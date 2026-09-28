Motorola announces #BigBillionMotoDeals, bringing festive offers on edge, moto g series, and signature

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], September 28: Motorola, a global leader in mobile technology and India’s leading AI smartphone brand, is bringing disruptive festive prices on its most powerful and stylish smartphone portfolio with the #BigBillionMotoRush during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days Sale 2026. From flagship features under Rs 30K with the motorola edge 70 fusion and the real flagship killer under Rs 40K with the motorola edge 70 pro, to the quad 50MP camera experience under Rs 45K with the motorola edge 70 pro+, the signature-class camera experience under Rs 60K with motorola signature, and the three-day battery powerhouse under Rs 20K with moto g37 POWER, Motorola is set to make this festive season all about big upgrades at unbeatable prices.

Advertisement

The Big Billion Days Sale 2026 is now live on Flipkart, giving consumers the perfect opportunity to rush towards their dream Motorola smartphone. Across the sale period, consumers can avail of attractive Big Billion Days prices on a wide range of Motorola devices.

Advertisement

motorola edge 70 fusion

The motorola edge 70 fusion brings flagship features under Rs 30K, making it Motorola’s standout deal for consumers looking for a premium smartphone experience without stretching their budget. The smartphone features an AI-enhanced 50MP Sony LYTIA™ 710 main camera with OIS and Ultra Pixels, supported by a 13MP ultrawide + macro camera and a 32MP Quad Pixel selfie camera. With Pantone™ Validated 100% True Colours and Skin Tones, 4K video recording across all cameras and enhanced low-light capabilities, the device is designed to capture sharper and clearer moments.

Advertisement

The smartphone delivers an immersive viewing experience with the segment’s only 1.5K True Colour Quad-Curved Display, featuring Pantone™ validation, up to 4500 nits peak brightness, 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, 100% DCI-P3 and Gorilla Glass 7i. Smart Water Touch 3.0 further enables a seamless experience even when the display is wet.

Powered by the Snapdragon® 7s Gen 4 processor, the device combines smooth performance with a massive 7000mAh silicon-carbon battery offering up to 52 hours of usage and 68W TurboPower™ charging. Its 7.99mm slim quad-curved design, luxurious fabric-inspired finishes and Pantone™-curated colours add to its premium appeal, while IP68 + IP69 protection and MIL-STD-810H military-grade durability offer added toughness.

You can get the best Allrounder Phone experience under Rs 30K during Big Billion Days at just Rs 29,999* for the 8GB + 128GB variant, Rs 32,999* for the 12GB + 256GB variant, and Rs 34,999* for the 12GB + 512GB variant.

motorola edge 70 pro

The motorola edge 70 pro is the real flagship killer under Rs 40K, bringing flagship-grade performance and pro-level imaging to the segment. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Extreme, the smartphone delivers a 40% CPU boost, 30% GPU boost and 65% faster NPU, with an AnTuTu score exceeding 2.4 million. A large 4600mm² vapor chamber enables improved thermal performance, while up to 12GB LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB UFS 4.1 storage ensure smooth gaming, multitasking and AI-powered experiences.

The camera system features triple 50MP pro-grade cameras, including a 50MP Sony LYTIA™ 710 main camera with OIS and Ultra Pixels, a 50MP ultrawide + macro camera and a 50MP Quad Pixel selfie camera with autofocus. With moto AI across all cameras, Pantone™ Validated True Colours and Skin Tones, 4K 60fps recording across all cameras, Frame Match and Horizon Lock, the device delivers a versatile photography and videography experience.

The premium experience is complemented by a 6.8-inch 1.5K 144Hz True Colour Quad-Curved display, Pantone™ and SkinTone™ validation, up to 5200 nits peak brightness, HDR10+, 100% DCI-P3 and Gorilla Glass 7i. Its ultra-slim 6.99mm profile and premium Satin-Luxe, tailored fabric and marble-inspired finishes complete the flagship design.

The motorola edge 70 pro, the real flagship killer under Rs 40K, is available during Big Billion Days at just Rs 36,999* for the 8GB + 256GB variant and Rs 39,999* for the 12GB + 256GB variant.

motorola edge 70 pro+

The motorola edge 70 pro+ brings a powerful combination of camera, performance and battery to the premium segment, with its quad 50MP pro-grade camera system featuring a 3.5X periscope camera and 50X AI Super Zoom. The camera setup includes a 50MP Sony LYTIA™ 710 main camera, 50MP ultrawide + macro, 50MP 3.5X periscope and a 50MP Quad Pixel selfie camera with autofocus. Pantone™ validation, moto AI, Frame Match, Horizon Lock and 4K 60fps recording across all cameras further enhance the imaging experience.

Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Extreme, 12GB LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB UFS 4.1 storage, the smartphone delivers flagship-grade performance, supported by a 4600mm² vapor chamber for improved cooling. Its 6.8-inch 1.5K 144Hz True Colour Quad-Curved display features Pantone™ and SkinTone™ validation, up to 5200 nits peak brightness, HDR10+ and 100% DCI-P3.

The premium design features an ultra-slim 6.99mm profile with Satin-Luxe, Sculpted Wood and Twill-inspired finishes. A 6500mAh silicon-carbon battery delivers more than two days of usage, supported by 90W TurboPower™ wired charging and 15W wireless charging.

Delivering a flagship-grade camera, performance and battery experience, the motorola edge 70 pro+ is available during Big Billion Days at just Rs 44,999* for the 12GB + 256GB variant.

Powerful moto g-series

moto g37 power

The moto g37 power is the best phone under Rs 20K, bringing together fastest 5G performance, massive battery life and robust durability. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6400 processor with up to 12GB RAM Boost and UFS 2.2 storage, it is designed for smooth multitasking, entertainment and everyday performance.

Its standout feature is the segment’s best 7000mAh battery, offering up to three days of battery life, supported by 33W TurboPower™ charging and Battery Care. For added peace of mind, the smartphone features Gorilla Glass 7i, MIL-STD-810H military-grade durability and SGS-certified IP64 protection, designed to withstand drops, shocks, temperature variations and humidity.

The 6.7-inch 120Hz punch-hole display with Display Colour Boost, up to 1050 nits HBM and Smart Water Touch provides an immersive visual experience, while the 50MP Quad Pixel camera and AI-powered Google Photos tools help consumers capture and enhance everyday moments.

The moto g37 power, the best phone under Rs 20K, is available during Big Billion Days at just Rs 16,999* for the 4GB + 64GB variant, Rs 18,999* for the 4GB + 128GB variant, and Rs 24,999* for the 8GB + 128GB variant.

motorola signature

The motorola signature brings a signature-class camera experience under Rs 60K, combining pro-grade imaging, flagship performance, a premium design and exclusive lifestyle privileges. Its DXOMARK Gold Label Certified triple Sony LYTIA™ camera system features three 50MP pro cameras alongside a 50MP front camera, with 8K Dolby Vision®, 4K Dolby Vision® at 60fps and 100X Super Zoom Pro.

Advanced moto AI photography and cinema features including AI Signature Style & Photo Enhancement, AI Group Shot, Action Shot, Adaptive Stabilization, Horizon Lock and Audio Zoom provide consumers with powerful creative tools.

At its core, the motorola signature is powered by the Snapdragon® 8 Gen 5 platform with speeds up to 3.8GHz, an AnTuTu score exceeding 3 million, up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB UFS 4.1 storage. Its 6.8-inch 1.5K Extreme AMOLED LTPO display features 165Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision®, up to 6200 nits peak brightness and Pantone™ validation, while Sound by Bose certified tuning and Dolby Atmos® complete the flagship experience.

The smartphone also introduces an exclusive 24x7 Signature Club, offering privileges across travel, golf, wine and dine, art and culture, shopping, business and other lifestyle services.

Featuring a DXOMARK Gold Label Certified camera system and flagship Snapdragon® performance, the motorola signature is available during Big Billion Days at just Rs 57,499* for the 12GB + 256GB variant and Rs 62,499* for the 16GB + 512GB variant.

Motorola’s #BigBillionMotoRush brings together some of the brand’s most compelling festive upgrades — from flagship features under Rs 30K and a real flagship killer under Rs 40K, to a quad 50MP camera experience under Rs 45K, a signature-class camera experience under Rs 60K, and a three-day battery powerhouse under Rs 20K.

With big upgrades, powerful AI experiences, flagship-grade cameras, immersive displays, premium designs and exceptional battery life, Motorola is giving consumers more reasons to make the festive season their time to upgrade.

The Big Billion Days rush begins 8th October at 00:00 hrs on Flipkart. Consumers can grab these special Motorola prices for a limited period, while stocks last.

Motorola Smartphones – Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2026 Offer list

^Colors validated by Pantone in Smartphone category

*T&C Apply. Prices include the bank/pre-paid/Exchange offers until offers/stocks last. To learn more about the offers and discounts applicable during the sale event, please visit flipkart.com.

Please note that the offers are subject to change at the sole discretion of Flipkart.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)