Motorola Announces Wave 2 of #BigBillionMotoDeals on Flipkart Big Billion Days, Bringing Last-Chance Festive Savings and Lowest-Ever Prices on the motorola edge 70 fusion, motorola edge 70 pro, motorola edge 70 pro+, moto g max, moto g37 power, moto g77 power, motorola signature and More

New Delhi, Delhi, India – Business Wire India

• The motorola edge 70 fusion, the best smartphone under Rs 30K with flagship-level features, combines an AI-powered 50MP Sony LYTIA™ 710 camera, the segment’s only 1.5K True Colour Quad-Curved Display with Pantone™ validation, and a massive 7000mAh silicon-carbon battery with 68W TurboPower™ charging. The device is available at festive prices starting from Rs 29,749* (8+128GB), Rs 31,749 (8+256GB), Rs 32,999 (12+256GB) and Rs 34,999 (12+512GB).

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• Delivering a true flagship experience under Rs 40K, the motorola edge 70 pro features the segment’s only MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Extreme processor, a triple 50MP pro-grade camera system with Sony LYTIA™ 710, and a 144Hz 1.5K True Colour Quad-Curved Display. Festive prices start at Rs 36,999* (8+256GB) and Rs 39,999* (12+256GB).

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• Positioned as the best all-rounder smartphone under Rs 20K, the moto g37 power brings together MediaTek Dimensity 6400-powered 5G performance, a 7000mAh battery offering up to three days of battery life, Gorilla Glass 7i, and MIL-STD-810H durability. During the sale, consumers can purchase the device at Rs 15,499* (4+64GB), Rs 17,999* (4+128GB), and Rs 22,999* (8+128GB).

• The motorola edge 70 pro+ delivers Motorola’s most advanced camera experience under Rs 45K, featuring the segment’s only quad 50MP camera system, 3.5X periscope zoom, 50X AI Super Zoom, MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Extreme, and a 6500mAh silicon-carbon battery with 90W TurboPower™ charging. The smartphone is available for Rs 44,999* (12+256GB).

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• The moto g max combines a 50MP Sony LYTIA™ 600 camera, 32MP selfie camera, Snapdragon® 6s Gen processor, and a 7000mAh battery with 33W TurboPower™ charging, all wrapped in a premium Luxury Satin Finish with Pantone™ curated colours. The smartphone is available during Big Billion Days at Rs 19,999* (4+128GB) and Rs 21,499* (6+128GB).

• The moto g77 power features a 50MP Sony LYTIA™ 600 camera, the segment's highest 32MP selfie camera, MediaTek Dimensity 6400, and a 7000mAh battery delivering up to 3 days of battery life. It also offers a 120Hz FHD+ display and MIL-STD-810H durability. The smartphone is available during Big Billion Days at Rs 19,999* (4+128GB) and Rs 25,749* (8+128GB).

• Representing Motorola’s ultimate flagship experience, the motorola signature features a DXOMARK Gold Label Certified triple Sony LYTIA™ camera system, 8K Dolby Vision® recording, 100X Super Zoom Pro, and flagship-level Snapdragon® 8 Gen 5 performance. Festive pricing begins at Rs 57,249* (12+256GB), Rs 62,249 (16+512GB) and Rs 67,249 (16+1TB).

• Flipkart’s Big Billion Days Sale 2026 is now live, offering consumers access to special festive pricing across Motorola’s latest smartphone portfolio. As part of Motorola’s #BigBillionMotoDeals, customers can upgrade to their favourite Motorola smartphone with attractive limited-period festive offers.

Motorola, a global leader in mobile technology and India’s leading AI smartphone brand, has announced special festive offers across its latest smartphone portfolio as part of #BigBillionMotoDeals during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days Sale 2026. Bringing together Motorola’s newest advancements in AI, professional-grade camera systems, premium Pantone™ validated designs, immersive displays and long-lasting battery innovations, the campaign aims to make cutting-edge smartphone experiences more accessible to consumers across segments. The sale is now live on Flipkart and will continue throughout the Big Billion Days sale period.

motorola edge 70 fusion

The motorola edge 70 fusion delivers a flagship smartphone experience for consumers seeking premium features under Rs 30K. Designed around photography, performance and endurance, it packs an AI-powered 50MP Sony LYTIA™ 710 camera, enabling users to capture detailed photos and videos across a variety of lighting conditions.

The smartphone also features the segment’s only 1.5K True Colour Quad-Curved Display with Pantone™ validation, offering vivid colours and an immersive viewing experience. Powering the device is the Snapdragon® 7s Gen 4 processor, paired with a massive 7000mAh silicon-carbon battery and 68W TurboPower™ charging. The motorola edge 70 fusion is available during Big Billion Days at Rs 29,749* (8+128GB), Rs 31,749* (8+256GB), Rs 32,999* (12+256GB), and Rs 34,999* (12+512GB).

motorola edge 70 pro

The motorola edge 70 pro redefines expectations in the sub Rs 40K segment by combining flagship-level performance with professional-grade imaging capabilities. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Extreme, the smartphone delivers smooth multitasking, gaming performance and AI-powered experiences.

