More Mumbaikars Opting for Smile Makeovers, With Natural-Looking Results the Top Ask

At Dr. Kavita's Designer Smiles Multispeciality Dental Clinic in Vile Parle East, smile makeovers are planned, previewed and sequenced across specialists, so the result looks like the patient's own smile.

Mumbai (Maharashtra), October 29, 2026: Interest in cosmetic dentistry has been growing steadily in Indian cities. More people are looking at teeth whitening, veneers, aligners and smile makeovers, not only at treatment for pain. In Mumbai, many of those considering a smile makeover share the same worry. It is not the cost or the time involved. It is ending up with teeth that look artificial.

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At Dr. Kavita's Designer Smiles Multispeciality Dental Clinic in Vile Parle East, the treatment is built around avoiding exactly that, with every step planned and previewed before treatment begins.

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The clinic has been led by Dr. Kavita Bhat Kumar since 1995. She trained in aesthetic dentistry in Germany and completed specialised training in soft and hard tissue lasers at the University of Bonn. In 2026, Forbes India featured Dr. Kavita Bhat Kumar and the clinic among the 10 Leading Dentists in India.

What a smile makeover involves

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A smile makeover is a set of cosmetic dental treatments planned together for one person. Depending on the case, it may include teeth whitening, E.MAX or porcelain veneers, composite bonding, zirconia crowns, clear aligners or gum contouring.

Patients usually come in with concerns such as:

• Stained teeth that do not respond to home whitening

• Chipped or worn front teeth

• Gaps between teeth, or teeth of uneven size

• A gummy smile

• Mild crowding

• Old fillings at the front that no longer match the surrounding teeth

A plan, not a package

At the clinic, the order of treatment is decided in advance. Whitening usually comes before veneers, so new teeth match the natural shade. Teeth are aligned before any restorations are placed, so the result lasts longer.

During smile makeover planning at Dr. Kavita's Designer Smiles, the planning and a preview of the expected result happen at the consultation, before any treatment starts. Where alignment is needed first, patients can see a 3D ClinCheck preview of their tooth movement. The clinic is a certified Invisalign Provider, and aligner treatment there is supervised by an orthodontist.

Because the clinic is multispeciality, each part of the plan goes to the relevant specialist. An orthodontist, a periodontist, an endodontist, a pedodontist and a prosthodontist work alongside Dr. Kavita Bhat Kumar.

Veneers are not the default answer

The clinic does not treat veneers as the starting point for every case. Where whitening, composite bonding or aligners can give a natural result with less done to the tooth, that is the recommendation. Where traditional braces are the stronger clinical choice over aligners, patients are told so. Every patient gets a written cost after the consultation.

Five questions to ask before any smile makeover

Patients considering a smile makeover, at any clinic, can ask their dentist:

1. What exactly will be done to each tooth, and in what order?

2. Is there a more conservative option that could work for my case?

3. Can I see a preview of the result before treatment starts?

4. Who will handle each step, and will a specialist be involved?

5. How do I maintain the result, and can I get the full cost in writing?

Comfort through long appointments

Smile makeovers can involve long appointments. At the clinic, every patient has access to a complimentary Signature Comfort Menu with more than 30 options. These include noise-cancelling earphones, music of the patient's choice, fleece blankets, eye masks, and a warm towel and neck massage after treatment. Drinks range from regular chai to Kashmiri Kahwa green tea. Treatment takes place in private, separated operatories, and every step is explained before it begins.

Clinical standards

The clinic is ISO 9001:2015 certified for hygiene, sterilisation and clinical consistency. It uses digital X-rays, intraoral cameras, laser dentistry and BruxZir solid zirconia crowns where clinically appropriate. It is rated 4.9 out of 5 from more than 800 Google reviews.

About Dr. Kavita Bhat Kumar

Dr. Kavita Bhat Kumar is the founder and lead dentist of Dr. Kavita's Designer Smiles Multispeciality Dental Clinic. She trained in aesthetic dentistry in Germany and in soft and hard tissue lasers at the University of Bonn, and holds a diploma in healthcare management from the Tata Institute of Social Sciences. She is a member of the Indian Academy of Aesthetic and Cosmetic Dentistry, a Life Member of the Indian Society of Oral Implantologists, and has held office within the Indian Dental Association. She regularly conducts seminars and workshops and has written for newspapers and dental publications.

In 2026, Forbes India featured Dr. Kavita Bhat Kumar and the clinic among the 10 Leading Dentists in India. Her other recognition includes:

• Famdent Excellence in Dentistry Award (Highly Commended, Clinic of the Year 2021)

• Best Practising Dentist of the Year 2020, Indian Healthcare Professionals Awards

• Excellence in Clinical Dentistry 2020, Indian Healthcare Professionals Awards

• Iconic Dental Health Expert 2021, Times Applaud

About Dr. Kavita's Designer Smiles Multispeciality Dental Clinic

Dr. Kavita's Designer Smiles Multispeciality Dental Clinic, led by Dr. Kavita Bhat Kumar, has been treating patients in Vile Parle East, Mumbai, since 1995. The ISO 9001:2015 certified clinic provides smile makeovers, dental implants, Invisalign clear aligners and complete family dentistry, and also treats NRI and international patients.

• Address: Shop No. 5, Samikaran, Sant Janabai Road, Off Hanuman Road, Vile Parle East, Mumbai 400057

• Phone: +91 98206 43274

• Hours: Open 7 days, 10:00 AM to 8:00 PM

• Website: designersmiles.in

• Media contact: info@designersmiles.in

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