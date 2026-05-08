MoPNG holds workshop with Oil PSU heads to strengthen R&D capabilities in oil and gas sector

New Delhi [India], May 8 (ANI): The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG) on Friday organised a workshop on enhancing research and development (R&D) capabilities in India's oil and gas sector under the chairmanship of the Secretary, MoPNG, with participation from the chairpersons and managing directors (CMDs) of Oil Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs).

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According to a post shared by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas on X, the workshop focused on strengthening innovation-led growth and building a coordinated approach towards research and development in the country's energy sector.

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The discussions during the workshop centred around key strategic areas including reducing duplication of R&D efforts, prioritising important research themes for coordinated action, developing a shared long-term vision for India's oil and gas ecosystem, and studying global benchmarks along with coordinated international R&D models.

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The ministry highlighted that the deliberations aimed at improving collaboration among stakeholders and enhancing the effectiveness of research initiatives across the sector.

The post stated that the workshop focused on "reducing duplication of R&D efforts" and "prioritising R&D themes for coordinated action" to create a more integrated and efficient framework for innovation in the oil and gas industry.

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It further noted that discussions also included "developing a shared vision for India's Oil & Gas ecosystem" and "studying global benchmarks and coordinated R&D models" as part of efforts to strengthen the sector's future readiness and competitiveness.

According to the ministry, the deliberations "reaffirmed the commitment to innovation-driven growth and strengthening India's energy future."

A workshop on enhancing R&D capabilities in the Oil & Gas sector is being held today under the chairmanship of the Secretary, MoPNG, with participation from the CMDs of Oil PSUs.

The workshop was held to discuss ways to build stronger R&D capabilities and support the long-term growth of India's energy ecosystem through innovation and collaboration. (ANI)

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