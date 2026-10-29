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Home / Business / More Than Business: ChinaMarket''s 'Little Bees' Go the Extra Mile for International Buyers

More Than Business: ChinaMarket''s 'Little Bees' Go the Extra Mile for International Buyers

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PTI
Updated At : 02:34 PM Oct 29, 2026 IST
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LINYI, China, Oct. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- When a Malaysian buyer experienced a sudden toothache during the Linyi Mall International Buyers Conference in China, he found help in an unexpected place.

A member of ChinaMarket's "Little Bees" service team, Chen Fuqing, promptly accompanied him to a local hospital and assisted him throughout the visit.

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It was a small act of kindness, but it reflected something important about doing business in Linyi: international buyers have people they can turn to when they need help.

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During the international buyers conference, ChinaMarket established its "Little Bees" service team to assist overseas visitors throughout their stay in Linyi.

From welcoming international buyers and arranging market visits to connecting them with suppliers, helping bridge language barriers, and responding to unexpected situations, the team works to make the sourcing experience easier and more comfortable.

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Linyi is home to one of China's major wholesale market clusters, attracting buyers from around the world with its diverse products, manufacturing resources, and extensive supply chains.

As the official digital platform of Linyi Wholesale Market, ChinaMarket connects global buyers with Chinese suppliers and provides integrated sourcing and trade services.

For international buyers, successful sourcing involves more than finding the right products. Clear communication, reliable coordination, and access to support are equally important.

The "Little Bees" team brings this commitment to life through personal, on-the-ground assistance.

A recent song released by ChinaMarket captures the spirit of the city:

"Come to Linyi, a city that welcomes you with open arms."

In Linyi, global buyers can discover business opportunities, build partnerships, and experience the warmth of genuine hospitality.

Come to Linyi. Source with ChinaMarket.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PRNewswire and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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