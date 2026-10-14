Moskino Film Factory Is Developing Infrastructure Beyond Modern Film Production

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 14: On October 14, Moskino Film Factory hosted a presentation of the “Robot Show” in Moscow. Guests saw combat robots, humanoids and stunt performers, alongside digital characters that mirrored their movements on screen in real time. The presentation demonstrated how robotics and motion capture technologies can be used in film production.

Advertisement

The “Robot Show” is part of the phygital offering that Moskino is developing within a shared technological ecosystem alongside film production. The format has already gained an international presence: in addition to robot battles, it encompasses phygital sports, esports and drone racing.

Advertisement

Infrastructure is already taking shape at the Moskino Film Factory to support this offering within a single technological ecosystem connected to filmmaking. The site’s development plan includes a phygital arena for events that combine physical action, digital content and direct audience interaction. Alongside a music venue, retail spaces and public areas, the arena is set to become one of the key destinations on Moscow’s events calendar.

Advertisement

The “Robot Show” demonstrated the phygital format in action. Its central principle was that real-world events extended into the digital realm, with the virtual world responding instantly. Set in a retrofuturistic space, the performance consisted of three scenes: a robot battle, a choreographed fight featuring stunt performers in sensor-equipped suits, and a training session involving humanoids and performers.

The presentation featured two combat robots and nine humanoids, including the Unitree G1 and EngineAI T800. The latter was brought to Russia specifically for the show and made its debut at the Film Factory. It is a full-size humanoid and the first model designed for heavy-duty applications by EngineAI, a Chinese company based in Shenzhen. Standing 173 cm tall and weighing up to 85 kg, the robot has a body made from aerospace-grade aluminum and titanium, designed to withstand impacts. The Moskino team plans to train the T800 for future use in film production.

The show opened with a robot battle. Two combat robots, controlled by operators, faced off in the arena, while digital characters—Russian bogatyrs, or epic warriors, and a boxer—mirrored the fight on a large screen. The match was presented in the style of a fighting video game, complete with character and location selection, a countdown and game effects. A single event unfolded simultaneously as a physical battle and a digital game.

The second scene, “Digital Battle,” brought human actions onto the screen. Two performers wearing motion capture suits performed stunts and staged a fight, while digital robots on screen mirrored their movements in real time. The fight then shifted into the virtual world, where the robots continued independently in an arena above Moscow. Motion capture technology records the movements of a person or animal and transfers them to a digital character or a physical robot. The audience saw how performers’ movements can be used to animate digital characters.

In the final scene, “Steel Instincts,” the robots interacted directly with people. Nine humanoids took to the stage alongside nine performers for a choreographed combat training session: the performers demonstrated movements and fighting techniques, and the robots repeated them. Each robot became a partner to a performer.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)