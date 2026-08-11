Motion Canvas Strengthens Its Video Production Services for Real Estate, Manufacturing, FMCG, Hospitality and Healthcare Brands

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Pune (Maharashtra) [India], August 11: As businesses increasingly rely on visual communication to build brands, explain products and engage customers, Motion Canvas is strengthening its position as a video production service provider for businesses across some of India's most competitive sectors, including real estate, manufacturing, FMCG, hospitality and healthcare.

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Based in Mumbai and Pune, Motion Canvas works with brands to develop video content that goes beyond conventional corporate communication. Its approach combines creative storytelling, production capabilities and marketing understanding to create films designed for different stages of the customer journey right from building awareness and explaining a product to generating interest and strengthening brand credibility.

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The growing importance of video has changed the way companies communicate with their audiences. Corporate films, brand films, product videos, digital video campaigns, TVCs, DVCs, social media videos and CGI-led visual content have become important tools for companies looking to differentiate themselves in increasingly crowded markets.

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Motion Canvas aims to address this requirement by bringing creative development and video production together under one ecosystem.

Video Production Built Around Business Objectives

For many companies, producing a video is no longer simply about arranging a shoot, capturing footage and delivering a final edit. Brands increasingly expect video content to have a clear communication objective and work across multiple platforms.

Motion Canvas approaches video production with this broader perspective.

From concept development and scripting to production, post-production, CGI and final content adaptation, the company works to create visual assets that can be used across websites, social media platforms, digital advertising, presentations, sales communication and other brand touch-points.

According to Kshitij Kulkarni, Director at Motion Canvas, the objective is to make video an integral part of a company's communication strategy rather than treating production as an isolated activity.

"Every industry has a different story to tell. A real estate brand needs to communicate aspiration and trust, a manufacturing company needs to demonstrate capability and technology, while a healthcare brand needs to communicate credibility and empathy. Our role is to understand that difference and translate it into powerful visual communication," said Kshitij Kulkarni, Director, Motion Canvas.

The company believes this sector-specific approach is increasingly important as businesses compete not only on products and services but also on how effectively they communicate their value.

Real Estate Video Production for a Highly Visual Industry

Real estate remains one of the sectors where professional video production can have a significant impact on brand perception.

Developers and real estate companies increasingly use video to showcase residential projects, commercial developments, amenities, locations, architecture and lifestyle propositions. From project films and developer profiles to digital advertisements, walkthroughs and social media content, video can help prospective buyers experience a property before physically visiting it.

Motion Canvas works with real estate brands to develop visual narratives that combine architecture, design, lifestyle and the project's larger proposition.

Rather than simply documenting a property, the objective is to create content that communicates why the development matters to its intended audience.

For premium and large-scale developments, this can include cinematic brand films, architectural films, CGI visualisation, customer-focused digital videos and campaign content.

Manufacturing Video Production That Makes Complex Businesses Easier to Understand

Manufacturing companies often operate in technically complex categories where communicating products, processes and capabilities to a broader audience can be challenging.

Professional manufacturing videos can help companies demonstrate production facilities, technology, engineering capabilities, quality systems, product applications and operational expertise.

Motion Canvas sees an opportunity to simplify these complex stories through visual communication.

Industrial films, corporate films, product demonstrations, factory walkthroughs, process videos, technology explainers and CGI-based films can help manufacturers communicate with customers, distributors, investors, employees and other stakeholders.

For B2B businesses in particular, video can also become an important sales enablement tool, allowing companies to explain sophisticated products and processes in a more engaging format.

FMCG Brands and the Need for Faster, More Engaging Content

The FMCG sector presents a different communication challenge. Brands compete for attention in an environment where consumers are exposed to thousands of messages every day.

For FMCG companies, video content needs to be visually engaging while communicating the product benefit quickly.

Motion Canvas develops video content for FMCG brands across product launches, digital campaigns, social media, advertising and brand communication. The company's broader creative and marketing capabilities allow video production to be developed alongside campaign strategy and digital communication.

This becomes particularly relevant as FMCG brands increasingly distribute content across multiple formats, including short-form videos, digital advertisements, product videos and social media campaigns.

Hospitality Video Production Focused on Experience

Hospitality is another sector where video can play a crucial role because the product itself is largely experiential.

Hotels, resorts, restaurants and hospitality brands need to communicate atmosphere, service, design, food, location and experiences that are difficult to convey through text alone.

Motion Canvas creates hospitality-focused visual content designed to communicate these experiences through cinematic storytelling.

Hotel films, resort videos, food and beverage content, destination films, promotional campaigns and social media videos can help hospitality brands establish an emotional connection with potential guests before they make a booking.

In an industry where perception can strongly influence purchase decisions, professionally produced video can become an important component of brand building.

Healthcare Communication Requires a Different Approach

Healthcare communication requires particular sensitivity. Unlike categories driven primarily by lifestyle or impulse, healthcare brands need to establish trust, credibility and clarity.

Hospitals, healthcare institutions, medical brands and wellness companies increasingly use video for corporate communication, doctor profiles, facility presentations, patient education, awareness campaigns and digital marketing.

Motion Canvas approaches healthcare video production with an emphasis on balancing professional credibility with human storytelling.

The objective is to make complex healthcare information easier to understand while maintaining the trust and seriousness expected from the sector.

From Production House to Integrated Creative Partner

Motion Canvas's positioning extends beyond conventional video production. The company operates as an integrated marketing agency, with capabilities spanning strategy and communication, creative and content production, digital and performance marketing, branding and digital presence. Its video production services include marketing and corporate videos as well as TVCs, DVCs and CGI-led content.

This integrated approach is increasingly relevant for businesses that want their video content to work as part of a larger marketing ecosystem.

A brand film, for example, may eventually be adapted into shorter social media videos, digital advertisements, website content and sales presentations. Similarly, a product shoot can potentially generate multiple pieces of content instead of a single final film.

"Production is only one part of the equation. The real value comes when the content continues to work for the brand after the shoot is over," Kshitij Kulkarni added.

According to the company, this philosophy is driving its focus on developing longer-term relationships with businesses rather than limiting its role to individual production assignments.

Building a Video Production Ecosystem for Indian Brands

As Indian businesses expand their digital presence, the demand for professionally produced visual content is expected to continue growing.

Companies across sectors are increasingly looking for production partners that can understand their business, develop relevant creative ideas and execute content across multiple formats and platforms.

For Motion Canvas, the opportunity lies in bringing together production, creativity, technology and marketing under a single framework.

The company's Pune base also gives it access to India's growing ecosystem of businesses while allowing it to execute projects across locations.

With businesses across real estate, manufacturing, FMCG, hospitality and healthcare increasingly investing in visual communication, Motion Canvas is positioning itself as a video production partner capable of adapting its creative approach to different industries and audiences.

The company's focus is ultimately on creating films that do more than look good -- content that communicates, builds credibility and contributes to the larger business objective.

As Kshitij Kulkarni puts it, "A good film captures attention. A great business film gives that attention a reason to stay and a reason to act. That is the standard we want to build at Motion Canvas."

With video becoming an increasingly important part of modern brand communication, Motion Canvas is looking to build on this demand by combining production expertise with strategic thinking and sector-specific storytelling.

For brands looking for a video production company that can work across real estate, manufacturing, FMCG, hospitality and healthcare, the company's evolving proposition reflects a broader shift in the industry from simply producing videos to creating visual communication that has a defined role within the brand's growth strategy.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

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