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New Delhi [India], May 9: Mother's Day 2026 is the perfect moment to celebrate the woman who does it all with love, strength, and quiet resilience. If you're short on time but big on intention, these last-minute gifting ideas bring together thoughtful experiences and meaningful presents she'll truly appreciate.

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A Wellness Experience at Riitara Wellness

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There's no better Mother's Day gift than one that gives her the time and care she rarely takes for herself. A wellness experience at Riitara Wellness offers just that--a chance to pause, restore, and reconnect. Thoughtfully designed for women across different life stages, Riitara brings together therapies like hydrotherapy, sensory reset, and pelvic care in a calm, nurturing environment. Each session is guided with a clinical understanding, yet feels deeply restorative--helping ease physical fatigue, release built-up tension, and support overall balance.

For Mother's Day, Riitara is also offering 15% off on a curated set of therapies, thoughtfully tailored to suit the needs of a mom or mom-to-be. It's a meaningful way to gift her something that goes beyond the usual--an experience that helps her feel lighter, supported, and truly cared for.

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For Reservations, Contact - +91 9910909270

To Book - www.riitarawellness.com

Philips Avent Sterilizers

For generations, parents have relied on boiling to keep baby bottles clean. It's a trusted method, passed down over time. But as understanding of hygiene evolves, many are beginning to ask - is boiling alone enough for effective germ protection? Solutions like the Philips Avent Sterilizer are part of this shift towards more science-led infant care. A recent survey has proven that children fall ill less in homes using Philips Avent Sterilizers vs traditional boiling. It uses natural steam and provides 2X better germ protection vs boiling, thus providing a more assured and convenient way of sterilizing baby essentials.

Availability - Platforms like Amazon, FirstCry and leading Q-com platforms as well as baby care stores across India.

Price - INR 4,995/-

Buy it - https://www.amazon.in/Philips-Avent-SCF291-Sterilization-Accessories/dp/B0969Y1NZS/ref=sxin_14_pa_sp_search_thematic_sspa?content-id=amzn1.sym.7e2c8ac4-9f12-4bcd-9497-a8ae54bc8764%3Aamzn1.sym.7e2c8ac4-9f12-4bcd-9497-a8ae54bc8764&crid=159EJLMQ05SJW&cv_ct_cx=sterilizer&keywords=sterilizer&pd_rd_i=B0969Y1NZS&pd_rd_r=409b2233-efab-4cb5-9357-501baa3b2582&pd_rd_w=NfaCS&pd_rd_wg=MOl0G&pf_rd_p=7e2c8ac4-9f12-4bcd-9497-a8ae54bc8764&pf_rd_r=CV247AHHQVWTYZ89RMFD&qid=1776920422&sbo=RZvfv%2F%2FHxDF%2BO5021pAnSA%3D%3D&sprefix=steriliz%2Caps%2C498&sr=1-1-66673dcf-083f-43ba-b782-d4a436cc5cfb-spons&aref=OzmNQy9DTV&sp_csd=d2lkZ2V0TmFtZT1zcF9zZWFyY2hfdGhlbWF0aWM&th=1

The Gift of Better Rest from Pizuna

Every mother deserves a sanctuary where her demands of the day fade into a peaceful night. This Mother's Day, elevates her routine with an ultimate luxury: the gift of deep, uninterrupted rest. This Pizuna Soft Memory Foam Pillow is a standout choice for any curated wellness gift guide.

Trusted globally across 20 countries & loved by over a million families, Pizuna brings world-class comfort to your home. Engineered with an optimal loft, this pillow is neither too thick nor too thin, making it the perfect surface to sink into after a long day. Its contouring technology adapts to her unique shape, providing personalized support that aligns the spine and eases tension.

For an added touch of luxury, the 100% pure cotton covers are exceptionally gentle on hair & skin, ensuring she wakes up feeling refreshed. Designed in a standard size to fit any bedding set, it's a seamless and thoughtful upgrade to her ritual.

Connect with us for exclusive offers +91 9967551866.

Available across all leading e-commerce platforms and select retail channels in India.

Buy it - www.pizunalinens.in

KT Kids Peppa Pig limited edition

Most moms don't really care about expensive Mother's Day gifts. Half the time, they're happier if something simply makes their everyday routine with their child a little smoother.

That thought stayed with us while building KT Kids. Parents today already overthink enough, ingredients, reactions, screen advice, opinions from everywhere. Sometimes even buying a simple shampoo for your child feels like research work. We wanted the experience to feel easier and less stressful for parents.

The products are made for kids above 2 years and cover everyday essentials like shampoos, lotions and basic care kits that parents end up using regularly anyway. A lot of focus has gone into keeping the formulations gentle and practical for daily use.

