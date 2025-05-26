Moscow Offers Tourist Cards for Non-Cash Payments at Cutting-Edge Tourists Center

PNN

New Delhi [India], May 26: Starting from now, Indian travellers to Moscow can obtain the Tourist Card at the new travel and banking office of Sber, the largest Russian bank, located in the city center, not far from the Red Square -- on Bolshaya Dmitrovka Street.

The new travel and banking office of Sber combines the capabilities of Sber's banking office and a Tourist Information Center, which is multifunctional space for guests of the capital where tourists can get essential information for their visit to Moscow. Right here travelers can pick up the plastic Tourist card, make necessary payments, currency exchanges and transfers. Consultations are possible in several languages -- the Tourist Information Center specialists speak Russian, English and Arabic, while the Sber bank employees speak Russian and English.

At the new space tourists can also create an individual travel plan based on their personal preferences and take free booklets with information about the city. The booklets are also provided in several languages -- Russian, English, Chinese and Arabic. The travel and banking Sber office provides a lounge area where tourists can rest, try traditional Moscow treats, taste some selections from The Moscow Tea Shop. While adults are planning their itinerary, kids can play in the children's zone that was created jointly with the animation studio "Soyuzmultfilm", which gave the world legendary Soviet cartoons.

The Tourist Card operates with Russian MIR payment system and it is a new payment solution that helps foreign visitors make cashless payments, as VISA and Mastercard do not work in Russia. The Tourist Card is compatible with local merchants, public transport, and attractions. With no monthly maintenance fees, it's a cost-effective choice for tourists, allowing seamless payments for dining, transportation, and more. More information on how to pay in the capital can be found on the Discover Moscow, the official tourist portal (https://discover.moscow/en).

Travelers can register for a Yoomoney profile and obtain a virtual Tourist Card before leaving their home country. The process requires only a phone number -- no Russian SIM card is needed--making it accessible for international visitors. It is also possible to order the card in advance and have it delivered by mail to their home country or a hotel, though a physical card isn't always necessary, as most places in Moscow allow payments using QR codes through the YooMoney app. Android users can add the card to Yoomoney Pay in the mobile app and pay by tapping their phone via NFC. For iOS users, payments can be made by scanning QR codes through the app -- a widely accepted method across the country. Once in Moscow, the card can be topped up with cash at ATMs that support Yoomoney, providing a straightforward way to add funds using local currency.

This initiative comes at a time when Moscow has witnessed a substantial influx of foreign guests. For example, nearly 86,000 tourists visited Moscow from India in 2024, representing a 1.4-fold increase compared to 2023. This significant uptick in international arrivals underscores the city's evolving status as a premier global travel destination.

