More Than Awareness: Nutribray Calls for Action on Preterm Birth This World Prematurity Awareness Month

PNN

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], November 14: November is World Prematurity Awareness Month, and Nutribray Healthcare Private Limited is calling for more than awareness. It is urging families, healthcare professionals and policymakers to turn concern into meaningful action for mothers and babies.

Preterm birth, which refers to a baby being born alive before 37 completed weeks of pregnancy, remains the leading cause of death among children under five worldwide. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), many of these deaths could be prevented through existing, cost-effective healthcare interventions. Several of these measures begin with a mother's health and nutrition, along with the care and feeding a premature baby receives during the first few days of life.

The scale of the problem

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An estimated 13.4 million babies were born preterm worldwide in 2020, accounting for approximately one in ten live births. Complications related to preterm birth caused around 900,000 deaths among children under five in 2019. Many babies who survive also face long-term health challenges, including learning difficulties and problems with vision and hearing.

The global preterm birth rate has shown very little improvement over the years. Between 2010 and 2020, the rate declined only marginally. Around 65% of preterm births in 2020 occurred in sub-Saharan Africa and southern Asia.

India carries the largest share of preterm births. The country recorded an estimated 3.02 million preterm births in 2020, accounting for more than 20% of the global total, with approximately 13% of all births being preterm. Behind these figures are families dealing with extended hospital stays, uncertainty and the additional care required after a premature birth.

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Prematurity begins with the mother's health

The WHO identifies several factors associated with preterm birth, including adolescent pregnancy, infections, poor nutrition and pre-eclampsia. This makes maternal health an important part of preventing premature deliveries.

Anaemia is one of the major concerns. Research involving low- and middle-income countries has found that mothers with anaemia face a higher risk of preterm birth. Maternal anaemia also contributes to a considerable proportion of premature deliveries in these countries.

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The concern is particularly relevant in India, where 52.2% of pregnant women aged 15–49 were found to be anaemic, according to NFHS-5 (2019–21). Improving iron intake, dietary diversity and access to regular antenatal care can help address this challenge and support healthier pregnancies.

What the research says works

Before birth: maternal nutrition

Good maternal nutrition is an important part of antenatal care. The WHO recommends counselling on a healthy diet and optimal nutrition during pregnancy. Research reviewed by the Cochrane Collaboration has also found that omega-3 fatty acid supplementation during pregnancy can reduce the risk of preterm birth, including early preterm birth. However, supplements should only be taken under medical advice.

At birth: immediate kangaroo mother care

Kangaroo mother care involves continuous skin-to-skin contact between the baby and mother, along with breastfeeding. A WHO-led study involving 3,211 low-birth-weight babies across five countries, including India, found that starting kangaroo mother care immediately after birth reduced deaths during the first 28 days compared with waiting until the baby had stabilised.

WHO recommends kangaroo mother care for all preterm or low-birth-weight newborns, starting as soon as possible after birth, unless the baby is critically unstable. This approach helps strengthen the connection between mother and child while supporting the baby's health and development.

After birth: breast milk first

Early initiation of breastfeeding is an important measure for improving the survival of preterm and low-birth-weight babies. Mother's own milk provides important nutrition and protection during the early stages of life.

When a mother's own milk is not sufficient, donor human milk is recommended as the next option where available. Research has found that feeding preterm infants formula instead of donor breast milk increases the risk of necrotising enterocolitis, a serious intestinal condition. These findings highlight the importance of breastfeeding support, lactation care and human milk banks for babies born too soon.

From awareness to action

"Awareness has helped us understand the scale of the problem, but action is what will bring meaningful change," said a spokesperson for Nutribray Healthcare Private Limited. "The evidence points towards practical steps that can make a difference, including identifying and treating anaemia during pregnancy, keeping mothers and babies together through kangaroo mother care, and ensuring that every small baby receives appropriate feeding support, with breast milk as the first choice. This November, Nutribray Healthcare Private Limited is encouraging families, hospitals and communities to turn these measures into everyday practices."

Nutribray Healthcare Private Limited is calling for action on three important fronts: wider antenatal screening and treatment of anaemia, mother-newborn care units that allow premature babies to remain with their mothers from birth, and stronger lactation support and human milk banks in neonatal care units.

The company also reaffirmed the importance of breast milk as the best food for infants, including those born prematurely, and emphasised the need to support mothers in providing it.

What families can do

Expectant mothers can take several steps to support a healthier pregnancy. These include registering early for antenatal care, following a varied and nutritious diet, getting their haemoglobin levels checked and taking iron-folic acid supplements as advised by their doctors. They should also seek medical attention promptly if they experience warning signs such as bleeding, leaking fluid, fever or early contractions.

If a baby is born prematurely, parents can ask healthcare professionals about starting skin-to-skin kangaroo mother care as soon as possible. They can also begin breastfeeding or expressing milk early and seek support from hospital lactation teams. At home, continued kangaroo mother care, exclusive breastfeeding and regular follow-up visits can help premature babies grow and develop.

About Nutribray Healthcare Private Limited

Nutribray Healthcare Private Limited is headquartered in Manesar, Gurugram, Haryana, and works in the area of infant and child nutrition. The company also supports awareness around maternal health, child nutrition and the importance of appropriate care during pregnancy and the early stages of a child's life.

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