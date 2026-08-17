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Palghar (Maharashtra) [India], August 17: Mopshop Distribution Limited ("Company"), engaged in the business of providing Facility Management Supplies (FMS) across India, announced the opening of its Initial Public Offering (IPO). The Issue will open for subscription on Wednesday, August 19, 2026, and will close on Friday, August 21, 2026. The Company is proposed to be listed on the BSE SME platform. The Issue Price has been fixed at Rs. 138 per equity share and the total Issue Size is up to Rs. 27.26 crore.

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- FY26 Revenue from Operations stood at Rs. 44.60 crore; PAT stood at Rs. 5.18 crore

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- IPO opens on August 19, 2026 and closes on August 21, 2026; application lot size fixed at 1,000 equity shares

- Proceeds to support debt repayment, purchase of commercial vehicles, and setting up of a rooftop grid solar power plant

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IPO Details

- IPO Open: August 19, 2026

- IPO Close: August 21, 2026

- Issue Price: Rs. 138 per equity share

- Issue Size: Rs. 27.26 crore

- Fresh Issue: 15,01,000 equity shares

- Lot Size: 1,000 equity shares

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of 15,01,000 equity shares of face value Rs. 10 each and an Offer for Sale of 3,75,000 equity shares through the fixed price issue. The application lot size is 1,000 equity shares. The Issue includes a Market Maker Reservation of 99,000 equity shares, while the Net Issue to the Public is 18,76,000 equity shares. Khandwala Securities Ltd. is the Book Running Lead Manager to the Issue, while Cameo Corporate Services Ltd. is the Registrar to the Issue.

The Company proposes to utilise Rs. 11.98 crore towards repayment of all or a portion of certain outstanding borrowings availed by the Company, Rs. 2.60 crore towards the purchase of commercial vehicles for transportation and logistical purposes, and Rs. 1.05 crore towards funding capital expenditure requirements for setting up a Rooftop Grid Solar Power Plant at its Warehousing Facility located at Vasai, Palghar, Thane 401208. Further, a portion of the Net Proceeds will be utilised towards general corporate purposes and offer-related expenses.

Mr. Rahul Jain, CEO of Mopshop Distribution Limited, said, "Over the years, Mopshop Distribution has built a strong position in the facility management supplies segment through its wide product portfolio, technology-enabled procurement and pan-India logistics capabilities. Our ability to serve 9,000 sites reflects the strength and scalability of our business model. The IPO will enable us to strengthen our financial position, expand our logistics capabilities through additional commercial vehicles and invest in a rooftop solar power plant, supporting our next phase of growth while enhancing operational efficiency and sustainability."

Mopshop Distribution has demonstrated steady financial performance, supported by consistent demand for its facility management supplies and operational execution. For Feb'26, the Company reported revenue from operations of Rs. 4,459.74 lakh, compared to Rs. 4,198.82 lakh in FY2025. Profit After Tax (PAT) stood at Rs. 517.71 lakh in Feb'26, compared to Rs. 347.72 lakh in the previous fiscal year, while Profit Before Tax (PBT) rose to Rs. 690.77 lakh from Rs. 467.90 lakh, reflecting the Company's improving profitability and operational performance.

With the facility management industry witnessing increasing demand for organised and reliable supply solutions, Mopshop Distribution Limited is focused on capitalising on emerging opportunities and strengthening its market position. The Company intends to leverage its established industry relationships and execution capabilities to drive growth and create long-term value for its stakeholders.

About Mopshop Distribution Limited

Incorporated in 2018, Mopshop Distribution Limited is engaged in the business of providing Facility Management Supplies (FMS) to a diversified clientele across India. The Company offers a wide range of cleaning and hygiene consumables, including microfiber cloths, surface disinfectants, sensor-based dispensers, biodegradable garbage bags, tissue papers, pedal bins, wringer buckets, vacuum cleaners, air fresheners, tool kits and related accessories. Mopshop serves clients across sectors including Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), construction and real estate, healthcare and facility management companies, with an operational footprint across multiple geographical locations and a growing roster of over 300 clients across India. The Company focuses on providing functional, durable and affordable products to meet the evolving requirements of institutional and facility management customers.

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