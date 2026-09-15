Moto A300 2026 Available at Rs. 1,370, With USB Type-C® Charging and Long Battery Life

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], September 15: Lava International Limited, India’s trusted homegrown mobile phone manufacturer, introduced the moto A300 2026, a feature phone designed for durability and reliable everyday performance.

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The feature phone offers a compact and ergonomic form factor, enabling comfortable day-to-day usage across calling, messaging and essential communication needs. Its 2.0-inch display provides a clear and convenient viewing experience for everyday tasks, while the compact form factor makes the device easy to handle and carry.

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One of the key strengths of the moto A300 2026 is its 1000mAh battery, designed to support dependable everyday usage while reducing the need for frequent charging. The device also supports dual SIM usage, offering flexibility to seamlessly manage personal and professional numbers or multiple networks.

With support for up to 32GB of expandable storage*, the feature phone gives users the flexibility to keep more of their personal content, including photos and music, readily accessible on the device.

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The moto A300 2026 also comes with Auto Call Recording, Wireless FM Radio, Instant Torch and Bluetooth Support, bringing a practical set of features for everyday use. The Wireless FM Radio is particularly suited to users who want access to news, music and other radio content without depending on mobile data or an internet connection. Auto Call Recording adds another layer of convenience for users who regularly need to retain details from important calls.

Speaking on the moto A300 2026, Mr. Sumit Kumar Singh, SVP and Head of Product, Lava International, said, “Feature phones continue to play an important role for consumers who value simplicity, reliability and long-lasting everyday utility. With the moto A300 2026, the focus has been to offer a dependable device that combines the essentials of a feature phone with conveniences that consumers increasingly expect from their everyday devices. Priced under Rs. 1,500, the phone makes a reliable and feature-rich mobile experience more accessible to a wider set of consumers, particularly those looking for a device for their everyday communication needs.”

In addition to storage expansion up to 32GB and a camera module to capture everyday moments, the phone is equipped with USB Type-CⓇ charging and enhanced call clarity. A two-year replacement assurance further strengthens the product’s after-sales support, giving customers added peace of mind.

The moto A300 2026 is priced at Rs. 1,370 and is available in two stylish Black & Purple colour options.

The moto A300 2026 is currently available on Amazon, Flipkart, Swiggy, Zepto and Blinkit, as well as across Lava’s retail outlets.

Key Specifications:

*Supports up to 32GB microSD card, sold separately. Content with DRM restrictions may not be able to be moved to the card

About Lava International Limited

#ProudlyIndian | Made in India, Made for India

Lava International Limited, headquartered in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, is a pioneering mobile handset and solutions company in India, founded in 2009 with the vision to empower individuals. The company's corporate office and manufacturing facility, equipped with a production capacity of 42.52 million handsets per annum, are strategically located in Noida. Lava's commitment to innovation is reflected in its two state-of-the-art research and development centers in Noida, housing dedicated teams in software and hardware design. The company's extensive nationwide presence is facilitated by a robust retail network of 1.65 Lakh retailers, directly served by over 1000 distributors, and supported by a vast after-sales service network of 800+ professionally managed service centers. The brand has a global presence in 20+ countries

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For over 90 years the Motorola brand has been known around the world for high quality, innovative and trusted products. Motorola’s Strategic Brand Partnership program seeks to leverage the power of this iconic brand by partnering with dynamic companies who offer unique, high-quality products that enrich consumer’s lives. Strategic brand partners work closely with Motorola engineers while developing and manufacturing their products, ensuring that their products meet the exacting safety, quality, and reliability standards that consumers have come to expect from Motorola. To learn more about Motorola strategic brand partnerships, follow us @ShopMotorola.

MOTOROLA, MOTO, the Stylized Motorola Logo and the Stylized M Logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Motorola Trademark Holdings, LLC, and are used under license. USB Type-C® and USB-C® are registered trademarks of USB Implementers Forum. microSD is a trademark of SD-3C, LLC. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. © 2026 Motorola Mobility LLC.

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