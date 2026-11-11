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Home / Business / Mother Dairy hikes milk prices by Rs 2-4 per litre in Delhi-NCR from November 12

Mother Dairy hikes milk prices by Rs 2-4 per litre in Delhi-NCR from November 12

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ANI
Updated At : 08:02 PM Nov 11, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], November 11 (ANI): Mother Dairy on Wednesday announced an increase in milk prices by Rs 2 to Rs 4 per litre across its liquid milk variants in Delhi-NCR, effective November 12, citing rising fodder, cattle feed and operational costs.

In a statement, a Mother Dairy spokesperson said, "Mother Dairy is revising the consumer prices of its liquid milk variants in the range of Rs. 2 - 4 per litre, effective November 12, 2026."

According to the revised price list, full cream milk and Pro Milk will become costlier by Rs 4 per litre, with prices increasing from Rs 72 to Rs 76 per litre.

Cow milk prices will rise by Rs 3 per litre, from Rs 62 to Rs 65, while toned milk will cost Rs 62 per litre, compared to the earlier Rs 60.

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Double toned milk (Live Lite) will increase from Rs 54 to Rs 56 per litre, while bulk vended milk, commonly known as token milk, will cost Rs 60 per litre against the existing Rs 58.

Explaining the reasons behind the price revision, the company said uneven monsoon conditions in several parts of the country have affected fodder availability and increased milk production costs for dairy farmers.

"Uneven monsoon conditions in several parts of the country have impacted fodder availability – green and dry fodder prices have increased by up to 20%, while cattle feed prices have risen by around 10% over the past year," the spokesperson said.

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The company further stated that inflationary pressures have pushed up packaging, transportation and other operational costs by as much as 25 per cent, making the price revision necessary.

Mother Dairy also said it continues to direct a substantial portion of its milk sales revenue towards supporting dairy farmers.

"Mother Dairy remains committed to balancing the interests of both farmers and consumers, with nearly 75–80% of its milk sales realisation going towards milk procurement," the spokesperson added. (ANI)

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(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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