One thing we noticed early was that children react very differently when products feel familiar or playful to them. That's where associations with characters like Peppa Pig and SpongeBob SquarePants naturally helped. Kids recognise them instantly, and suddenly, something as basic as bath time becomes less of a task for parents.

The range starts from INR ₹499, and the brand is also running a discount of 50% for all KT Kids products ranging from haircare and skincare this Mother's Day for two day offers across selected products currently.

Buy it - https://ktkids.in/

PUMA Palermo

The Palermo balances clean lines, a signature T-toe, and a timeless gum sole with fresh colourways that add just the right amount of attitude. It's the kind of piece that slips easily into everyday wardrobes, but still stands out.

For the mother who has always had her own sense of style or the one you're ready to reintroduce to something a little more unexpected, the Palermo brings comfort, versatility, and a quiet edge.

Buy it - https://in.puma.com/in/en/collaborations/collaborations-select/collaborations-select-palermo

KIEV Vodka by Alcostar Group of Companies

Mother's Day, in our humble view, is about recognising the lady who fills every minute of our lives with warmth, grace, and power. Beyond giving gifts, it's also about slowing down, spending quality time with one another, having conversations that are frequently overlooked in hectic schedules, and making memories from small moments. A thoughtfully crafted cocktail evening may turn into a lovely opportunity to celebrate, laugh, connect, and think about that connection. KIEV Vodka, which is made from pure grain and has a smooth, elegant finish, elevates these events by transforming a simple gesture into a warm and unforgettable experience.

Buy it - https://www.theliquorestate.in/

Three Sixty Leather

Three Sixty Leather, India's luxury lifestyle brand and design studio renowned for its handcrafted leather furniture and accessories, is proud to celebrate Mother's Day with an exclusive offer of a luxurious leather storage box with purchases above INR 25000.

For mother's day, Three Sixty invites patrons to move beyond fleeting trends and gift timeless pieces that mirror a mother's enduring grace. From artisanal home decor to premium travel essentials, the brand's Mother's Day showcase focuses on the "Art of Living Well."

Shop from the 2026 Gifting Collection featuring signature pieces that cater to the multifaceted lifestyles of modern mothers:

- The Orna Jewelry Box: A sophisticated haven for her most cherished treasures, available in vibrant hues like Magenta.

- Tymo Watch Boxes: Handcrafted in premium Tan, Green, and Brown leather, perfect for the mother with a penchant for fine timepieces.

- Home & Workspace Elegance: The Arch Desktop Organizer Set and Eden Tray Sets offer a blend of organizational efficiency and high-end aesthetic.

- The Glencrest Glass Trunk: A stunning statement piece for the home that showcases the brand's commitment to "Conscious Luxury."

Buy it - https://www.threesixty.life/

Raise Fall Fighter Scalp Exfoliator

Raise Fall Fighter Scalp Exfoliator is a pre-cleanse treatment that gets to the root of hair loss. Made with 40.5% Solar Sea Salt, with particles so finely calibrated that they gently exfoliate without any abrasion, it unclogs follicles, delivers vital minerals, and stimulates the scalp, all while clearing build-up and excess oil.

The result is the oil-free, fresh scalp that 99.9% of our testers experienced. Effective where it matters, gentle where it counts.

Price - INR 499

Buy it - https://raisebeauty.com/products/raise-fall-fighter-scalp-exfoliator-150gm?_pos=1&_sid=9ce5267b7&_ss=r

Gunam Balance & Restore Cream

A daily moisturiser formulated to restore hydration and strengthen the skin barrier, the Balance & Restore Cream combines Hyaluronic Acid, Squalane, Ceramides, Niacinamide, Rice Extract, and calming botanicals like Gotu Kola and Ashwagandha.

Price - INR 1800

Buy it - https://gunambeauty.com/products/balance-and-restore-cream

CaratLane's Classic Polki Diamond Stud Earrings

Mark Mother's Day with CaratLane's Classic Polki Diamond Stud Earrings, a graceful interpretation of heritage design. Rooted in traditional Polki artistry, these studs feature uncut-style diamonds set in a clean, contemporary silhouette. Crafted in 14 KT yellow gold (3.470 g) and adorned with 0.77 ct diamonds (IJ-SI), the design balances craftsmanship with everyday wearability. The result is a piece that feels both classic and current, suited for intimate celebrations as well as daily moments. Subtle yet distinctive, they reflect the enduring strength and individuality of every mother--making for a thoughtful gift she can truly make her own.

