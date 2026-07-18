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Home / Business / MoS Shantanu Thakur reviews Deendayal Port's performance, infrastructure and green initiatives

MoS Shantanu Thakur reviews Deendayal Port's performance, infrastructure and green initiatives

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ANI
Updated At : 04:28 PM Jul 18, 2026 IST
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Kandla (Gujarat) [India], July 18 (ANI): Minister of State for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Shantanu Thakur on Saturday reviewed the operational performance, infrastructure development projects, capacity enhancement initiatives and green energy transition at Deendayal Port Authority (DPA), while discussing the port's future development roadmap with senior officials.

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During his visit to Deendayal Port Authority in Kandla, he also took note of Deendayal Port Authority's recent achievement of crossing the 50 million metric tonne (MMT) cargo handling mark in the fastest time among all major port authorities during the current financial year. He appreciated the efforts of the port administration, employees, workers and stakeholders, and expressed hope that the port would achieve new milestones in cargo handling as well as green initiatives and mobility during the current financial year.

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The minister chaired a comprehensive review meeting attended by DPA Chairman Sushil Kumar Singh, Deputy Chairman Nilabhra Dasgupta, heads of departments and other senior officials. Kutch MP Vinodbhai Chavda, MLA Maltiben Maheshwari and Gandhidham Mayor Divyaben Nathani also participated in the discussions on the port's ongoing development initiatives and future roadmap.

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During the meeting, Thakur reviewed the port's operational performance and ongoing infrastructure projects, including capacity enhancement and the green energy transition being undertaken by the authority.

He appreciated the port's efforts towards improving operational efficiency, strengthening logistics infrastructure and contributing to the country's maritime growth.

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Later, Thakur chaired a stakeholders' meeting attended by representatives of port users, trade associations, terminal operators, shipping agents, stevedores and other members of the maritime community.

He appreciated the close coordination between the port administration and the port community, saying their collective efforts have enabled Deendayal Port Authority to consistently maintain its position as one of India's leading major ports.

The discussions also focused on the authority's future roadmap as it continues to strengthen infrastructure, expand capacity and advance its green energy initiatives. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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