Moscow Technical University of Communications and Informatics (MTUCI): Shaping the Future of Digital Innovation

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New Delhi [India], June 26: Moscow Technical University of Communications and Informatics (MTUCI) is a leading industry-specific university in Russia that conducts scientific and educational activities in the fields of telecommunications and information technology. With a history spanning more than a century and active involvement in the global digital transformation of the economy, the university has developed a unique academic environment that harmoniously combines the traditions of higher engineering education with advanced digital learning practices.

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The flexible educational process provides students with intensive exposure to the world of high technologies, while a wide range of educational programs in English and Russian enables them to combine engineering education with specialised training in telecommunications and IT. Working with modern equipment and programming in the most widely used and in-demand languages, MTUCI students design 5G/6G systems, develop artificial intelligence solutions, contribute to the development of communication satellites, create neural networks, implement computer vision technologies, design unmanned aerial vehicles, develop firewalls, and identify system vulnerabilities as ethical (white-hat) hackers.

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Regardless of their chosen field of study, MTUCI students can shape their educational journey throughout their academic years by combining IT education with industry-focused engineering and balancing fundamental theoretical knowledge with practical, applied learning.

Moscow Technical University of Communications and Informatics: Key Facts

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- MTUCI is a leading industry-specific university with more than a century of history. It operates under the Ministry of Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media of the Russian Federation and offers high-quality secondary vocational, higher, and continuing professional education in the fields of information technology, information security, telecommunications, and the digital economy. The university awards state-recognised diplomas and maintains a strong partner network of more than 200 industry employers.

- Ranked among the Top 5 IT universities in Russia, the Top 15 universities in Digital Economy in Russia, and the Top 100 universities in the BRICS rankings and other international university rankings.

- Currently, more than 15,000 students study at MTUCI, including over 800 international students from more than 60 countries.

- MTUCI offers industry-relevant bachelor's, master's, specialist, and postgraduate programs in both English and Russian. The university also has a preparatory department where international students can study the Russian language and learn about Russian culture.

- For international students, MTUCI provides personalised support throughout the admission process and during their entire period of study. The university also guarantees accommodation in comfortable dormitories located within walking distance of its campuses for the full duration of their studies.

Moscow Technical University of Communications and Informatics: Faculties

- Faculty of Information Technologies

- Faculty of Network Engineering

- Faculty of Radio and Television

- Faculty of Cybernetics and Information Security

- Faculty of Digital Economy and Mass Communications

For more information, visit: https://mtuci.ru/?lang=en

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