The device features a triple 50MP pro-grade camera system led by the Sony LYTIA™ 710 sensor, enabling professional-quality photography and videography. Complementing the camera setup is a stunning 144Hz 1.5K True Colour Quad-Curved Display with Pantone™ validation for an immersive entertainment experience. During Big Billion Days, the motorola edge 70 pro is available at Rs 36,999* (8+256GB) and Rs 39,999* (12+256GB).

motorola edge 70 pro+

Designed for consumers who demand advanced camera capabilities, the motorola edge 70 pro+ brings Motorola’s most advanced imaging experience under Rs 45K. The smartphone features the segment’s only quad 50MP camera system, complemented by a 3.5X periscope telephoto lens and 50X AI Super Zoom, enabling users to capture distant subjects with remarkable detail.

The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Extreme processor and backed by a 6500mAh silicon-carbon battery with 90W TurboPower™ charging, ensuring reliable performance throughout the day. Consumers can purchase the motorola edge 70 pro+ during the sale period at Rs 44,999* (12+256GB).

moto g max

The moto g max combines premium design, advanced photography, and dependable performance in one stylish package. Featuring a first-in-segment Luxury Satin Finish and Pantone™ curated colours, it delivers a distinctive premium look and feel. The smartphone is equipped with a 50MP Sony LYTIA™ 600 camera system, 32MP selfie camera, and AI-powered photography features that help capture brighter, sharper, and more vibrant photos. Powered by the Snapdragon® 6s Gen processor, the device offers smooth everyday performance, while the 6.72-inch FHD+ 120Hz display ensures an immersive viewing experience. Backing it all is a massive 7000mAh battery with 33W TurboPower™ charging, delivering up to 3 days of battery life for uninterrupted productivity and entertainment. moto g max is available during Big Billion Days at Rs 19,999* (4+128GB) and Rs 21,499* (6+128GB).

moto g77 power

The moto g77 power is designed for consumers seeking the perfect balance of camera innovation, long-lasting battery life, and everyday performance. Featuring a segment-leading 50MP Sony LYTIA™ 600 camera system with AI-powered imaging capabilities and a 32MP selfie camera, the smartphone helps users capture sharper, brighter, and more vibrant photos in any scenario. Complementing the camera experience is a 6.72-inch FHD+ 120Hz display, while the massive 7000mAh battery delivers up to three days of usage on a single charge with 30W TurboPower™ charging support. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6400 processor with up to 24GB RAM Boost, the device also offers MIL-STD-810H military-grade durability, Corning® Gorilla® Glass 7i, and premium Pantone™-inspired finishes, making it a stylish and dependable companion for everyday use. The moto g77 power is available during Big Billion Days at Rs 19,999* (4+128GB) and Rs 25,749* (8+128GB).

moto g37 power

The moto g37 power is designed for consumers seeking dependable everyday performance paired with exceptional battery life. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6400 chipset, the smartphone delivers fast and reliable 5G connectivity alongside smooth performance across daily activities.

Its standout feature is the 7000mAh battery, capable of delivering up to three days of usage on a single charge. Built for durability, the device also features Gorilla Glass 7i and MIL-STD-810H military-grade certification, making it one of the most resilient smartphones in its category. The moto g37 power is available during Big Billion Days at Rs 15,499* (4+64GB), Rs 17,999* (4+128GB) and Rs 22,999* (8+128GB).

motorola signature

Representing the pinnacle of Motorola’s smartphone portfolio, the motorola signature is designed for users seeking the very best in photography, performance and premium experiences. The smartphone features a DXOMARK Gold Label Certified triple Sony LYTIA™ camera system, enabling exceptional image quality alongside 8K Dolby Vision® recording and 100X Super Zoom Pro.

Powered by the flagship Snapdragon® 8 Gen 5 platform, the device delivers cutting-edge AI capabilities and premium performance. Complementing the experience is Motorola’s exclusive 24x7 Signature Club, offering curated lifestyle privileges across travel, dining and entertainment. The motorola signature is available during Big Billion Days at Rs 57,249* (12+256GB), Rs 62,249* (16+512GB) and Rs 67,249* (16+1TB).

Availability

Motorola’s #BigBillionMotoDeals brings together compelling festive offers across flagship, premium and mainstream smartphone segments. Whether consumers are looking for advanced AI capabilities, professional-grade cameras, immersive displays, premium design or exceptional battery life, Motorola’s latest portfolio offers a smartphone for every need and budget.

The Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2026 is now live, offering special festive pricing across Motorola’s latest smartphone lineup. Consumers can avail these limited period offers on Flipkart throughout the sale period, subject to stock availability and applicable terms and conditions.

