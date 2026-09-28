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• Delivering best flagship features under Rs 30K, the motorola edge 70 fusion features an AI-enhanced 50MP Sony LYTIA™ 710 camera, the segment’s only 1.5K True Colour Quad-Curved Display with Pantone™ validation, and a massive 7000mAh silicon-carbon battery with 68W TurboPower™ charging. Consumers can get it during Big Billion Days at just Rs 29,999* (8+128GB), Rs 32,999* (12+256GB) and Rs 34,999* (12+512GB).

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• The motorola edge 70 pro, the Real flagship killer under Rs 40K, combines the powerful MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Extreme with an incredible triple 50MP pro-grade camera system, including Sony LYTIA™ 710, and a 144Hz 1.5K True Colour Quad-Curved Display. Now available during Big Billion Days for just Rs 36,999* (8+256GB) and Rs 39,999* (12+256GB).

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• The moto g37 POWER, the best all-rounder under Rs 20K, combines fastest 5G performance powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6400 with a segment’s best 7000mAh battery offering up to three days of battery life, Gorilla Glass 7i and MIL-STD-810H durability. Consumers can get it during Big Billion Days at only Rs 16,999* (4+64GB), Rs 18,999* (4+128GB) and Rs 24,999* (8+128GB).

• The motorola edge 70 pro+ brings a Best AI camera experience under Rs 45K with the segment’s quad 50MP pro-grade camera system featuring 3.5X periscope zoom and 50X AI Super Zoom, MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Extreme and a 6500mAh silicon-carbon battery with 90W TurboPower™ charging. Now it can be yours during Big Billion Days for just Rs 44,999* for the 12+256GB.

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• The motorola signature delivers a signature-class camera experience under Rs 60K, featuring a DXOMARK Gold Label Certified triple Sony LYTIA™ camera system, 8K Dolby Vision®, 100X Super Zoom Pro and the flagship Snapdragon® 8 Gen 5 platform. The motorola Signature is now available during Big Billion Days at Rs 57,499* (12+256GB) and Rs 62,499* (16+512GB) respectively.

• The Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2026 is now live, offering consumers the opportunity to grab special festive prices across Motorola’s latest smartphone portfolio, starting 27th September 2026 at 6 PM.

Motorola, a global leader in mobile technology and India’s leading AI smartphone brand, is bringing disruptive festive prices on its most powerful and stylish smartphone portfolio with the #BigBillionMotoRush during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days Sale 2026. From flagship features under Rs 30K with the motorola edge 70 fusion and the real flagship killer under Rs 40K with the motorola edge 70 pro, to the quad 50MP camera experience under Rs 45K with the motorola edge 70 pro+, the signature-class camera experience under Rs 60K with motorola signature, and the three-day battery powerhouse under Rs 20K with moto g37 POWER, Motorola is set to make this festive season all about big upgrades at unbeatable prices.

The Big Billion Days Sale 2026 is now live on Flipkart, giving consumers the perfect opportunity to rush towards their dream Motorola smartphone. Across the sale period, consumers can avail of attractive Big Billion Days prices on a wide range of Motorola devices.

motorola edge 70 fusion

The motorola edge 70 fusion brings flagship features under Rs 30K, making it Motorola’s standout deal for consumers looking for a premium smartphone experience without stretching their budget. The smartphone features an AI-enhanced 50MP Sony LYTIA™ 710 main camera with OIS and Ultra Pixels, supported by a 13MP ultrawide + macro camera and a 32MP Quad Pixel selfie camera. With Pantone™ Validated 100% True Colours and Skin Tones, 4K video recording across all cameras and enhanced low-light capabilities, the device is designed to capture sharper and clearer moments.

The smartphone delivers an immersive viewing experience with the segment’s only 1.5K True Colour Quad-Curved Display, featuring Pantone™ validation, up to 4500 nits peak brightness, 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, 100% DCI-P3 and Gorilla Glass 7i. Smart Water Touch 3.0 further enables a seamless experience even when the display is wet.

Powered by the Snapdragon® 7s Gen 4 processor, the device combines smooth performance with a massive 7000mAh silicon-carbon battery offering up to 52 hours of usage and 68W TurboPower™ charging. Its 7.99mm slim quad-curved design, luxurious fabric-inspired finishes and Pantone™-curated colours add to its premium appeal, while IP68 + IP69 protection and MIL-STD-810H military-grade durability offer added toughness.

You can get the best Allrounder Phone experience under Rs 30K during Big Billion Days at just Rs 29,999* for the 8GB + 128GB variant, Rs 32,999* for the 12GB + 256GB variant, and Rs 34,999* for the 12GB + 512GB variant.

motorola edge 70 pro

The motorola edge 70 pro is the real flagship killer under Rs 40K, bringing flagship-grade performance and pro-level imaging to the segment. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Extreme, the smartphone delivers a 40% CPU boost, 30% GPU boost and 65% faster NPU, with an AnTuTu score exceeding 2.4 million. A large 4600mm² vapor chamber enables improved thermal performance, while up to 12GB LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB UFS 4.1 storage ensure smooth gaming, multitasking and AI-powered experiences.

The camera system features triple 50MP pro-grade cameras, including a 50MP Sony LYTIA™ 710 main camera with OIS and Ultra Pixels, a 50MP ultrawide + macro camera and a 50MP Quad Pixel selfie camera with autofocus. With moto AI across all cameras, Pantone™ Validated True Colours and Skin Tones, 4K 60fps recording across all cameras, Frame Match and Horizon Lock, the device delivers a versatile photography and videography experience.

The premium experience is complemented by a 6.8-inch 1.5K 144Hz True Colour Quad-Curved display, Pantone™ and SkinTone™ validation, up to 5200 nits peak brightness, HDR10+, 100% DCI-P3 and Gorilla Glass 7i. Its ultra-slim 6.99mm profile and premium Satin-Luxe, tailored fabric and marble-inspired finishes complete the flagship design.

The motorola edge 70 pro, the real flagship killer under Rs 40K, is available during Big Billion Days at just Rs 36,999* for the 8GB + 256GB variant and Rs 39,999* for the 12GB + 256GB variant.

motorola edge 70 pro+

The motorola edge 70 pro+ brings a powerful combination of camera, performance and battery to the premium segment, with its quad 50MP pro-grade camera system featuring a 3.5X periscope camera and 50X AI Super Zoom. The camera setup includes a 50MP Sony LYTIA™ 710 main camera, 50MP ultrawide + macro, 50MP 3.5X periscope and a 50MP Quad Pixel selfie camera with autofocus. Pantone™ validation, moto AI, Frame Match, Horizon Lock and 4K 60fps recording across all cameras further enhance the imaging experience.

Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Extreme, 12GB LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB UFS 4.1 storage, the smartphone delivers flagship-grade performance, supported by a 4600mm² vapor chamber for improved cooling. Its 6.8-inch 1.5K 144Hz True Colour Quad-Curved display features Pantone™ and SkinTone™ validation, up to 5200 nits peak brightness, HDR10+ and 100% DCI-P3.

The premium design features an ultra-slim 6.99mm profile with Satin-Luxe, Sculpted Wood and Twill-inspired finishes. A 6500mAh silicon-carbon battery delivers more than two days of usage, supported by 90W TurboPower™ wired charging and 15W wireless charging.

Delivering a flagship-grade camera, performance and battery experience, the motorola edge 70 pro+ is available during Big Billion Days at just Rs 44,999* for the 12GB + 256GB variant.

Powerful moto g-series

moto g37 power

The moto g37 power is the best phone under Rs 20K, bringing together fastest 5G performance, massive battery life and robust durability. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6400 processor with up to 12GB RAM Boost and UFS 2.2 storage, it is designed for smooth multitasking, entertainment and everyday performance.

Its standout feature is the segment’s best 7000mAh battery, offering up to three days of battery life, supported by 33W TurboPower™ charging and Battery Care. For added peace of mind, the smartphone features Gorilla Glass 7i, MIL-STD-810H military-grade durability and SGS-certified IP64 protection, designed to withstand drops, shocks, temperature variations and humidity.

The 6.7-inch 120Hz punch-hole display with Display Colour Boost, up to 1050 nits HBM and Smart Water Touch provides an immersive visual experience, while the 50MP Quad Pixel camera and AI-powered Google Photos tools help consumers capture and enhance everyday moments.

The moto g37 power, the best phone under Rs 20K, is available during Big Billion Days at just Rs 16,999* for the 4GB + 64GB variant, Rs 18,999* for the 4GB + 128GB variant, and Rs 24,999* for the 8GB + 128GB variant.

motorola signature

The motorola signature brings a signature-class camera experience under Rs 60K, combining pro-grade imaging, flagship performance, a premium design and exclusive lifestyle privileges. Its DXOMARK Gold Label Certified triple Sony LYTIA™ camera system features three 50MP pro cameras alongside a 50MP front camera, with 8K Dolby Vision®, 4K Dolby Vision® at 60fps and 100X Super Zoom Pro.

Advanced moto AI photography and cinema features including AI Signature Style & Photo Enhancement, AI Group Shot, Action Shot, Adaptive Stabilization, Horizon Lock and Audio Zoom provide consumers with powerful creative tools.

At its core, the motorola signature is powered by the Snapdragon® 8 Gen 5 platform with speeds up to 3.8GHz, an AnTuTu score exceeding 3 million, up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB UFS 4.1 storage. Its 6.8-inch 1.5K Extreme AMOLED LTPO display features 165Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision®, up to 6200 nits peak brightness and Pantone™ validation, while Sound by Bose certified tuning and Dolby Atmos® complete the flagship experience.

The smartphone also introduces an exclusive 24x7 Signature Club, offering privileges across travel, golf, wine and dine, art and culture, shopping, business and other lifestyle services.

Featuring a DXOMARK Gold Label Certified camera system and flagship Snapdragon® performance, the motorola signature is available during Big Billion Days at just Rs 57,499* for the 12GB + 256GB variant and Rs 62,499* for the 16GB + 512GB variant.

Motorola’s #BigBillionMotoRush brings together some of the brand’s most compelling festive upgrades — from flagship features under Rs 30K and a real flagship killer under Rs 40K, to a quad 50MP camera experience under Rs 45K, a signature-class camera experience under Rs 60K, and a three-day battery powerhouse under Rs 20K.

With big upgrades, powerful AI experiences, flagship-grade cameras, immersive displays, premium designs and exceptional battery life, Motorola is giving consumers more reasons to make the festive season their time to upgrade.

The Big Billion Days rush begins 8th October at 00:00 hrs on Flipkart. Consumers can grab these special Motorola prices for a limited period, while stocks last.

Motorola Smartphones – Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2026 Offer list

Model

Specification

Flipkart Big Billion Days Offer

Festive Sale start Date

motorola edge 70 fusion

AI enhanced clarity with 50MP Sony-LYT 710 Cam

Segment's only 144Hz 1.5K True color display

7000mAh Battery | upto 58hrs Battery Life | 68W Turbo Charging

IP68 + IP69 protection and MIL-STD-810H military-grade durability

Rs 29,999* (8+128GB)

Rs 32,999* (12+256GB)

Rs 34,999* (12+512GB)

Sale starts from October 9, 2026

Early access October 8, 2026

motorola edge 70 pro

Dimensity 8500 Extreme — 2.2M AnTuTu Score

Most Powerful Processor Under ₹40K

Triple 50MP Camera System — Every Shot, Pro Quality

Stunning Night Shots with Sony LYTIA 710 + OIS

Luxury Fabric Finish with Military-Grade IP68/69 Protection

Rs 36,999* (8+256GB)

Rs 39,999* (12+256GB)

Sale starts from October 9, 2026

Early access October 8, 2026

moto g37 power

Best Phone under 20K

Fastest 5G with MTK Dimensity 6400

3-Day Life with 7000mAh Battery

MIL-STD-810H + IP64 durability

Rs 16,999* (4+64GB)

Rs 18,999* (4+128GB)

Rs 24,999* (8+128GB)

Sale starts from October 9, 2026

Early access October 8, 2026

motorola edge 70 pro+

50MP periscope telephoto lens with 50x AI Super Zoom

Powerful performance with MTK Dim 8500 extreme

15W wireless charging

Luxurious Differentiated Finishes

Only phone under ₹50K with quad 50MP camera + 50x AI zoom

Quad 50MP Camera with 50X AI Super Zoom

Rs 44,999* (12+256GB)

Sale starts from September 27, 2026

motorola signature

India's No. 1 Rated Camera Under 60K

Sony LYTIA 828 | 100x Superzoom pro | 8K Dolby Vision video recording

Flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 with 7-Year Updates

Best Flagship Phone Under 60K

Rs 57,499* (12+256GB)

Rs 62,499* (16+512GB)

Sale starts from October 9, 2026

Early access October 8, 2026

moto g06 power

Biggest 7000mAh battery in budget segment

Smooth 120Hz display with IP64 protection

Only MTD Helio G81 | Stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos

Rs 13,999* (4+64GB)

Sale starts from October 9, 2026

Early access October 8, 2026

motorola edge 70 max

Snapdragon 8 Gen 5, fastest chip under ₹60K

Brightest Quad HD+ display with 7000 nits Brightness

Segment's Only Magnetic Wireless Charging with 7100mAh battery

Rs 51,999* (8+256GB)

Rs 56,999* (12+256GB)

Sale starts from October 9, 2026

Early access October 8, 2026

^Colors validated by Pantone in Smartphone category

*T&C Apply. Prices include the bank/pre-paid/Exchange offers until offers/stocks last. To learn more about the offers and discounts applicable during the sale event, please visit flipkart.com.

Please note that the offers are subject to change at the sole discretion of Flipkart.

About Motorola & Lenovo

Lenovo is a US$62 billion revenue global technology powerhouse, ranked #217 in the Fortune Global 500, employing 77,000 people around the world, and serving millions of customers every day in 180 markets. Focused on a bold vision to deliver Smarter Technology for All, Lenovo has built on its success as the world’s largest PC company by further expanding into growth areas that fuel the advancement of ‘New IT’ technologies (client, edge, cloud, network, and intelligence) including server, storage, mobile, software, solutions, and services. This transformation together with Lenovo’s world-changing innovation is building a more inclusive, trustworthy, and smarter future for everyone, everywhere. Lenovo is listed on the Hong Kong stock exchange under Lenovo Group Limited (HKSE: 992)(ADR: LNVGY). Motorola Mobility LLC was acquired by Lenovo Group Holdings in 2014. Motorola Mobility is a wholly owned subsidiary of Lenovo and is responsible for designing and manufacturing all Moto and Motorola branded mobile handsets and solutions.

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Motorola kicks off #BigBillionMotoDeals with exciting festive offers

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