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Home / Business / Morari Bapu’s Swastik Yatra Across India for Mangal of humanity

Morari Bapu’s Swastik Yatra Across India for Mangal of humanity

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ANI
Updated At : 12:36 PM Oct 10, 2026 IST
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VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 10: Pujya Morari Bapu, the revered spiritual leader and exponent of the Ramcharitmanas, is set to embark on an inimitable spiritual journey across India with the Bharat Swastik Yatra, which will connect the country's most sacred and culturally significant destinations.

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The Yatra will be undertaken in two parts. The first journey will travel from Kanyakumari to Kedarnath from October 10 to 23, 2026, while the second will travel from Dwarka to Jagannath Puri from November 14 to 22, 2026. The inauguration and press conference at Kanyakumari will be attended by the Shankaracharya of Sringeri Sharada Peetham, marking the presence of one of the country’s foremost spiritual traditions at the commencement of the Yatra.

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The Bharat Swastik Yatra takes its inspiration from the Swastik, one of the ancient and widely recognised symbols of auspiciousness and well-being in Indian traditions. The word Swastik comes from svasti, which refers to well-being, welfare and auspiciousness. The symbol has been a part of India's spiritual ethos for centuries.

Talking about the Yatra, Morai Bapu said, “Divya  Bharat, Sevya Bharat, Bhavya Bharat, Navya Bharat will mark the four corners of the Swastik that we inscribe through our journey.”

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Morari Bapu shared the sentiment that Adi Shankaracharya travelled across Bharat with the spirit of uniting the country's different parts through Sanatan Dharma. The four directions are not separate; they are parts of one Bharat. The four arms of the Swastik remind us of this larger unity and the purpose of national integration. Sanatan Dharma is a perennial flow that was always there, is there today and will always remain.

The first leg of the Yatra that will begin at Kanyakumari will pass through several important significant centres, including Kalady, Sringeri, Hampi, Tuljapur, Omkareshwar, Jhansi, Mathura, Kurukshetra, Attari-Wagah and Jammu before culminating in Kedarnath in Uttarakhand.

A total of 900 devotees will accompany Pujya Morari Bapu during the Bharat Swastik Yatra on two special trains - Kailash Bharat Gaurav train and Chitrakoot Bharat Gaurav train, with 22 coaches and 16 coaches respectively.

The second leg of the Bharat Swastik Yatra will begin from Dwarka on November 14 and conclude at Jagannath Puri on November 22. The route will include important spiritual destinations such as Somnath, Dakor, Ujjain, Nagpur, Champaran, Mayapur and Kolkata, before reaching Jagannath Puri.

The distance covered during the Swastik yatra will be over 9000 kilometers.

The Bharat Swastik Yatra will bring together people from diverse walks of life, including spiritual leaders, Acharyas, scholars, udyogpatis, samajpatis, social leaders and community representatives.

The Bharat Swastik Yatra is being organised by Madan Paliwal’s Santkripa Sanatan Sansthan. Madan Paliwal, who hails from Rajasthan, is an industrialist and philanthropist with a spiritual bent of mind.

Madan Paliwal, Chairman, Miraj Group and Managing Trustee Santkripa Sanatan Sansthan, said, “Sanatan Dharma has always connected people through a shared way of life and values. This Yatra is an opportunity to bring people from different regions and walks of life together, strengthening the spirit of unity and national integration. The Swastik, with its message of svasti — well-being and auspiciousness — beautifully represents this shared journey.”

For Morari Bapu, whose Ram Katha has been rooted in the values of Satya, Prem and Karuna — Truth, Love and Compassion, the Yatra will be another opportunity to take these values across the country and bring people together.

The Ram Katha and associated programmes during the Yatra will remain open to all. In keeping with Bapu’s tradition of inclusivity and service, bhandara (free community meals) will be organized at every location, serving meals daily as prasad.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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