Details of all the offers and discounts offered by Motorola on their complete smartphone range during the Big Billion Days sale are mentioned below:

Motorola Smartphones – Big Billion-Day Offer list

Model

Specification

Flipkart Big Billion Days Offer

Festive Sale start Date

motorola edge 70 fusion

AI enhanced clarity with 50MP Sony-LYT 710 Cam

Segment's only 144Hz 1.5K True color display

7000mAh Battery | upto 58hrs Battery Life | 68W Turbo Charging

IP68 + IP69 protection and MIL-STD-810H military-grade durability

Rs 29,749* (8+128GB)

Rs 31,749* (8+256GB)

Rs 32,999* (12+256GB)

Rs 34,999* (12+512GB)

Sale is live on Flipkart

motorola edge 70 pro

Dimensity 8500 Extreme — 2.2M AnTuTu Score

Most Powerful Processor Under Rs 40K

Triple 50MP Camera System — Every Shot, Pro Quality

Stunning Night Shots with Sony LYTIA 710 + OIS

Luxury Fabric Finish with Military-Grade IP68/69 Protection

Rs 36,999* (8+256GB)

Rs 39,999* (12+256GB)

Sale is live on Flipkart

moto g37 power

Fastest 5G with MTK Dimensity 6400

3-Day Life with 7000mAh Battery

MIL-STD-810H + IP64 durability

Rs 15,499* (4+64GB)

Rs 17,999* (4+128GB)

Rs 22,999* (8+128GB)

Sale is live on Flipkart

moto g max

Most complete phone under 20K

50MP Sony LYTIA™ 600 Camera with AI Imaging

Segment's Highest 32MP Selfie Camera

3-Day Battery Life with 7000mAh Silicon-Carbon Battery

Rs 19,999* (4+128GB)

Rs 21,499* (6+128GB)

Sale is live on Flipkart

moto g77 power

Best all-rounder under 20K

50MP Sony LYTIA™ 600 Camera with AI Imaging

Segment's Highest 32MP Selfie Camera

3-Day Battery Life with 7000mAh Battery

Rs 19,999* (4+128GB)

Rs 25,749* (8+128GB)

Sale is live on Flipkart

moto g37

Best Phone under 15K

Fastest 5G with MTK Dimensity 6400

3-Day Life with 7000mAh Battery

MIL-STD-810H + IP64 durability

Rs 14,499* (4+64GB)

Sale is live on Flipkart

motorola edge 70 pro+

50MP periscope telephoto lens with 50x AI Super Zoom

Powerful performance with MTK Dim 8500 extreme

15W wireless charging

Luxurious Differentiated Finishes

Only phone under Rs 50K with quad 50MP camera + 50x AI zoom

Quad 50MP Camera with 50X AI Super Zoom

Rs 44,999* (12+256GB)

Sale is live on Flipkart

motorola signature

India's No. 1 Rated Camera Under 60K

Sony LYTIA 828 | 100x Superzoom pro | 8K Dolby Vision video recording

Flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 with 7-Year Updates

Best Flagship Phone Under 60K

Rs 57,249* (12+256GB)

Rs 62,249* (16+512GB)

Rs 67,249* (16+1TB)

Sale is live on Flipkart

moto g06 power

Biggest 7000mAh battery in budget segment

Smooth 120Hz display with IP64 protection

Only MTD Helio G81 | Stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos

Rs 12,999* (4+64GB)

Sale is live on Flipkart

motorola edge 70 max

Snapdragon 8 Gen 5, fastest chip under Rs 60K

Brightest Quad HD+ display with 7000 nits Brightness

Segment's Only Magnetic Wireless Charging with 7100mAh battery

Rs 51,999* (8+256GB)

Rs 56,999* (12+256GB)

Sale is live on Flipkart

^Colors validated by Pantone in Smartphone category

*T&C Apply. Prices include the bank/pre-paid/Exchange offers until offers/stocks last. To learn more about the offers and discounts applicable during the sale event, please visit flipkart.com.

Please note that the offers are subject to change at the sole discretion of Flipkart.

About Motorola & Lenovo

Lenovo is a US$62 billion revenue global technology powerhouse, ranked #217 in the Fortune Global 500, employing 77,000 people around the world, and serving millions of customers every day in 180 markets. Focused on a bold vision to deliver Smarter Technology for All, Lenovo has built on its success as the world’s largest PC company by further expanding into growth areas that fuel the advancement of ‘New IT’ technologies (client, edge, cloud, network, and intelligence) including server, storage, mobile, software, solutions, and services. This transformation together with Lenovo’s world-changing innovation is building a more inclusive, trustworthy, and smarter future for everyone, everywhere. Lenovo is listed on the Hong Kong stock exchange under Lenovo Group Limited (HKSE: 992)(ADR: LNVGY). Motorola Mobility LLC was acquired by Lenovo Group Holdings in 2014. Motorola Mobility is a wholly owned subsidiary of Lenovo and is responsible for designing and manufacturing all Moto and Motorola branded mobile handsets and solutions.

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Motorola brings Wave 2 of #BigBillionMotoDeals with lowest-ever prices

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