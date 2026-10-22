Moscow Innovation Cluster Partners with Ouchhh Studio to Drive Innovation in Digital Art

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 22: The Moscow Innovation Cluster and Ouchhh Studio have signed a long-term partnership agreement that will give Moscow-based media technology developers access to global Digital Art practices, methodologies and approaches to scaling projects. The partnership is expected to help local teams advance their technologies and expand internationally.

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The collaboration builds on the CreaTech and EdTech track, one of the key areas of the 2026 Moscow Startup Summit. Solutions developed by residents of the MediaTech Cluster were showcased at a dedicated stand, giving startups direct exposure to international opportunities through the event.

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Ouchhh Studio is one of the world’s best-known media art studios, with offices in seven countries. Founded by artist Ferdi Alici, the studio creates large-scale multimedia installations that transform scientific data, architectural patterns and information about the universe into audiovisual performances. Over the past 18 years, Ouchhh has delivered more than 75 projects across all continents in collaboration with scientists, researchers and technology companies. Its work has received international design awards.

“Partnering with Ouchhh is a strategic step towards connecting Moscow with the global digital art community. We are creating opportunities for Moscow's technology companies to contribute to international digital art projects, exchange expertise, experiment alongside industry leaders, and transform bold ideas into real-world applications,” said Olga Romanets, Deputy CEO of the Moscow Innovation Cluster Foundation.

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Residents of the MediaTech Cluster, which opened in September in Skolkovo, will gain access to Ouchhh’s expertise and creative methodologies. The studio will host a series of lectures, workshops, and masterclasses for technology companies, exploring how scientific data can be transformed into compelling artistic experiences and how artificial intelligence can be applied in professional creative practice. Joint initiatives in AI-driven art and digital content creation are expected to showcase Moscow's media technologies on the international stage. Ouchhh's expertise in combining architecture, data, and immersive storytelling could also inspire innovative approaches to representing and experiencing urban environments. For Ouchhh, the partnership represents an opportunity for meaningful two-way collaboration. According to Ferdi Alici, the studio is ready to share its artistic vision, creative methods and experience in producing large-scale installations, while startups bring fresh perspectives, new technologies and unconventional ideas.

The partnership is expected to include not only joint artworks, but also the launch of new startups and mentoring opportunities for young creators. Alici also highlighted the studio's longstanding interest in Russia's rich cultural and scientific heritage.

“Our goal is not simply to bring Ouchhh’s work to Moscow, but to create something here that can only emerge from the meeting of people, ideas and cultures — and then share it with the world. We want to contribute our global experience while also learning from the talented creators, engineers and scientists working in Moscow,” said Ferdi Alici, founder of Ouchhh.

The partners have already begun preparing joint projects. The first educational sessions for residents of the MediaTechCluster are expected to take place in the near future.

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