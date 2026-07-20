motorola edge 70 max Goes on Sale with Snapdragon® 8 Gen 5, 2K AMOLED Display & 7100mAh Battery from Rs 49,999*

BusinessWire India

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New Delhi [India], July 20: Motorola, a global leader in mobile technology and innovation and one of India's leading AI smartphone brands, today announced the sale of the new motorola edge 70 max at an effective starting price of just Rs 49,999*. Designed for consumers who demand uncompromised flagship performance, immersive entertainment and intelligent AI experiences, the motorola edge 70 max combines a versatile 50MP Sony LYTIA™ 710 Camera System, the category's only Quad HD+ (2K) Extreme AMOLED Display, Motorola's largest-ever 7100mAh Silicon-Carbon Battery, the flagship Snapdragon® 8 Gen 5 Mobile Platform and premium durability in a sophisticated design. The smartphone is now available on Flipkart, Motorola.in and leading retail stores across India.

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At the heart of the motorola edge 70 max is a versatile 50MP Sony LYTIA™ 710 Camera System powered by AI-enhanced imaging, designed to capture exceptional clarity, natural colours and improved low-light performance. Equipped with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), the primary camera delivers sharp, blur-free images, while the 8MP Ultra-Wide + Macro Vision Camera lets users capture expansive landscapes and detailed close-up shots with ease. The camera experience is further enhanced with AI-powered features including Photo Enhancement Engine, Signature Style, Portrait Mode with Dynamic Bokeh, Horizon Lock and Frame Match. Complementing the rear camera system is a 32MP front camera capable of recording 4K selfie videos, while Pantone™ Validated Colour and Pantone™ SkinTone™ Validation ensure authentic colour reproduction and natural-looking skin tones.

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Complementing the camera experience is the category's only Quad HD+ (2K) Extreme AMOLED Display, delivering 77% more pixels than Full HD for sharper visuals and exceptional clarity. Featuring up to 7000 nits peak brightness, a 144Hz refresh rate, 10-bit colours, 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut and Pantone™ Validated Display, the smartphone delivers an immersive viewing experience even under bright sunlight. Entertainment is further elevated with Dolby Atmos®, dual stereo speakers, Hi-Res Audio and Snapdragon Sound™, delivering rich, multidimensional sound for movies, music and gaming.

Powering every experience is Motorola's largest-ever 7100mAh Silicon-Carbon Battery, delivering up to 58 hours of battery life on a single charge. Whether streaming, gaming, creating content or working on the go, users can stay powered throughout the day and beyond. The device supports 90W TurboPower™ charging for incredibly fast top-ups, along with the category's fastest 25W Qi2.2 magnetic wireless charging, offering the convenience of fast cable-free charging without compromising on speed.

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Powering the motorola edge 70 max is the flagship Snapdragon® 8 Gen 5 Mobile Platform, paired with ultra-fast LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.1 storage for seamless multitasking, faster app launches and smooth gaming performance. The experience is further enhanced by moto ai, featuring intelligent experiences including Next Move, Catch Me Up, Remember This, Pay Attention, Image Studio and Playlist Studio, making everyday interactions smarter, more intuitive and highly personalized.

Built to match its flagship performance, the motorola edge 70 max combines premium craftsmanship with exceptional durability. The smartphone features Corning® Gorilla® Glass 7i protection, IP68 and IP69-rated water and dust resistance, and MIL-STD-810H military-grade durability. Finished in Motorola's signature soft vegan leather and available in Pantone™ curated colours, the device offers a premium in-hand feel while maintaining a sophisticated design. Running Android™ 16 with Motorola's intuitive Hello UX, the smartphone also comes with 3 OS upgrades and 4 years of security updates, while Moto Secure with ThinkShield® and Smart Connect deliver enhanced security and seamless connectivity across Motorola devices.

Availability:

The motorola edge 70 max will be available in 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB variants and will come in stunning Pantone™ curated colour options -- PANTONE™ Aqua Gray, PANTONE™ Dark Shadow, and PANTONE™ Ice Melt.

The smartphone will go on sale from July 20, 2026, on Flipkart, Motorola.in, and leading retail stores across India at an effective launch price starting at just Rs 49,999*.

LAUNCH PRICE

* Edge 70 max 8GB + 256GB - Rs. 54,999

* Edge 70 max 12GB + 256GB - Rs. 59,999

AFFORDABILITY OFFERS

Avail up to Rs 5,000 bank discount Or Rs 5,000 exchange bonus, and up to 18 months No Cost EMI on leading banks

OPERATOR OFFER:

Exclusive Jio SIM Offer: Free access to Google Gemini Pro and 5000GB Jio AI Cloud Storage for 18 months with eligible Jio Rs 349 and above 5G plans, along with a Jio OTT Pass featuring 15+ premium apps and 1000+ live TV channels on mobile for just Rs 200/month. Terms and conditions apply.

NET EFFECTIVE PRICING (INCLUDING OFFERS)

* Edge 70 max 8GB + 256GB - Rs. 49,999*

* Edge 70 max 12GB + 256GB - Rs. 54,999*

To know more about the product visit:

* Flipkart - https://www.flipkart.com/motorola-edge-70-max/p/itma23e20d630c2e?pid=MOBHMJQAYAZXSN6K

* Motorola website - https://www.motorola.in/motorola-edge-70-max/p

Disclaimers:

^All battery life claims are approximate and based on the median user tested across a mixed use profile (which includes both usage and standby time) under optimal network conditions. Actual battery performance will vary and depends on many factors including signal strength, network and device settings, temperature, battery condition, and usage patterns.

*Price including all offers

Rs As Per TechArc India's Leading AI Smartphone Brand Report 2025

**Motorola Qira is currently available only on the 12GB variant. Support for the 8GB variant will be added in a future update.

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