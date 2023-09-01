Most Adani Group stocks end lower

PTI

New Delhi, August 31

Shares of most of the Adani Group firms ended lower on Thursday after a report from investigative reporting platform OCCRP alleged hundreds of millions of dollars were invested in publicly traded group stocks through Mauritius-based ‘opaque’ investment funds managed by partners of promoter family of Gautam Adani.

However, the conglomerate denied the charges vehemently. Adani Green Energy nosedived 4.39%, while shares of Adani Enterprises plunged 3.77% and Ambuja Cements tanked 3.53%. Adani Energy Solutions dipped 3.52%, Adani Ports slipped 3.37%, Adani Total Gas declined 2.59%, Adani Wilmar fell 2.56% and Adani Power at down at Rs 321.05.

#Gautam Adani