food price inflation and uncertain El Niño-related weather conditions will delay monetary policy easing consideration to early next year, it said. — PTI

Global Macro Outlook