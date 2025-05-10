More Organizations Earn the Amazing Workplaces® Certification for Exemplary People Practices

VMPL

New Delhi [India], May 10: Amazing Workplaces® is proud to announce the certification of outstanding organizations - FITPASS, Rainbow Children's Hospital, Skill Bud, PR24x7, Winsun Greens as well as other organizations - for their unwavering commitment to building thriving, people-first workplaces. Each of these organizations stood out for creating cultures rooted in trust, inclusivity, development, and meaningful engagement - qualities that are more vital than ever in today's dynamic world of work.

"Our certification goes beyond just employee satisfaction," says Ekta Capoor, Co-founder of Amazing Workplaces®. "It's about understanding what really makes a workplace thrive - values, culture, leadership behaviour, opportunities for growth, and genuine respect for people. These organizations have demonstrated that they don't just talk the talk - they walk it."

What truly sets the Amazing Workplaces® Certification apart is its data-backed, employee-centric approach. It's grounded in responses from real employees, evaluated across our proprietary 9-pillar framework - including Culture, Leadership, Learning & Development, DEI, and more. To qualify, an organization must score 70% or higher on a confidential employee survey, with insights derived directly from their lived experiences.

The story at FITPASS is one of vision and vitality. Achieving certification for the second consecutive year, and with a mission as energizing as "Making India Fit," it's no surprise that employees feel driven and aligned. From learning opportunities to approachable leadership, the environment is dynamic and charged with purpose. Wellness isn't a policy; it's part of the lifestyle. Employees feel seen, not just as performers, but as individuals with lives, passions, and potential.

Rainbow Children's Hospital has been recognized for its Excellence in People Practices. This recognition is a testament to the hospital's structured and consistent approach to building a high-trust, inclusive, and performance-driven work culture, reflecting a well-rounded commitment to employee well-being and organizational values.

Younger organizations like Skill Bud have captured hearts with a refreshing mix of innovation and inclusivity. Employees highlighted how their ideas were not only welcomed but encouraged. The autonomy to own decisions, the freedom to create, and a bias-free environment have helped shape a deeply engaged and loyal workforce. "Empowerment and inclusion go hand in hand. When employees feel safe and free, they naturally perform at their best," remarks Shreyasi Raghav, Co-founder, Amazing Workplaces®.

Meanwhile, PR24x7 stood out for its family-like culture - where trust is not earned through hierarchy but through humanity. Here, leadership is not a distant function, but a visible and approachable force. Employees spoke of open doors, fair chances, and a sense of togetherness that transcends roles. The workplace feels safe - emotionally and professionally - and this psychological safety reflects in their consistent people-first approach.

Winsun Greens, too, left a lasting impression. Employees consistently spoke of a positive culture, where respect and collaboration come naturally. The company's green mission and sustainability focus aren't just taglines - they're deeply internalized values that give work a higher meaning. Growth here is personal and professional. "Purpose-led organizations inspire people to do their best work.

What ties these diverse organizations together is a conscious effort to build meaningful employee experiences - not just perks and policies, but real practices that shape how people feel every day at work. The Amazing Workplaces® Certification is a reflection of that intent and impact.

"These certifications represent more than just scores; they are a reflection of a deep commitment to employee well-being. Each organization we recognize has made conscious efforts to create an environment where employees can thrive, and their success serves as an inspiration to others," says Shreyasi Raghav, Co-founder of Amazing Workplaces®.

As the workplace continues to evolve, these organizations are setting benchmarks - by listening to their people, embracing change, and showing that at the heart of every great business lies an amazing workplace.

Apply now: https://amazingworkplaces.co/amazing-workplaces-survey-certification-registration/

For more details on the certification, methodology, or to apply, visit www.amazingworkplaces.co

