Mother-Doctors Nurturing Life Beyond: Healthcare Professionals Celebration of Motherhood

Hyderabad, May 10, 2026: As India continues to advance in women’s healthcare, a growing number of women doctors are not only leading medical innovation but also redefining compassionate, patient-centred maternity care. Many of these clinicians balance demanding medical careers with motherhood themselves, bringing a deeply personal understanding to the women and families they care for every day. This Mother’s Day, we spotlight inspiring doctor-mothers across India who are shaping the future of maternal healthcare through leadership, empathy, evidence-based practice, and an unwavering commitment to women’s wellbeing.

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1. Dr Tarakeswari Surapaneni, Senior Consultant and Chief Medical Director, Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Fernandez Hospital, Hyderabad With an experience of over 30 years, Dr Tarakeswari has cared for women through some of the most difficult and uncertain pregnancies. Known for her calm presence and reassuring approach, she has spent much of her career managing complicated and high-risk pregnancies, often supporting families through moments filled with fear, anxiety, and difficult decisions.

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At the Fernandez Hospital, she along with her team has built the Department of Obstetric Medicine, which provides specialized care to women suffering from existing diseases or ailments that arise during pregnancy. Her practice covers all types of medical ailments that can affect pregnant women, including high blood pressure, diabetes, heart disease, and other illnesses.

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However, for Dr Tarakeswari, taking care of women is much more than handling their records, scans, and health-related problems. Dr Tarakeswari feels that women require sincerity, confidence, and a companion sitting next to them during their ordeal. Through the years, many women have not only appreciated the treatment they have undergone but also the assurance they have received from her.

Her own experience as a mother influences how she practices care. In her words, “Being a mother gives you a certain level of patience, resilience, and perspective,” she says. “It’s important that women feel protected, valued, and cared for, especially when they are pregnant.” Even after her many years in medicine, she finds that there is always something profoundly beautiful about seeing a woman who has been through a tough pregnancy finally cradle her child.” 2. Dr Pallavi Chandra Ravula, Head of the Department and Consultant, Obstetrics, Fernandez Hospital, Hyderabad Doctor Pallavi Chandra Ravula has been involved for many years in taking care of pregnant women, their deliveries, and recoveries, especially in cases of a high BMI. With a reputation of being very warm and friendly, Dr. Ravula mixes her professional skills with a personal conviction that women should be informed and treated with respect.

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At Fernandez Hospital, she established the first High BMI Clinic for expectant mothers, offering a more organized way of handling cases that could require special attention and multi-disciplinary interventions. It is important to note that she does not limit herself to the treatment aspect alone; instead, she also aims to make her patients feel comfortable and understood.

Besides being a doctor, Dr Pallavi is also very much active in doing research and digital health projects to improve maternal health. By being an active researcher who supports the effective use of data in healthcare, she has been able to publish various papers in the area of obstetrics.

The fact that she has been a mother herself has influenced her medical practice. “Becoming a mother makes you listen differently to women,” she states. “Pregnancy is not only physical, but emotional; there is always a mixture of fear and vulnerability behind each decision.” In Pallavi’s opinion, providing excellent maternity care is not simply achieving some statistical indicators regarding health. It also means making women feel comfortable and confident after the end of their pregnancy period.

3. Dr. Amitha Indersen, Director Fetal Medicine Nest Fetal Medicine Center, Hyderabad Dr. Amitha Indersen is a committed professional with a Master's degree in Obstetrics and Gynecology whose skills are highly specialized in mother and fetal care. In light of her vast experience, she can offer invaluable information about the mother’s health and how it affects the growth of the fetus. Dr. Amitha now focuses specifically on the care of the fetus after moving away from general obstetrics.

She feels that the struggle of being a doctor and a woman is quite complex because they have to deal with rigorous medical training along with their role as mothers. In most cases, it turns out to be difficult for them while making decisions regarding personal parenting and professional career.

While the impact of motherhood on professional practice leads to a greater understanding of patient needs, particularly mothers and children after having children themselves. Motherhood changes the communication styles and approach to patients as they become more empathetic towards the needs and challenges their patients. The hardest part being the balancing act.

She further adds, “I strongly believe that by being a mother and a doctor (especially in Fetal medicine a related specialty to OB/GYN) can make managing pregnancies easier because i know what to expect. As a physician mother I often use my personal experience to better support my patients through pregnancy complications and the postpartum period.” To overcome these challenges, she trains and encourages senior women physicians to mentor juniors to navigate leadership challenges and work-life balance.

4. Dr Nabat Lakhani, Founder, Marham Resonating Resilience and Mysha Clinic Dr. Nabat works in women healthcare sector specializing in pregnancy care, adolescent and hormonal health, awareness campaigns, and community education. She believes healthcare should heal not just the body, but also the mind and spirit.

Taking inspiration from Dr. Anandi Gopal Joshi, (the first Indian woman in medicine), today’s women have taken her legacy forward and come a long way, but the work is still in progress and “there are miles to go before we sleep.” Women in medicine today are balancing multiple roles with resilience, compassion, and strength. From caring for patients in hospitals to nurturing families at home, women doctors continue to foster the spirit of dedication and selfless service in both professional and personal spaces. In the field of maternal health especially, the role of women physicians goes far beyond treatment — it is about supporting women through some of the most vulnerable, transformative, and life-changing moments of their lives. They make each patient their extended family and treat them like their own.

In the words of Dr. Nabat who is a Holistic Women’s Healthcare and Maternal Wellness Catalyst, “Motherhood and medicine are both journeys of endless giving — and somewhere between caring for others, we learn the true meaning of strength, patience, and compassion. Maternal care is deeply personal because nurturing a mother means nurturing generations and families”.

This Mother’s Day, let us remember that maternal health services are not merely defined by science, but rather empathy, understanding, and being able to stand beside women at their most fragile and vulnerable times. In their practice, Doctors Tarakeswari Surapaneni, Amitha Indersen, Nabat Lakhani, and Pallavi Chandra Ravula help to shape the future of maternal care in our country, making women feel safe, more knowledgeable, and truly cared for. Indeed, in taking care of mothers on a daily basis, they embody the very qualities that Mother’s Day celebrates.

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