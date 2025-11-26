Morpheus Dare To Dream Wraps Up A Powerful Third Year As Celebration Partner At The Lallantop Adda 2025

New Delhi, Delhi, India – Business Wire India Morpheus Dare To Dream, the flagship premium brand from Radico Khaitan, successfully concluded its third consecutive year as the Celebration Partner of The Lallantop Adda 2025. Held from 21st to 23rd November 2025 at the Major Dhyan Chand Stadium, New Delhi, the festival drew over 50,000 visitors, bringing together some of India’s most influential cultural voices.

Advertisement

Across the three days, the festival featured an extraordinary lineup of personalities, including Manish Malhotra, Vijay Varma, Jaideep Ahlawat, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Suniel Shetty, Sona Mohapatra, B Praak, Sapna Choudhary, Saurabh Dwivedi, Rajdeep Sardesai, Kumar Vishwas, Rujuta Diwekar, Aarzoo Khurana, Padma Shri Dr. Ashok Seth, Piyush Mishra, Prajakta Koli, Manoj Pahwa, Ayesha Raza, Shashank Khaitan, Amrit Mann, Altaf Raja, Rehan Abbas, Gajendra Verma, Justh, Sadho Band, Qawwal Nizami Brothers, Mukhtiyar Ali and many more.

Advertisement

A special highlight this year was that multiple artists and speakers shared their inspiring “Dare to Dream Moments” on stage that deeply resonated with the audience and strongly echoed the brand’s philosophy.

Advertisement

Each session, performance, and candid conversation added a new dimension to the festival’s charm. But what truly stood out this year was the emotional, unfiltered sharing of “Dare to Dream Moments” by multiple artists and speakers. These moments connected deeply with audiences, sparking reflection, conversation, and applause. Their stories mirrored the core spirit of Morpheus Dare To Dream, believing in oneself, pushing boundaries, and celebrating ambition in all its forms.

Mr. Amar Sinha, Chief Operating Officer, Radico Khaitan Ltd., said, “Morpheus Dare To Dream stands for aspiration, creativity and self-belief. Our continued association with The Lallantop Adda reinforces our commitment to celebrating diverse voices and remarkable journeys. This year’s edition witnessed exceptional energy and inspiring conversations, and we are proud to have been a part of it once again.” As Celebration Partner, Morpheus Dare To Dream curated unique on-ground experiential zones and engagement touchpoints, offering visitors a space where dreams, ideas, and culture converged, making the 2025 edition one of the most memorable to date.

Advertisement

To View the Image, Click on the Link Below: Morpheus Dare To Dream successfully concluded its third consecutive year as the Celebration Partner of The Lallantop Adda 2025 (Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with Business Wire India and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)