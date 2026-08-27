Motilal Oswal Foundation commits Rs 25 Crore to Rishihood University in first-of-its-kind Institution-Building grant

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Sonipat (Haryana) [India], August 27: The Motilal Oswal Foundation (MOF) has committed ₹25 crore over three years to Rishihood University in what represents the University's first major philanthropic grant specifically designed for institution building and organisational development. This grant would help strengthen the institution's leadership, governance, academic systems and organisational architecture, the foundational capabilities required for sustainable institutional growth.

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Formalised today at Rishihood University's Sonipat campus, the three-year partnership operates on a rigorous milestone-based framework. Rather than conventional expenditure plans, progress will be assessed against clearly defined outcomes spanning leadership development, faculty capacity, governance rigour, financial sustainability, academic quality, fundraising capability, research depth, and national and international engagement.

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Speaking at the MoU signing, Mr Motilal Oswal, Chairman & Trustee, Motilal Oswal Foundation, said, "Education is one of the most powerful avenues for nation-building, because strong institutions can shape generations of young people and influence society far beyond the classroom. And the real test of our philanthropy is what remains after the money has been spent. If it leaves behind a stronger institution that can create impact for decades, the value of that giving goes far beyond the original grant. Our support for Rishihood is built around that idea, strengthening the institution so that its impact can endure well beyond our grant."

For Rishihood University, a young institution focused on computer science, data science, design, entrepreneurship, governance and public leadership, this commitment is unprecedented. Prior external funding has typically supported capital projects or specific programmes. This is its first major commitment explicitly structured around institutional capability building.

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"An institution of lasting significance is built with a long-term vision, strong partnerships and a shared commitment to creating impact that extends well beyond the present. The grant is a significant milestone in Rishihood University's journey and reflects the Foundation's deep belief in the transformative power of education. We are grateful for their continued support and association with Rishihood. We see this not simply as a financial commitment, but as a shared investment in the future of education and nation-building," said Sahil Aggarwal, Co-Founder & CEO of , Rishihood University.

MOF's capital is intended to be catalytic rather than simply additive. A particular focus will be on helping Rishihood build the leadership, fundraising and institutional capabilities required to diversify its future resource base and sustain its growth beyond the grant period.

The partnership reflects a conviction shared by both organisations that enduring national impact requires institutions with the systems, leadership and resilience to outlast individual programmes, leaders and funding cycles. For Rishihood, whose founding mission centres on national transformation, the partnership provides a different kind of growth capital -- capital directed not merely towards expanding what the University does, but towards strengthening what the University can become.

About the Motilal Oswal Foundation

The Motilal Oswal Foundation (MOF), the philanthropic arm of the Motilal Oswal Group, focuses on sustainable community development in education, livelihood, health and rural transformation. MOF operates across India with a particular focus on underserved and marginalised communities. Through its institution-building pathway in education, MOF supports educational institutions to strengthen their academic quality, leadership, governance and long-term institutional capacity.

Visit: https://www.motilaloswal.com/foundation/index.html for more information.

About Rishihood University

Rishihood University is a young institution in Sonipat, Haryana, founded around a mission of contributing to national transformation. The university offers distinctive programmes in computer science, data science, entrepreneurship, design, governance, and public leadership, with a focus on developing young people capable of making meaningful contributions to India's future.

Website: www.rishihood.edu.in

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