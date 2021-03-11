Morgan Stanley slashes India’s growth forecasts

New Delhi, May 11
American brokerage Morgan Stanley on Wednesday cut its India growth estimate by 30 basis points for 2022-23 and 2023-24 on global headwinds, and warned that macro stability indicators like inflation are set to “worsen” going ahead.
It expects India to clock a real GDP growth of 7.6% in the current fiscal, as against its earlier estimate of 7.9% and 6.7% in FY24 against 7% forecast earlier. Many analysts have been worried about the impact on the GDP growth as a result of the ongoing geopolitical events.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Tibet Airlines’ plane in China veers off runway, catches fire; over 40 injured
All 113 passengers and nine crew members aboard the flight f...
No refuge to Rajapaksas, won't intervene in Sri Lankan politics: India
Central Bank Governor threatens to quit if stability not res...
Wheat production down, procurement less; Atta/bread/biscuits prices soar
Experts urge the government to be cautious on wheat export, ...
73 per cent first-time MLAs in Punjab to be given training in nuances of Assembly’s working
The training will be imparted for two days by a team of expe...
Shiv Sena MLA from Mumbai dies of cardiac arrest in Dubai
The 52-year-old had gone with his family on a vacation