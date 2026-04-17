MoPNG refutes misleading claims of LPG shortage, assures domestic supply stability

New Delhi [India], April 17 (ANI): The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG) refuted reports on Friday claiming that India's Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) supply might require four years to recover, describing such assertions as misleading and inaccurate.

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"A claim circulating in a section of the media -- attributed to an unnamed government official -- that India's LPG supply may take up to four years to recover is misleading and creates an incorrect impression about the country's supply position," the Ministry said in a statement on X.

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The Ministry clarified that the country's energy position remained secure through diversified procurement and a significant increase in domestic production.

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"India has responded by diversifying procurement to the United States, Norway, Canada, Algeria, and Russia, with 800 TMT of assured import cargoes already secured and en route," the statement read.

According to the MoPNG, the LPG Control Order issued on March 9, 2026, directed refineries to maximize yields, which successfully raised domestic daily output by 40 per cent.

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"Simultaneously, the LPG Control Order of 9 March 2026 directed all refineries to maximise LPG yields, raising domestic daily output by 40 per cent to 50 TMT against a total daily requirement of approximately 80 TMT," the Ministry stated.

The MoPNG also reported that an average of 50 lakh cylinders reached consumers every day throughout March, with no instances of dry-outs at any distributorship across the country.

"On an average 50 lakh cylinders have been delivered everyday in March and not a single dry-out has been reported at any distributorship in the country till now. The booking-to-delivery cycle remains unchanged at 5-6 days," the statement read.

The Ministry also highlighted that, "LPG infrastructure has more than doubled over the past decade -- connections up from 14.52 crore to 33.39 crore, distributors from 13,896 to 25,607 meaning India's structural resilience today is categorically stronger than at any previous point."

The Ministry has already flagged a coordinated misinformation campaign designed to spread unjustified panic and "citizens are advised to rely only on verified information from official channels." (ANI)

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