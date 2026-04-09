MoPNG Sustains LPG Supply Amid Global Energy Crisis; Over 18 Crore Cylinders Delivered

PRNewswire

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New Delhi [India], April 9: Amid a global energy shock that has disrupted fuel availability and triggered shortages across several regions, India has ensured continued access to LPG for its households, maintaining stability at scale under challenging external conditions.

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Given India's Rs 60% import dependence on LPG and the concentration of global supplies through the Strait of Hormuz, the Government moved swiftly to secure supplies and augment domestic availability.

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Targeted interventions, including measures to enhance domestic production and diversify sourcing across multiple geographies, have ensured that supply lines remain stable. As a result, LPG distribution across the country continues at scale, with over 18 crore cylinders delivered since 1 March 2026 and more than 60 lakh cylinders supplied daily. The average delivery timeline remains approximately three days.

The Government also recognises that, in some locations, consumers have experienced delays in cylinder deliveries. These instances have largely been localised and transient, arising from demand surges and last-mile operational constraints. Focused steps are being undertaken to streamline distribution, improve delivery timelines, and strengthen field-level monitoring to address such issues promptly.

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Importantly, there have been no widespread supply disruptions, and LPG availability across distributorships remains stable. Continuous monitoring and coordination with Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) are ensuring that operations remain smooth and responsive.

At the same time, the Government has taken calibrated steps to protect consumers from global price volatility. The impact on households, particularly Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) beneficiaries, has been kept limited, reinforcing the Government's commitment to affordability.

At a time when several economies are witnessing significant disruptions, India's ability to maintain LPG supply continuity while safeguarding consumer interests underscores the strength and resilience of its energy ecosystem.

The Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas remains committed to ensuring safe, affordable, and uninterrupted LPG access for every household, while continuing to strengthen the efficiency and transparency of the distribution network.

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