Buy it - https://www.caratlane.com/jewellery/classic-polki-diamond-stud-earrings-je12685-1yt900.html

Bluetyga Sunscreen Jacket Pro

This Mother's Day, gift your mom comfort, care, and protection with Bluetyga's Sunscreen Jacket Pro, India's first-ever sunscreen jacket designed for modern outdoor lifestyles. Powered by advanced Sunguard technology, the jacket offers certified UPF protection with 99.9% UVA & UVB defence, making it a smart summer essential for moms who travel, commute, walk outdoors, or stay active. Featuring breathable fabric, an attached hood for enhanced coverage, and a foldable pouch-style design, it combines fashion with functionality effortlessly. As rising summer temperatures make skin protection more important than ever, the Sunscreen Jacket Pro stands out as a thoughtful and practical Mother's Day gifting option that goes beyond traditional presents.

Available at an introductory price of Rs. 1,299.

Buy it - https://bluetyga.com/products/womens-sunscreen-jacket-pro

L'Occitane Shea Butter Hand Cream

L'Occitane Shea Butter Hand Cream Formulated with a high concentration of Shea butter (20%), this caring cream works to nourish and soothe your hands, protect them against environmental aggressors while rebalancing their skin barrier. Specially formulated for dry skin, its rich texture sinks in easily and leaves your hands feeling softer and more comfortable over time. Tested under dermatological supervision and microbiome-friendly, the cream itself is absorbed rapidly, leaving the hands soft and smooth without feeling oily. This shea butter hand cream is also infused with jasmine and ylang-ylang to ensure hands are left smelling heavenly after use. Plus, for the preservation of the environment, packaging is made from 95% recycled aluminum from repurposed cans and aerosols.

Price - INR 3000 (50ml)

Buy it - https://in.loccitane.com/products/shea-butter-hand-cream-150ml?_pos=1&_sid=bf09fc41c&_+ss=r

Kapiva

Kapiva's wellness range offers thoughtful Mother's Day gifting options centred around nourishment and self-care. Shatavari Lacta Naturals supports lactation, postpartum recovery, immunity, and energy levels with ingredients like Shatavari, Methi, and Brahmi, making it ideal for new mothers. Shatavari Balance Juice helps support hormonal balance, menstrual wellness, and stress management through Ayurvedic herbs such as Ashoka, Noni, and Lodhra. Virgin Coconut Oil, made from cold-pressed Kerala coconuts, nourishes hair and skin while supporting digestion and metabolism. Aloe Amla Juice combines Aloe Vera and Vitamin C-rich Amla to support immunity, digestion, detoxification, and skin and hair health. Together, these products make meaningful wellness-focused gifts for mothers prioritising healthier everyday living.

Buy it - https://kapiva.in/?utm_source=ANI&utm_medium=PR&utm_campaign=MothersDay

Streax Hair Care Hamper

This Mother's Day, gift your mother a little moment of self-care and shine with the Streax Hair Care Hamper. Featuring the Streax Hair Highlighting Kit, Walnut Oil Hair Serum, and Heat Protect Spray, this hamper is perfect for adding glossy colour, smooth frizz-free hair, and protection from heat damage. A thoughtful beauty treat for the woman who deserves to feel special every single day.

Buy it - https://www.amazon.in/stores/page/6377DC8F-6B56-455B-BFF7-8CEA4C11E6BF?channel=SHS_IG_Bio&utm_source=ig&utm_medium=social&utm_content=link_in_bio&fbclid=PAZXh0bgNhZW0CMTEAc3J0YwZhcHBfaWQMMjU2MjgxMDQwNTU4AAGnkOt4jxDXb88r74LcbONssZa_ujogsnhkSPIXd75-6qENILdIRiJiloJbV3Q_aem_PXR5sOu8DaWgTv1-o96jxw

Whether it's a rejuvenating wellness experience, a touch of everyday luxury, or a practical gift that makes her routine easier, the best presents are the ones that make her feel seen and cared for. This Mother's Day, go beyond the usual and choose something that reflects her needs, her comfort, and all the love she so effortlessly gives every day.

Mother's Day is the perfect occasion to slow down and appreciate the unconditional love and support mothers provide every single day. Even a small gesture filled with emotion can create lifelong memories.

A meaningful surprise does not need months of planning. From handwritten notes to surprise dinners and thoughtful hampers, last-minute efforts can still make mothers feel valued and loved.

Mother's Day is not only about gifts but also about expressing gratitude, spending quality time, and strengthening family bonds. Simple moments often become the most cherished memories.

No matter how busy life gets, taking time to celebrate your mother can make a lasting emotional impact. This Mother's Day 2026, focus on love, appreciation, and meaningful experiences that she will treasure forever.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)