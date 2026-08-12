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Home / Business / Most Tata stocks end lower after Tata Sons Chairman Chandrasekaran's exit announcement

Most Tata stocks end lower after Tata Sons Chairman Chandrasekaran's exit announcement

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ANI
Updated At : 05:38 PM Aug 12, 2026 IST
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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 12 (ANI): Most Tata Group stocks ended lower on Wednesday after Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran announced that he would not seek reappointment when his current term ends on February 20, 2027. with shares of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) falling 3.71 per cent and leading the decline among major Tata-listed companies.

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TCS, the group's most valuable listed company, fell 3.71 per cent to Rs 2,349 per share on the NSE by the close.

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Tata Technologies declined 2.67 per cent to Rs 842.20, while NELCO fell 2.11 per cent to Rs 974.10. Tata Consumer Products dropped 1.49 per cent to Rs 1,061.90, while Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles declined 1.31 per cent to Rs 343.

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Tata Investment Corporation fell 1.18 per cent to Rs 680.75, while Tata Steel declined 1 per cent to Rs 186. Titan Company ended 0.57 per cent lower at Rs 5,099, while Tata Communications fell 0.57 per cent to Rs 1,736.20.

Trent declined 0.43 per cent to Rs 2,987.10, while Tata Power fell 0.14 per cent to Rs 378.05.

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Tata Elexi also declined more than 2 per cent to close at Rs 3,711.90 per share. Tejas Networks fell more than 1 per cent to close at Rs 527 per share.

Indian Hotels Company ended almost flat at Rs 724.35, while Tata Capital also closed almost flat at Rs 367.

However, the reaction across the Tata Group was not uniformly negative. Tata Chemicals gained 0.53 per cent to Rs 672, while Voltas rose 0.98 per cent to Rs 1,290. Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles gained 1.59 per cent to Rs 456.85.

Chandrasekaran, who has completed 40 years with the Tata Group and has led Tata Sons for about a decade, announced his decision earlier in the day. He said the Tata Sons Board had not reached a resolution on his proposed second term even after six months.

The mixed performance came as investors assessed the leadership transition at Tata Sons following Chandrasekaran's announcement.

In his statement, Chandrasekaran said the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust and Sir Ratan Tata Trust had unanimously resolved and recommended the extension of his next term for five years. The proposal was subsequently recorded and recommended by the Tata Sons Nomination and Remuneration Committee and the Board.

The resolution was tabled at the Tata Sons Board meeting on February 24, 2026, but was not carried through because one Board member did not support it. Chandrasekaran said that, in the absence of unanimous support, he chose to defer the decision.

"It has been 6 months since that Board meeting, and no resolution has been reached till date," he said.

He added that Tata Sons had several strategic projects at critical stages and that clarity on leadership was important for employees, investors, partners and other stakeholders.

The Tata Sons leadership transition will now remain a key focus for investors as the group prepares for succession ahead of the end of Chandrasekaran's current term. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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