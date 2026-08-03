DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / MoRTH proposes regulatory framework for two-wheeled road ambulances

MoRTH proposes regulatory framework for two-wheeled road ambulances

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 06:33 PM Aug 03, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], August 3 (ANI): The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has issued a draft notification proposing amendments to the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, to establish a regulatory framework for two-wheeled road ambulances.

Advertisement

According to the Ministry, two-wheeled road ambulances are currently not regulated as a distinct vehicle category under the Central Motor Vehicles Rules. Consequently, there are no national requirements governing their construction, functional safety, patient-handling systems, type approval, registration, and fitness inspection.

Advertisement

The Ministry noted that two-wheeled road ambulances "can support rapid emergency response and last-mile access to medical care, in rural and remote locations as well as hilly terrain."

Advertisement

The proposed amendments seek to address these regulatory gaps through the adoption of "AIS-209 (Part 1):2026 - Construction and Functional Requirements for Life Support Two-Wheeled Road Ambulances."

Under the draft notification, two-wheeled road ambulances of the L2 category manufactured on or after October 1, 2027, are proposed to comply with AIS-209 (Part 1):2026. Furthermore, "Top lights fitted on two-wheeled road ambulances are proposed to comply with AIS-209 (Part 1):2026 from 1 October 2027."

Advertisement

The Ministry standard defines a two-wheeled road ambulance as "an L2-category vehicle fitted or attached with an ambulance accessory unit or patient-conveyance system."

The document specified that the standard "provides for key construction and functional safeguards, including vehicle stability and braking performance, parking brake and gradeability requirements, rear visibility, coupling integrity, emergency conspicuity and warning devices, and safe patient loading, restraint and protection from environmental exposure."

On the operational front, such ambulances may be registered to ply in areas determined by the respective state governments.

Under the framework, two-wheeled road ambulances will be treated as transport vehicles and will be subject to fitness requirements, requiring renewal of the certificate of fitness every two years.

The Ministry outlined that fitness inspection "will cover secure mounting of the ambulance accessory or patient-conveyance unit; tyres and rims; emergency warning lights; the patient stretcher and its locking mechanism; patient-restraint systems; loading and unloading mechanisms; and the availability, accessibility and validity of the fire extinguisher."

The Ministry stated that the proposed framework is expected to bring "greater safety and accountability to the design and operation of two-wheeled road ambulances."

It further noted that the initiative "will also support faster emergency response and improve access to emergency medical care in locations where conventional ambulances may encounter mobility or access constraints."

"The comments on the draft rules will be examined after the expiry of 30 days from the date of the draft notification and thereafter the Rules under the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989 (CMVR 1989) shall be finalized," the Ministry said. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts