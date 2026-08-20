moto g max Goes on Sale featuring a Luxury Satin Finish with Pantone™ Curated Colours, 50MP Sony LYTIA™ Camera & 7000mAh Battery, Starting at Rs 26,999*

BusinessWire India

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New Delhi [India], August 20: Motorola, a global leader in mobile technology and innovation and India's leading AI smartphone brand, today announced the sale of the new moto g max at an effective starting price of just Rs 26,999*. Designed for consumers who demand premium design, exceptional durability, pro-grade photography, powerful performance, and long-lasting battery life, the moto g max combines a Luxury Satin-inspired Finish in Pantone™ curated colours, the Segment's Leading 50MP Sony LYTIA™ 600 Camera System, Snapdragon® 6s Gen 4 processor, immersive 120Hz Full HD+ Display, and a massive 7000mAh Silicon-Carbon Battery. The smartphone will be available from today 12 PM onwards on Flipkart, Motorola.in, and leading retail stores across India.

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The moto g max combines premium craftsmanship with a refined Luxury Satin-inspired Finish, delivering an ultra-premium look and feel while resisting everyday fingerprints and smudges. Available in PANTONE™ Stargazer, PANTONE™ Alaskan Blue, and PANTONE™ Malaga, the smartphone brings together globally curated colours and Motorola's premium design philosophy to create a sophisticated and distinctive appearance. The ergonomic profile and balanced weight distribution ensure a comfortable in-hand experience throughout the day.

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At the heart of the moto g max is the Segment's Leading 50MP Sony LYTIA™ 600 Camera System, engineered to capture brighter, sharper, and more vibrant photos across different lighting conditions. Powered by Quad Pixel Technology, the camera enhances detail and low-light performance, while the 8MP Ultra-wide Camera captures expansive scenes with ease. The segment's highest 32MP Quad Pixel Selfie Camera, intelligent 2-in-1 Ambient Light Sensor, and AI-powered features such as Auto Night Vision, Portrait enhancements, Adobe Scan, Photo Booth, Super Zoom, and Google Photos AI editing tools including Magic Eraser, Photo Unblur, Reimagine, and Auto Frame enable users to create and edit stunning content effortlessly.

Powering the smartphone is the Snapdragon® 6s Gen 4 processor, built on an efficient architecture to deliver fast, responsive, and power-efficient performance. Combined with LPDDR5X RAM, UFS 3.1 storage, and RAM Boost technology, the moto g max enables smoother multitasking, faster app launches, and improved responsiveness whether users are gaming, streaming, browsing, or switching between multiple apps.

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The smartphone features an immersive 6.72-inch Full HD+ Display with a 120Hz Refresh Rate, delivering fluid scrolling, vibrant colours, and exceptional clarity. With Display Color Boost, Water Touch Technology, and up to 1050 nits High Brightness Mode, users can enjoy a superior viewing experience indoors and outdoors. The entertainment experience is further enhanced with Stereo Speakers, Dolby Atmos®, Hi-Res Audio, Dual Microphones, and a 3.5mm Headphone Jack.

The 7000mAh Silicon-Carbon Battery is engineered to provide true battery freedom, delivering up to 3 days of battery life and up to 63 hours of usage on a single charge. The smartphone supports a 33W TurboPower™ Charger for quick top-ups, while Battery Care technology and advanced silicon-carbon battery engineering help maintain dependable performance for up to 1,000 charging cycles.

Built for durability, the moto g max combines Corning® Gorilla® Glass 7i, MIL-STD-810H certification, and an SGS-certified IP64 water-resistant design, providing enhanced protection against accidental drops, scratches, dust, and splashes.

The moto g max also comes with Android™ 16 out of the box, Google Gemini integration, Moto Secure, ThinkShield for Mobile, Face Unlock, Side Fingerprint Unlock, 2 guaranteed Android OS upgrades, and 3 years of security updates, ensuring a secure and future-ready smartphone experience.

Availability:

The moto g max is available in the following variant: 6GB RAM + 128GB Storage

The smartphone is available in PANTONE™ Stargazer, PANTONE™ Alaskan Blue, and PANTONE™ Malaga colour options.

The smartphone is now available on Flipkart, Motorola.in, and leading retail stores across India at an effective launch price of Rs 26,999* from 12 PM onwards.

Affordability Offer details:

Bank Cash Back offer of Rs 3000 OR Exchange and NCEMI offers:

Operator Offer:

JIO SIM Offer: Consumers can also avail an exclusive Jio offer that includes 5000GB cloud storage for 18 months, along with free access to Google Gemini Pro, adding even more value to the overall experience. Terms and conditions apply

To know more about the JIO offer visit:

NET EFFECTIVE PRICING (including offers)

moto g max 6GB + 128GB: Rs 26,999

To know more about the product visit:

Flipkart - https://www.flipkart.com/motorola-g-max-pantone-alaskan-blue-128-gb/p/itm0462be1b11c62

Motorola website - https://www.motorola.in/smartphones-moto-g-max/p?skuId=729&srsltid=AfmBOooSbpdnqT_aUvKNz04qcXosuV92RLfAOeP4tWsYfhH7Z9KV_k4n

Disclaimers:

^All battery life claims are approximate and based on the median user tested across a mixed use profile (which includes both usage and standby time) under optimal network conditions. Actual battery performance will vary and depends on many factors including signal strength, network and device settings, temperature, battery condition, and usage patterns.

*Price including all offers

Rs As Per TechArc India's Leading AI Smartphone Brand Report 2025

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