Motorola Edge 70 Pro Plus Launched in India on 4 June: Price, Specifications, and Top Features

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Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 6: Imagine being stuck in a Mumbai traffic jam, trying to capture the golden hour skyline through a car window while streaming music, replying to a work message, and keeping your phone powered through it all. That is the kind of everyday smartphone stress test many people face, and it is exactly what the motorola Edge 70 Pro Plus is built to handle.

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Launched in India on June 4, 2026, at Rs. 48,999, the Edge 70 Pro Plus enters a fiercely contested segment, phones between Rs. 40,000 and Rs. 55,000. It is a range where buyers are smart, demanding, and spoilt for choice.

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Check out the motorola Edge 70 Pro Plus or other latest phones at one of the Bajaj Finance partner stores across 4,000+ cities. They can visit their nearest store to experience the phones in person. They can shop on Easy EMIs from Bajaj Finance for a more convenient upgrade.

So, what does motorola bring to the table to stand out?

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Slim, light, and built to last

First impressions matter, and the Edge 70 Pro Plus makes a quiet but confident one. At just 7.19 mm thin and 190 grams, it is the slimmest phone available under Rs. 50,000. For anyone who has felt a brick like slab weighing down their jacket pocket through a long day of commuting or meetings, that is not a small thing.

Durability wise, motorola has not cut corners either. The phone carries an IP68 and IP69 rating, meaning it can handle not just rain or a spilled glass of water, but also high pressure water jets. Whether someone is on a trek or just clumsy in the kitchen, they are covered. It also comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection on the display.

A display that demands attention

The 6.8-inch Extreme AMOLED display with a 144 Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 5,200 nits is genuinely impressive. Scrolling through Instagram Reels, watching cricket highlights, or video calling family, everything looks punchy and smooth.

HDR10+ support means streaming content on Netflix or Prime Video looks as it was meant to. With a 92% screen to body ratio, there is very little frame getting in the way of the content.

Triple 50MP camera setup that actually delivers

The camera setup is where things get really interesting. The Edge 70 Pro Plus runs a triple 50MP system, a primary Sony LYT 710 sensor, an ultra wide macro lens, and a periscope telephoto with 3.5x optical zoom and up to 50x digital zoom. The front camera is also 50MP with autofocus, rare at this price.

For travel photographers or social media enthusiasts, the combination of a versatile zoom range and solid low light capability makes this a legitimately capable device.

Punching hard performance

Under the hood sits the MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Extreme chipset, backed by 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB of UFS 4.1 storage.

Whether someone is editing holiday reels on the way home, playing BGMI after work, juggling work emails with video calls, or switching between social media and streaming apps, the Edge 70 Pro Plus keeps everything running smoothly without slowing them down.

Large battery with ultra fast charging

The smartphone packs a 6,500 mAh silicon carbon battery designed to comfortably power a full day of heavy usage. When it is time to recharge, the included 90 W TurboPower charging quickly gets it back to full battery in under 47 minutes.

It also supports 15 W wireless charging, adding extra convenience for users who prefer cable free charging at home or at work.

Is the motorola Edge 70 Pro Plus worth the price?

Price is often the deciding factor. After all, a great smartphone is only as good as the value it delivers.

The motorola Edge 70 Pro Plus is priced at Rs. 48,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant.

That means a flagship processor, 12GB RAM, 256GB storage, a versatile triple camera system with a periscope telephoto lens, wireless charging, IP69 water resistance, and one of the slimmest designs in its segment.

At this price, the competition is fierce. But the Edge 70 Pro Plus is not trying to be the cheapest option. It is trying to deliver more where it matters most: performance, cameras, battery life, and premium design.

If buyers plan to keep the phone for three or four years, those upgrades become more valuable over time. Instead of paying for features they may never use, they are investing in a device that is built to stay fast, reliable, and capable long after the excitement of buying a new phone fades.

Upgrade to the motorola Edge 70 Pro Plus on Easy EMIs from Bajaj Finance

Here is the thing. Most people do not upgrade their phone every year. They buy one that can handle everything for the next three or four years. The motorola Edge 70 Pro Plus checks those boxes with flagship performance, a bright AMOLED display, capable cameras, and a slim design that feels as premium as it looks. With Easy EMIs from Bajaj Finance, upgrading is easier because customers do not have to pay the full amount upfront.

Steps to shop on Easy EMIs

1. Visit a nearby Bajaj Finance partner store.

2. Explore the motorola Edge 70 Pro Plus and other premium smartphones.

3. Check available offers and eligible Easy EMI options.

4. Choose a repayment tenure between 3 and 60 months based on the budget.

5. Complete the purchase and take home a new smartphone with convenient monthly payments.

If anyone wants a phone that looks premium, captures great photos, delivers flagship performance, and lasts through the day, the motorola Edge 70 Pro Plus is a smart choice. Get it on Easy EMIs from Bajaj Finance.

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