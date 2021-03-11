Morgan Stanley slashes India’s growth forecasts

PTI

New Delhi, May 11

American brokerage Morgan Stanley on Wednesday cut its India growth estimate by 30 basis points for 2022-23 and 2023-24 on global headwinds, and warned that macro stability indicators like inflation are set to “worsen” going ahead.

It expects India to clock a real GDP growth of 7.6% in the current fiscal, as against its earlier estimate of 7.9% and 6.7% in FY24 against 7% forecast earlier. Many analysts have been worried about the impact on the GDP growth as a result of the ongoing geopolitical events.