Most Popular Used Car Brands in India in 2026: What Buyers Trust and Why

NewsVoir

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], October 26: Five brands alone account for roughly three in every four used cars sold through one of India’s largest organised resale platforms. Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Honda, Tata and Mahindra together take 75.5% of sales, and Maruti Suzuki alone accounts for 33.2%, the largest share of any brand.

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Used car demand in India is concentrated. A small group of brands captures most sales, and inside each one a handful of models does most of the work. Buyers lean on names they trust for resale value, service reach and spare parts availability, and the numbers show how strongly that habit holds. The gap between the leader and the rest is wide, but each brand earns its position in a different way, and that difference says a lot about what buyers are really shopping for.

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These figures are based on data derived from Cars24’s internal vehicle transactions till July 2026, covering the best-selling used car brands in India in 2026. Brand shares below are shares of all used cars sold, while each model’s share is its share within its own brand. At the individual model level, the Swift is the best-selling used car overall, at 4.8% of all sales, and hatchbacks remain the most in-demand body style.

Maruti Suzuki

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Maruti Suzuki leads with 33.2% of used car sales, roughly one in every three cars sold. What stands out is how widely the brand spreads its demand: the Swift at 14.5%, the Wagon R 1.0 at 10.2% and the Swift Dzire at 8.1% together make up just 32.8% of its sales, which means buyers are choosing from a long list of models rather than one hero car. Add the Swift’s lead as the best-selling used car overall, and it’s easy to see why the brand is hard to beat.

Hyundai

Hyundai holds second place at 21.6%, and the i10 at 15.4% and Grand i10 at 12.5% form the core of that share. The Creta follows at 9.7% of Hyundai’s used sales, and it’s the only SUV in the brand’s top three, a sign that buyers are extending the trust they’ve long placed in Hyundai hatchbacks to its SUVs as well. Petrol leads the fuel mix here, as it does at Maruti Suzuki, which is why used petrol cars from these two brands, which together take 54.8% of all sales, are the easiest to find when you start shopping. Manual is the default on the i10, with more than 92% of buyers choosing it.

Honda

Honda takes 8.2%, and it’s the most concentrated brand on the list. The City accounts for 41.1% of Honda’s used sales, the Amaze for 22.1% and the Jazz for 9.6%, which puts nearly three in four used Hondas into just three models. The City alone makes up 3.4% of all used car sales and is the best-selling used sedan, so this is largely a one-car story. It’s a reminder that a strong nameplate, built on comfort and a reputation for reliability, can carry a brand without a wide lineup.

Tata

Tata holds 7.8%, with the Tiago at 23.1%, the Nexon at 20.7% and the Altroz at 9.1% of its used sales. The Tiago and Nexon together make up 43.8%, which shows how much of the brand’s appeal rests on one compact hatchback and one compact SUV. The Nexon, launched in 2017, is a newer entrant than most names on this list, yet it already accounts for more than a fifth of Tata’s used sales.

Mahindra

Mahindra is the smallest of the five at 4.7%, and its story is almost entirely about SUVs. The XUV500 leads at 29.4% of Mahindra’s used sales, followed by the XUV300 at 10.8% and the Scorpio at 10.4%. The XUV500 was discontinued in 2021 in favour of the XUV700, yet buyers still want a proven seven-seater with a strong diesel engine, and diesel dominates the fuel mix across Mahindra’s used SUVs. Those buyers are usually after size and toughness at a lower price than a comparable newer SUV, so it helps to compare used cars prices across brands before you shortlist one.

What do these five brands have in common?

Looked at together, each brand leans on a few trusted models rather than a long tail of choices, though how concentrated that is varies widely: Honda puts 72.8% of its used sales into three cars, while Maruti Suzuki’s top three account for just 32.8%. Hatchbacks lead most of the lists, with sedans at Honda and SUVs at Mahindra, and manual cars still dominate across the board. None of these brands is chasing novelty, and that’s arguably the point: buyers here are backing names and models that have already proven themselves over years of real-world use.

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