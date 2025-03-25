DT
PT
Most unhappy with current work-life balance: Report

Most unhappy with current work-life balance: Report


PTI
Mumbai, Updated At : 09:14 AM Mar 25, 2025 IST
The majority of employees surveyed are dissatisfied with their current work-life balance mainly due to lack of flexibility in work hours, a report said on Monday.

A significant 52 per cent of respondents have expressed dissatisfaction with how they manage personal and professional responsibilities, while only 36 per cent have reported being satisfaction with their current work-life balance, said the report by staffing and HR solutions provider Genius Consultants.

The report is based on a survey among 2,763 employees across sectors. Further, it found that 40 per cent of employees feel their companies do not offer enough flexibility, such as remote work to manage personal commitments.

