Most of Adani Group stocks bounce back

New Delhi, February 28
Eight of the 10 listed firms of the Adani Group reversed successive days of losses to end with gains on Tuesday even as a proxy advisory firm advised the Group to undertake a third-party audit of its accounts to allay the fears of shareholders.
Stakeholders Empowerment Services (SES), a corporate governance research and proxy advisory firm, said the “group debt concept concern may be overstated since each business (of the group) appears to be independently resilient to muster required cash flows to service debt”.
“An independent third party confirmation of its accounts would go a long way in establishing and restoring credibility,” it suggested while analysing whether the companies had adequate cash flow to service debt.
The flagship, Adani Enterprises, rose 14.22% to end at Rs 1,364.05. At one point, the share had risen 19% to Rs 1,421.95. Adani Ports, which had taken the least hit, rose 5.44%, Adani Green and Adani Wilmar 5% each and NDTV by 4.99%. Adani Power, Ambuja Cements and ACC also recorded gains. On the other hand, Adani Transmission fell 5% and Adani Total Gas 4.99%.
Most Adani Group’s listed companies bucked the market trend where BSE Sensex fell 0.55% and NSE Nifty 0.51%.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Delhi turns into diplomatic hub as G20 foreign ministers start arriving
From Global South perspective, G20 Ministerial could set bal...
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann thanks Supreme Court for 'historic' decision
The Punjab government had moved the apex court after it accu...
In new Excise Policy, pay less for liquor in Chandigarh; bars to be open till 3 am
As punishment, vends to shut for three days if rates are not...
LPG cylinder price increased by Rs 50; crosses Rs 1,100-mark
Non-subsidised LPG price hiked to Rs 1,103 per 14.2-kg cylin...
26 killed, 85 injured as trains collide in Greece
Multiple cars derail and at least three burst into flames af...