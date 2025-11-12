moto g67 POWER Goes on Sale -- Best Camera Phone Under Rs. 15K with 7000mAh Battery, 50MP Sony LYTIA™ 600, Snapdragon® 7s Gen 2 -- at Just Rs.14,999*

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], November 12: Motorola, a global leader in mobile technology and India's leading AI smartphone brand, today announced the sale of its latest smartphone in the g-series lineup, the best# camera phone under 15K segment with a massive 7000mAh Battery - moto g67 POWER. The device redefines its segment with the segment's best# 50MP Sony LYTIA™ 600 camera with segment only 4K video recording from all cameras, a segment's leading 7000mAh battery with Silicon Carbon Technology for slimmer design, powerful Snapdragon® 7s Gen 2 processor, segment's highest durability with Gorilla Glass 7i and MIL-810H, and a brilliant 6.7" 120Hz FHD+ Display, all wrapped in an ultra-premium Pantone™ curated vegan leather design. The moto g67 POWER will be available starting 12 PM, 12th November 2025, on Flipkart and Motorola.in.

The moto g67 POWER brings together class-leading features including the segment's best 50MP Sony LYTIA™ 600 sensor, segment's only 4K recording from all cameras, including the highest 8MP Ultrawide lens and a segment-highest 32MP selfie camera. Enhanced by moto ai, users can enjoy intelligent photo enhancement, AI-powered portraits, and Auto Night Vision for social-ready images in any light.

It features the segment's leading 7000mAh battery, built with advanced Silicon Carbon Technology for slimmer design, offering up to 58 hours of runtime, slimmer form factor, and improved long-term health with Battery Care 2.0. The Snapdragon® 7s Gen 2 4nm processor delivers smooth performance, lag-free multitasking, and power-efficient 5G connectivity. With 8GB RAM expandable up to 24GB with RAM Boost, and 128GB UFS 2.2 storage, the moto g67 POWER ensures top-tier responsiveness across apps, gaming, and productivity.

Engineered for endurance, the moto g67 POWER features Corning® Gorilla® Glass 7i, MIL-STD-810H military-grade durability, and IP64 dust and water protection, making it one of the toughest smartphones in its class. For entertainment lovers, the 6.7" FHD+ 120Hz Display with Display Color Boost and 1050nits brightness, combined with Dolby Atmos® stereo speakers and Hi-Res Audio, delivers a vivid, cinematic experience with powerful surround sound.

The moto g67 POWER combines power and style with its vegan leather finish, offering both a premium feel and durable grip. Available in Pantone™ Cilantro, Parachute, and Blue Curacao, each colors reflects Motorola's signature craftsmanship.

The moto g67 POWER is built to deliver a complete, future-ready experience that goes beyond raw performance. Its moto ai-powered imaging system ensures creative freedom with intelligent tools like AI Photo Enhancement and Auto Night Vision, while Google Photos' AI features such as Magic Eraser and Photo Unblur add pro-level editing right on the device. Backed by Silicon Carbon battery innovation for efficient power management and a sleek Pantone™-curated vegan leather design, it combines advanced engineering with contemporary aesthetics. With Hello UX on Android™ 15, enhanced privacy through Moto Secure, and seamless cross-device integration via Smart Connect 2.0, the moto g67 POWER is crafted for users who demand best in class camera with longest lasting battery and ultimate performance, intelligent photography, and refined design -- all at an unbeatable value under Rs.15,000.

Availability:

The moto g67 POWER will be available in a single 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and will come in three Pantone™ curated colors options -- Cilantro Green, Parachute Beige, and Blue Curacao. All feature an ultra-premium vegan leather finish that enhances both grip and style.

Sales start 12th November 2025, 12 PM onwards on Flipkart, Motorola.in, and at leading retail stores across India.

Launch Price:

8GB + 128GB: Rs. 15,999

Affordability Offer:

Rs. 1,000 additional Bank Discount

Bank Offer - 1000/- on Credit Card Full Swipe

Bank Offer - 1500/- on Credit Card EMI

No Cost EMI - Available with 3- & 6-Months Tenure

Exchange - Available

Banks: SBI Bank, Axis Bank, IDFC Bank, Bajaj Finance Ltd.

Effective Price with Offer:

8GB + 128GB: Rs. 14,999*

To know more about the product visit: https://www.flipkart.com/moto-g67-power-5g-cilantro-128-gb/p/itm59e18a73311c7?pid=MOBHFSCEWFXTERWP

Operator Offers:

Total Benefits worth Rs. 10,000 from Reliance Jio (Applicable on pre-paid plan of: Rs. 449)

- Cashback worth Rs. 2000

- Partner coupons worth Rs. 8000

To know more about the offer - https://www.jio.com/offers/brand-partners/jio-motorola-g67-offer-2025

