Morepen Bags Rs. 825 Crore Global Deal

Expands Into High-Growth CDMO Segment

Gurugram, Haryana, India (NewsVoir)

Morepen Laboratories Limited (NSE: MOREPENLAB; BSE: 500288) has secured a multi-year Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) mandate valued at approximately Rs. 825 crore (USD 91 million) from a leading global pharma major.

Supplies under the mandate are expected to commence within the next 4–5 months, with execution scheduled through Q1 of the following financial year, subject to customary operational and regulatory processes.

This engagement marks one of the most significant single CDMO mandates in the Company’s history, as it scales its global manufacturing footprint.

Scaling Long-Term Global Manufacturing Programs

Built on over four decades of API manufacturing expertise and regulatory credibility, Morepen’s CDMO platform enables deeper collaboration with global pharmaceutical innovators through structured, multi-year supply programs.

The mandate reflects the Company’s growing capabilities in regulated markets, supported by internationally accredited facilities including USFDA, WHO-GMP, and EU approvals. With integrated development-to-commercial manufacturing capabilities, Morepen is positioned to support complex scale-ups and long-duration supply frameworks.

The Company continues to evaluate capacity enhancement and technology investments aligned with its expanding CDMO opportunity pipeline.

Mr. Sushil Suri, Chairman & Managing Director, said, “This mandate represents an important milestone in the evolution of Morepen’s manufacturing platform. It reflects the confidence global customers place in our quality systems, regulatory track record, and execution capabilities. Over the years, we have steadily strengthened our infrastructure and compliance depth, enabling participation in larger, long-duration global programs.”

He added, “We view CDMO as a natural extension of our established API strengths, creating additional avenues of scale, stability, and long-term value creation while continuing to reinforce our core businesses.”

Mr. Kushal Suri, President – International Growth (API), added, “This level of customer confidence reflects company’s proven ability to qualify, execute, and deliver under regulated-market expectations. We drove the program end-to-end with technical, regulatory, and commercial scale-up, and delivered a solution built for quality, continuity, and scale. The outcome is clear: Morepen’s credibility is validated, and we are now set to convert this into larger, multi-year global opportunities”

Global pharmaceutical companies are increasingly consolidating supplier networks and partnering with compliant, scalable, and reliable manufacturing platforms capable of long-term supply continuity. Morepen’s vertically integrated API capabilities, regulatory track record, and operational scale position it well to serve this evolving demand

About Morepen

Morepen Laboratories Ltd. is a vertically integrated, innovation-led pharmaceutical and healthcare company delivering high-quality APIs, branded generics, medical devices, and consumer wellness products to over 90 countries worldwide. With ahigh installed API capacities, a 14 million-strong glucometer user base, and a rapidly expanding digital footprint, Morepen stands at the forefront of India's health-tech evolution. Backed by decades of trust, regulatory approvals from USFDA, WHO, and EU bodies, and a passion for innovation, Morepen is committed to making quality healthcare accessible, affordable, and future-ready.

For more details, visit www.morepen.com.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements based on current expectations and assumptions regarding anticipated developments and other factors affecting the company. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements.

