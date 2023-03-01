Most of Adani Group stocks bounce back

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 28

Eight of the 10 listed firms of the Adani Group reversed successive days of losses to end with gains on Tuesday even as a proxy advisory firm advised the Group to undertake a third-party audit of its accounts to allay the fears of shareholders.

Stakeholders Empowerment Services (SES), a corporate governance research and proxy advisory firm, said the “group debt concept concern may be overstated since each business (of the group) appears to be independently resilient to muster required cash flows to service debt”.

“An independent third party confirmation of its accounts would go a long way in establishing and restoring credibility,” it suggested while analysing whether the companies had adequate cash flow to service debt.

The flagship, Adani Enterprises, rose 14.22% to end at Rs 1,364.05. At one point, the share had risen 19% to Rs 1,421.95. Adani Ports, which had taken the least hit, rose 5.44%, Adani Green and Adani Wilmar 5% each and NDTV by 4.99%. Adani Power, Ambuja Cements and ACC also recorded gains. On the other hand, Adani Transmission fell 5% and Adani Total Gas 4.99%.

Most Adani Group’s listed companies bucked the market trend where BSE Sensex fell 0.55% and NSE Nifty 0.51%.