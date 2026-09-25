Mother’s Recipe Brings the Iconic Taste of Mumbai Home, with Its New Bombay Sandwich Chutney.

The digital campaign celebrates the familiar taste of the Bombay sandwich and makes the much-loved street-style flavour easy to recreate at home

Mumbai, 24th September 2026: Mother’s Recipe has launched its new Bombay Sandwich Chutney, inspired by one of Mumbai’s most loved street-food favourites. From neighbourhood sandwich stalls to evening chai breaks during the monsoon, the Bombay sandwich has long been part of the city’s food culture. The new chutney brings home the fresh and tangy flavour that gives the sandwich its unmistakable taste.

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Supporting the launch is a digital campaign built around a simple idea, “The Bombay sandwich taste you love.” The campaign takes cues from the familiar experience of eating a Bombay sandwich and puts the chutney at the centre of its taste. The communication brings alive a flavour that people already recognise while showing how easily it can now become part of meals at home.

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Across the campaign creatives, Mother’s Recipe focuses on the role of the chutney in giving the Bombay sandwich its characteristic flavour. The communication also moves beyond the sandwich, showing how the chutney can be used with toast, wraps, chaats and everyday snacks. The campaign brings together the familiarity of Mumbai’s sandwich culture with the convenience of a ready-to-use chutney.

As part of the launch of Mother’s Recipe Bombay Sandwich Chutney, the brand took its communication to the streets of Mumbai with an on-ground activation designed to build awareness and establish authenticity. Select local sandwich stalls were branded with Mother’s Recipe umbrellas and provided with the new Bombay Sandwich Chutney, bringing the product into the very environment that inspired it. By putting the chutney in the hands of Mumbai’s sandwich wallas, the activation created a powerful local seal of authenticity connecting the new launch with the taste, culture and credibility of the city’s iconic street sandwiches.

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Available in a 200 g spout pouch at an MRP of ₹70, Mother’s Recipe Bombay Sandwich Chutney has been created for consumers looking to recreate the familiar street-style taste at home. Ready to use straight from the pack, it can be paired with sandwiches, wraps, toast, chaats and snacks.

Speaking about the launch, Sanjana Desai, Executive Director, Mother’s Recipe, said, “The Bombay sandwich is an emotion that generations of Mumbaikars have grown up with. With our Bombay Sandwich Chutney, we wanted to capture that familiar street-side flavour and make it easy for consumers to recreate the experience at home while staying true to the taste they know and love.”

The launch also reflects Mother’s Recipe’s focus on bringing familiar regional flavours into convenient formats for today’s consumer. The Bombay Sandwich Chutney draws from a taste closely associated with Mumbai while making it accessible for different snacking and meal occasions.

Whether it is the sandwich stall outside a college, a neighbourhood vendor serving Bombay sandwiches or a rainy evening craving with a cup of chai, the Bombay sandwich continues to hold a special place in Mumbai’s food culture. Through the new product and its campaign, Mother’s Recipe brings that familiar taste into the home in a format that is easy to use and enjoy.

About Mother’s Recipe

Mother’s Recipe, owned by Desai Foods Private Limited, is one of India’s trusted food brands known for its authentic taste and traditional recipes. The brand offers a wide range of products including pickles, pastes, ready-to-cook mixes, chutneys and papads. With a presence across modern trade, retail and e-commerce, Mother’s Recipe products are also exported to over 60 countries. Its manufacturing facilities in Pune, Kolkata and Bharoda follow high-quality standards, ensuring that every product carries the promise of purity and taste that generations have grown up with.

Explore more at: www.mothersrecipe.com

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