Morepen Starts Commercial Supplies Under its Rs. 825 Crore CDMO Mandate; First Rs. 50 Crore Dispatch Already Completed in Q1FY2026-27

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Gurugram (Haryana) [India], July 1: Morepen Laboratories Limited (NSE: MOREPENLAB; BSE: 500288) today issued an update on its recently announced Rs. 825 crore CDMO mandate. The first commercial dispatch, valued at approximately Rs. 50 crore, has already been completed by the company under the program during Q1FY2026-27. This marks the successful transition of the mandate from validation and qualification stage to commercial execution stage.

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Commenting on the development, Mr. Sanjay Suri, Managing Director, Morepen Laboratories Limited, said, "This is an important milestone in Morepen's transition toward long-duration global manufacturing partnerships. Our teams have worked closely with the customer through validation, manufacturing readiness and supply-chain planning. Having started execution of commercial supplies, we are focused on scaling up, expanding capacity and building a stronger CDMO platform across additional customer and product opportunities."

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Having dispatched the first batch under the CDMO mandate, Morepen expects to scale the program further in the coming quarter, with additional supplies of approximately Rs. 225 crore expected during Q2FY2026-27, subject to customer schedules and regulatory/commercial requirements.

The Company continues to strengthen its manufacturing infrastructure to support larger CDMO opportunities. Total reactor capacity is expected to reach approximately 600 KL by the end of Q2, followed by further expansion toward 800 KL and 1,000 KL in subsequent phases.

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The commencement of commercial supplies under this mandate reinforces Morepen's strategy to build a scalable CDMO platform, deepen customer partnerships and participate in long-duration global manufacturing opportunities.

About Morepen Laboratories Limited

Morepen Laboratories Limited is a pharmaceutical and healthcare company with a presence across APIs, finished formulations, diagnostics and consumer healthcare. The Company continues to strengthen its manufacturing, research and regulatory capabilities to support growth across domestic and international markets.

Safe Harbour Statement

Certain statements in this release concerning future prospects, business plans, expectations and performance may be forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

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