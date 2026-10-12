Motherhood After 35: Prime IVF & Infertility Centre Highlights Importance of Early Fertility Assessment and Informed Pregnancy Planning

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 12: As more women choose to pursue higher education, establish careers and achieve financial stability before starting a family, motherhood after the age of 35 is becoming an increasingly important topic in reproductive healthcare. While delayed pregnancy planning reflects changing personal and professional priorities, medical experts emphasise the importance of understanding how reproductive health changes with age and the options available to women considering pregnancy later in life.

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Addressing this evolving healthcare concern, Maj. Dr. Nishi Singh ( Retd. ), Expert Spokesperson at Prime IVF & Infertility Centre, highlights the need for timely fertility assessments, accurate medical information and personalised reproductive planning to help women make informed decisions about motherhood.

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According to Dr. Singh, turning 35 does not mean that a woman will necessarily experience infertility. However, it is an age at which understanding individual fertility factors becomes increasingly relevant, particularly for those planning to conceive in the coming years.

"Women today are making important decisions about motherhood based on their careers, financial responsibilities and personal circumstances. These choices deserve respect and appropriate medical support. Our objective is not to create anxiety around age but to encourage women to understand their reproductive health and explore available options at the right time," says Dr. Singh.

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Understanding How Fertility Changes After 35

Female fertility is influenced by several biological factors, including the number and quality of eggs available in the ovaries. Women are born with a finite supply of eggs, which gradually declines throughout their reproductive years.

Although this process begins well before the age of 35, the decline in fertility generally becomes more noticeable during the mid-to-late thirties and accelerates further with advancing age.

Age-related changes can affect the likelihood of natural conception and increase the risk of chromosomal abnormalities in eggs. This may contribute to a higher likelihood of miscarriage and certain pregnancy complications.

However, Dr. Singh explains that fertility varies considerably between individuals, and age alone cannot determine whether a woman will conceive successfully.

"Two women of the same age may have very different reproductive health profiles. Factors such as ovarian reserve, medical history, hormonal conditions and overall reproductive health can influence fertility. This is why individual assessment is more meaningful than making assumptions based solely on age," she explains.

Why Early Fertility Assessment Matters

For women planning pregnancy after 35, fertility assessment can provide useful information about their reproductive health and help identify conditions that may require medical attention.

An initial evaluation typically includes a detailed clinical history, menstrual cycle assessment and review of relevant medical conditions. Depending on individual circumstances, specialists may recommend pelvic ultrasound examinations, hormonal investigations and ovarian reserve testing.

Anti-Müllerian Hormone (AMH) testing and antral follicle count assessments may help clinicians estimate ovarian reserve and guide fertility treatment planning when appropriate.

However, these investigations have limitations. AMH levels do not directly measure egg quality and cannot independently predict whether a woman will conceive naturally.

Dr. Singh emphasises that fertility investigations should be interpreted in the context of a patient's overall medical history rather than relying on a single test result.

"An AMH report or ultrasound finding should never be viewed in isolation. Fertility assessment involves understanding the complete clinical picture, including age, reproductive history and other relevant factors. The purpose is to support informed planning rather than create unnecessary concern," she adds.

Common Misconceptions About Fertility After 35

One misconception is that regular menstrual cycles automatically indicate normal fertility. While regular periods often suggest consistent ovulation, they do not guarantee that conception will occur without difficulty.

Other factors, including fallopian tube health, egg quality, uterine conditions and sperm parameters, can influence the chances of pregnancy.

Another misconception is that assisted reproductive technologies, particularly In Vitro Fertilisation (IVF), can completely overcome age-related fertility challenges.

Although IVF has helped many individuals and couples pursue parenthood, treatment outcomes depend on multiple factors, including age, egg quality, embryo development and underlying medical conditions.

IVF does not guarantee pregnancy, and success rates generally decline with increasing maternal age when using a woman's own eggs.

Dr. Singh believes that realistic expectations and transparent counselling are essential parts of responsible fertility care.

"Assisted reproductive technology has expanded the possibilities of fertility treatment, but it is important to understand both its potential and its limitations. Patients should receive balanced information about available procedures, expected outcomes and possible challenges before making treatment decisions," she says.

Exploring Fertility Treatment and Preservation Options

Advances in reproductive medicine have introduced several approaches that may support women planning motherhood later in life.

Depending on individual circumstances, these may include fertility counselling, management of underlying reproductive conditions, ovulation-related treatment, Intrauterine Insemination (IUI) and IVF.

For women who are not currently planning pregnancy but wish to consider future reproductive options, egg freezing may also be discussed.

Egg freezing involves collecting and preserving unfertilised eggs for potential future use. However, the likelihood of success depends on factors such as the woman's age at freezing, the number and quality of eggs retrieved and subsequent laboratory outcomes.

Importantly, egg freezing does not guarantee a future live birth.

Similarly, IUI and IVF are not universally appropriate for every patient. Treatment selection requires consideration of age, duration of infertility, diagnostic findings and personal circumstances.

Prime IVF & Infertility Centre emphasises the importance of personalised evaluation and counselling in helping patients understand which options may be medically appropriate for them.

When Should Women Seek Fertility Consultation?

Medical guidance generally recommends that women aged 35 and above seek fertility evaluation after six months of regular unprotected intercourse without conception.

For women over 40, more immediate evaluation may be appropriate.

Earlier consultation is also advisable for women with irregular menstrual cycles, known endometriosis, previous ovarian surgery, suspected reproductive disorders or other recognised fertility risk factors.

Dr. Singh notes that seeking professional guidance does not necessarily mean beginning fertility treatment immediately.

"A fertility consultation is an opportunity to understand reproductive health, clarify concerns and discuss future plans. Early medical guidance can help identify potential issues and provide women with a clearer understanding of their available choices," she explains.

Prime IVF's Focus on Personalised Fertility Planning

Recognising that reproductive decisions are deeply personal, Prime IVF & Infertility Centre advocates an individualised approach to fertility assessment and treatment planning.

The centre's stated focus includes patient education, clinical evaluation, counselling and discussions about available reproductive technologies based on individual medical requirements.

Through expert-led awareness initiatives, Prime IVF aims to encourage informed conversations about fertility, particularly among women considering motherhood after 35.

Dr. Singh believes that greater awareness can help women make reproductive decisions without unnecessary fear, social pressure or unrealistic expectations.

"Motherhood after 35 should not be viewed through fear or misconceptions. What matters is having access to accurate medical information, understanding individual fertility factors and seeking appropriate guidance when needed. Every woman's reproductive journey is different, and fertility care should recognise that individuality," concludes Dr. Singh.

As pregnancy planning continues to evolve alongside changing lifestyles and professional aspirations, informed fertility decisions and timely medical consultation remain important components of reproductive healthcare.

About Prime IVF & Infertility Centre

Prime IVF & Infertility Centre is a fertility healthcare provider focused on reproductive health assessment, fertility counselling and assisted reproductive treatment. The centre emphasises personalised medical evaluation, patient awareness and informed treatment planning to support individuals and couples navigating fertility-related concerns.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

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