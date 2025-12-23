motorola edge 70 – No-Compromise Ultra-Slim Smartphone^ with Triple 50MP AI cameras, Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 and Military Grade durability: Goes on Sale today — At just Rs. 28,999*

New Delhi, Delhi, India – Business Wire India

Advertisement

• The motorola edge 70 goes on sale starting 23rd December 2025 on Flipkart, Motorola.in, and leading retail stores across India at an effective launch price of just Rs. 28,999*

Advertisement

• The motorola edge 70 redefines the ultra-thin smartphone category, featuring an incredibly slim 5.99mm aircraft-grade aluminium design weighing just 159g, combined with no-compromise performance, durability, cameras, and battery life

Advertisement

• India’s 1st Ultra-slim phone with Snapdragon® 7 Gen 4 Mobile Platform with a Dedicated AI Key, the device delivers advanced multi-platform AI experiences with moto ai 2.0, Microsoft Copilot, Google Gemini, and Perplexity, along with faster CPU, GPU, and AI performance

• The smartphone is India’s only ultra-thin phone with three 50MP cameras, supporting 4K 60FPS video recording across all cameras, a 50MP OIS main camera, a 50MP ultra-wide + macro camera, and a 50MP front camera, enhanced by moto ai and Google Photos AI tools

Advertisement

• Despite its ultra-slim profile, the motorola edge 70 packs India’s largest 5000mAh battery in an ultra-thin smartphone, delivering up to 40 hours of battery life^, with 68W TurboPower™ fast charging, 15W wireless charging, and reverse charging

• It features the segment’s brightest 6.7” Super HD Extreme AMOLED display with 4500 nits peak brightness, 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, and Pantone™ & Pantone SkinTone™ Validation for true-to-life visuals

• The device offers no-compromise durability with MIL-STD-810H military-grade certification, IP68 + IP69 protection, and Corning® Gorilla® Glass 7i, ensuring resistance against drops, water, dust, sand, and extreme conditions

• Crafted with refined aesthetics, the motorola edge 70 comes in Pantone™ curated colours — Bronze Green, Lily Pad, and Gadget Gray, featuring a premium textured finish on an aircraft-grade aluminium frame

Motorola, a global leader in mobile technology and innovation and India’s leading AI smartphone brand#, today announced the sale of its thinnest and most uncompromised smartphone — the motorola edge 70 — at an effective price of just Rs. 28,999*. Designed to redefine what an ultra-slim smartphone can deliver, the motorola edge 70 combines an industry-leading 5.99 mm ultra-thin design with flagship pro-grade cameras, advanced AI intelligence, long-lasting battery life, and military-grade durability.

Powered by the powerful Snapdragon® 7 Gen 4 Mobile Platform, the motorola edge 70 introduces next-generation performance and intelligence with a dedicated AI key. The chipset delivers faster CPU and GPU performance along with a significant boost in on-device AI capabilities, enabling seamless multitasking, smooth gaming, and intelligent everyday experiences. Users can choose between moto ai 2.0, Microsoft Copilot, Google Gemini, and Perplexity, unlocking true multi-platform AI freedom. The device is equipped with 8GB LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage, supported by an advanced vapor-chamber cooling system for sustained performance.

Photography on the motorola edge 70 sets new benchmarks as India’s only ultra-thin smartphone with three 50MP AI cameras. The setup includes a 50MP OIS main camera with 2.0µm Ultra Pixel technology, a 50MP ultra-wide + macro camera, and a 50MP front camera, all supporting 4K 60FPS video recording. Backed by moto ai features such as AI Video Enhancement, AI Action Shot, AI Adaptive Stabilization, and AI Group Shot, along with Google Photos AI tools like Magic Eraser, Photo Unblur, and Magic Editor, the device delivers professional-grade imaging with Pantone™ validated colours and accurate skin tones.

Despite its ultra-thin profile, the motorola edge 70 houses India’s largest 5000mAh silicon-carbon battery in an ultra-thin smartphone, delivering up to 40 hours of battery life^. With support for 68W TurboPower™ fast charging, 15W wireless charging, and reverse charging, users get uninterrupted power throughout the day without compromising on design.

The device also boasts the segment’s brightest 6.7” Super HD Extreme AMOLED display, offering 4500 nits peak brightness, 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, 100% DCI-P3, and Pantone™ & SkinTone™ Validation, ensuring stunning visuals in all lighting conditions. Dolby Atmos® stereo speakers and Hi-Res Audio further elevate the entertainment experience.

Built for real-world durability, the motorola edge 70 features MIL-STD-810H military-grade certification, IP68 + IP69 protection, and Corning® Gorilla® Glass 7i, making it resistant to drops, dust, sand, high-pressure water jets, and extreme temperatures — all while maintaining its ultra-slim form factor.

Running on Hello UI based on Android™ 16, the device comes with 3 OS upgrades and 4 years of security updates, along with features such as Moto Secure with ThinkShield®, Family Spaces, Moto Unplugged, and Smart Connect. Motorola further enhances ownership with Moto Premium Care, offering 24×7 support and hassle-free service.

Availability:

The motorola edge 70 is available in a single 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant and comes in three premium Pantone™ curated colours — Bronze Green, Lily Pad, and Gadget Gray.

Sales start from 23rd December 2025 on Flipkart, Motorola.in, and at leading retail stores across India, at an effective launch price of Rs. 28,999*.

Offer Details:

Product Name: motorola edge 70

Launch Price (8GB + 128GB): Rs. 29,999

Bank Offer: Rs. 1,000 additional Bank Discount

Effective Price with Offer:

8GB + 128GB: Rs. 28,999*

To know more about the product visit: https://www.flipkart.com/motorola-edge-70/p/itmc5fb119ade9e5

Operator Offers:

Total Benefits worth Rs. 10,000 from Reliance Jio (Applicable on pre-paid plan of: Rs. 449)

- Cashback worth Rs. 2000

- Partner coupons worth Rs. 8000

Disclaimers:

*Price Including offers. Valid for a limited period only

**As Per TechArc India’s Leading AI Smartphone Brand Report 2025

^within the segment from motorola under 30K

##Battery hours are approximate and may vary

About Lenovo & Motorola

Lenovo is a US$62 billion revenue global technology powerhouse, ranked #217 in the Fortune Global 500, employing 77,000 people around the world, and serving millions of customers every day in 180 markets. Focused on a bold vision to deliver Smarter Technology for All, Lenovo has built on its success as the world’s largest PC company by further expanding into growth areas that fuel the advancement of ‘New IT’ technologies (client, edge, cloud, network, and intelligence) including server, storage, mobile, software, solutions, and services. This transformation together with Lenovo’s world-changing innovation is building a more inclusive, trustworthy, and smarter future for everyone, everywhere. Lenovo is listed on the Hong Kong stock exchange under Lenovo Group Limited (HKSE: 992)(ADR: LNVGY). Motorola Mobility LLC was acquired by Lenovo Group Holdings in 2014. Motorola Mobility is a wholly owned subsidiary of Lenovo and is responsible for designing and manufacturing all Moto and Motorola branded mobile handsets and solutions.

*T&C Apply, including all offers. Offers are subject to change at the discretion of the brand.

To View the Image, Click on the Link Below:

motorola edge 70: ultra-thin design with triple 50MP cameras goes on sale at Rs. 28,999*

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with Business Wire India and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)