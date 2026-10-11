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Home / Business / Most trustworthy AI system demands least inherent model trust, says Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella 

Most trustworthy AI system demands least inherent model trust, says Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella 

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ANI
Updated At : 08:21 AM Oct 11, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], October 11 (ANI): The most trustworthy Super Intelligence system will not be the one powered by the model users trust the most, but rather the system that allows people to trust the model the least, Microsoft Chief Executive Officer Satya Nadella said.

“The most trustworthy Super Intelligence system will not be the one with the model we trust most. It will be the one that enables us to trust the model the least,” he said in a post on X..

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Addressing the governance challenges of advanced artificial intelligence, Nadella noted that modern systems lack the mechanistic clarity of legacy computing. While engineers once traced software operations directly to specific code paths, such visibility is missing in contemporary frontier architectures.

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“As traditional software systems were being deployed across the economy over the last few decades, we had the tools and capability to trace behaviors to a specific code path,” Nadella stated.

“That same kind of mechanistic understanding eludes us in today’s Super Intelligence systems, even as the frontier models powering these systems are now more capable than traditional software systems. We can’t attribute model behaviors and outputs to specific inputs of training data or configurations of model weights. And yet we are deploying these complex agentic systems and models, with access to our most sensitive data and giving them the ability to take mission-critical actions on our behalf!” he said.

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Nadella warned against relying solely on assurances from developers or treating these deployments as nested black boxes. He emphasized that enterprises cannot outsource responsibility for automated actions and must separate the supply of raw intelligence from ultimate operational authority.

“Setting aside the hard problem of alignment, we need to start with an engineering approach to containment and governance. We need to surround non-deterministic models with strong, deterministic system design, human controls, and reliable operating procedures, and establish industry standards where existing ones are insufficient,” Nadella explained.

To manage these risks, Nadella proposed treating both closed and open-weight models as potential insider threats. Because any privileged actor can fail or face compromise, organizations must isolate the models through proven enterprise security practices, such as identity controls, activity logging, and strict permission boundaries.

“It’s why the controls that govern what a model can access and what actions it can take must sit outside the model. This builds on an information security principle dating back to the 1970s that a program must not be able to bypass or tamper with the mechanisms that enforce its permissions,” he observed.

“Today this means separating the model from the harness that orchestrates its work, as well as the action space that defines what it can do. It also means externalizing controls and safeguards,” Nadella added.

Nadella outlined key principles for observing and governing these networks, including model diversity, tamper-proof logging, continuous verifiability across edge cases, independent audits, reliable containment shutoffs, and industrywide incident disclosure. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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