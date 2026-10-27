DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Asian Champions Trophy 2026 Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / MoS Jitin Prasada hails Nasscom-CAIT MoU as critical driver for MSME digital growth

MoS Jitin Prasada hails Nasscom-CAIT MoU as critical driver for MSME digital growth

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 02:28 PM Oct 27, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], October 27 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry and Electronics and Information Technology, Jitin Prasada, stated that the commercial landscape is shifting rapidly, requiring businesses to adapt to modern technology to remain competitive in the market.

He hailed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between Nasscom and the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) as a well-timed, major step to empower retail traders and micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) with cutting-edge digital skills.

Advertisement

Speaking at CAIT’s 'Tech Connect for Traders & MSMEs: Accelerating Digital Transformation' program held in New Delhi, the minister said, "This MoU, this partnership, and the strategy you have laid out for the future is very well-timed. And for this, I congratulate you [NASSCOM and CAIT] that you have taken this right step at the right time. Because this is such an important topic that technology is changing so much over time. If we in the business community don't walk step by step with it, we will be left far behind in this race," Prasada said.

Advertisement

Emphasizing the urgency of technology adoption, Prasada connected technological advancement to a departing train, remarking that those who fail to board it will be left stranded on the platform as it moves forward without waiting for anyone.

The minister observed that technological tools, particularly artificial intelligence (AI), must translate into practical ground-level use rather than remaining confined to high-level discussions, search queries, or auto-generated speeches.

Advertisement

"Technology should be democratized and it should reach the last mile," Prasada said, highlighting how nations like Singapore have targeted small and medium industries to lower production costs.

Prasada pointed out that localized applications of AI can accurately compute storage, logistics, and electricity costs, optimize seasonal inventory, and forecast emerging market trends for neighborhood shopkeepers.

He noted that the domestic digital ecosystem is backed by extensive rural 5G connectivity and digital infrastructure established under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government, allowing local kirana stores to leverage e-commerce alongside their trusted neighborhood presence.

Addressing the corresponding increase in digital threats, Prasada stressed the shared obligation to maintain robust cybersecurity, curb counterfeit items, and promote digital literacy among commercial enterprises.

"Wherever digitalization and technology grow, the risk of cybersecurity threats will also increase. That graph goes hand in hand," Prasada stated, expressing confidence that NASSCOM's skilling initiatives will equip grassroots traders to safeguard consumers and maintain operational integrity.

The minister also underscored the necessity of building domestic capabilities in critical sectors like semiconductor manufacturing to avoid vulnerabilities and supply choke points. He concluded by urging industry stakeholders to ensure that modern training and digital tools reach every Tier-2 and Tier-3 entrepreneur to measure genuine on-ground productivity gains. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts