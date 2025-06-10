Motorola Launches edge 60 with 3X50MP AI Cameras, Quad-Curved 1.5K Display & moto ai -- Starting at Rs. 24,999*

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], June 10: Motorola, a global leader in mobile technology and innovation and India's leadingRs AI smartphone brand - today launched the motorola edge 60 - packed with industry-first AI-led experiences and class-leading hardware. At its core is a segment-leading triple 50MP AI camera system featuring the flagship Sony LYTIA 700C sensor, 30X AI Super Zoom with OIS, and a 50MP front camera--all enhanced with Pantone™ validated true colours and 4K video with seamless lens switching for pro-grade content creation. The edge 60 also boasts a stunning 6.7" 1.5K quad-curved pOLED Super HD display with 120Hz refresh rate, 4500 nits peak brightness, 96.3% screen-to-body ratio, and Gorilla Glass 7i. With Smart Water Touch 3.0, users can navigate even with wet hands. Powered by moto AI and 12GB RAM, the edge 60 redefines personalisation with features like Image Studio and Playlist Studio, offering smarter, more intuitive assistance every day. Built to endure, the edge 60 comes with MIL-STD-810H military-grade durability, IP68 + IP69 rating, and is designed to survive extreme temperatures, shocks, and drops--all in a sleek, ultra-thin 8.2mm body weighing just 180g. The motorola edge 60 sets a new benchmark for AI, design, and durability in the premium smartphone segment.

The motorola edge 60 sets a new benchmark in smartphone photography with its AI-enhanced, triple-camera system built for versatility and precision. At the heart is a flagship 50MP main sensor powered by the advanced Sony LYTIA 700C with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS)--capturing sharp, vivid shots even in low light. The entire camera setup is Pantone™ validated for 100% true-to-life colours and Pantone SkinTone™ validated to accurately capture natural skin tones. Complementing this is a 50MP ultra-wide camera with a broad 120° field of view and integrated Macro Vision, delivering stunning landscapes and detailed close-ups down to 3cm, with an Auto Macro Switch for smooth transitions. Completing the pro-grade setup is a 10MP telephoto lens with 3x optical and up to 30x AI Super Zoom, backed by OIS for sharp shots from a distance. Enhancing image quality further, the Edge 60 features an advanced 3-in-1 light sensor with real-time scene detection that intelligently adjusts exposure, white balance, and flicker reduction for flawless photos and videos across diverse lighting environments. The 50MP front camera employs Quad Pixel technology and motoAI to deliver bright, detailed selfies with 4K video recording capability. motoAI's powerful photo enhancement engine automatically refines colour, brightness, and clarity on all cameras for professional-grade results effortlessly. For video, Adaptive Stabilisation ensures smooth footage, while Portrait Mode brings depth and bokeh control with multiple focal lengths for studio-like portraits, anytime.

The motorola edge 60 boasts the segment's most durable and immersive 6.7" 1.5K pOLED Quad-Curved Display with 96.3% screen-to-body ratio and the segment's best 45-degree curvature on the sides for a truly immersive viewing experience. This display is Pantone™ validated for true-to-life colours and skin tones, meeting rigorous evaluation criteria to deliver authentic, vibrant visuals exactly as creators intended. With a 1220p Super HD resolution, it offers 13% more detail than standard Full HD+ screens, bringing every image to life with sharper clarity and less pixelation.

The motorola edge 60 features the segment's brightest display, peaking at 4500 nits for crystal-clear visibility even under harsh sunlight. The 6.7" 1.5K quad-curved pOLED panel supports HDR10+, covers 100% of the DCI-P3 colour gamut, and delivers over a billion colours with infinite contrast--offering a truly cinematic viewing experience. With a 120Hz refresh rate and 300Hz touch sampling, every interaction feels ultra-smooth and responsive. Built with Corning® Gorilla® Glass 7i for added durability, the display also integrates Smart Water Touch 3.0 for accurate touch response even with wet hands. Enhancing both usability and comfort, Edge Ambient Lighting delivers intuitive visual cues, while SGS Eye Protection with DC dimming minimizes blue light and flicker--ensuring comfortable, eye-safe viewing even during extended use.

The motorola edge 60 elevates the smartphone experience with motoAI 2.0--a powerful AI engine that blends creativity and intelligent assistance like never before. Unleash your imagination with AI Image Studio, which transforms simple text prompts or sketches into custom digital art, avatars, stickers, and cards in seconds. For music lovers, AI Playlist Studio curates the perfect playlist based on your mood, activity, or time of day-- whether you're studying, hosting a party, or going on a drive. Beyond creativity, motoAI simplifies your daily life with intelligent assistance features such as Catch Me Up, which provides concise summaries of missed notifications, and Pay Attention, that listens and transcribes important audio so you can stay focused. The Remember This function saves important screenshots and information securely on your device, ready to be recalled whenever needed. Powered by 12GB RAM and RAM Boost 4.0, motoAI ensures smooth, fast performance while also optimising battery usage and adapting seamlessly to your preferences--making the motorola edge 60 a truly smart, personalised companion.

The edge 60 also features ultimate military standards for durability, passing 16 tests of MIL-810H Military Grade Certified Protection. All while maintaining a sophisticated, elegant look and feel. It's protected against extreme temperatures, including harsh winters as cold as -20°C or scorching summer days as high as 60°C, even the blazing temperatures inside a parked car. It also withstands up to 95% humidity. With the Highest level of water protection IP68 and IP69 ratings, offering superior protection against dust, dirt, sand, and high-pressure water, it's designed to withstand submersion in up to 1.5 meters of fresh water for 30 minutes.

The motorola edge 60 stuns with its premium all-curved design, featuring a striking quad-curve profile that flows seamlessly from edge to edge for a truly immersive, borderless experience. Despite its elegant form, it remains incredibly practical -- weighing just 180g with a sleek 8.2mm profile, making it one of the lightest and slimmest smartphones in its segment. Crafted for both beauty and comfort, the device is available in two Pantone™ curated colours with distinct finishes: Gibraltar Sea, a rich smoky blue in a sophisticated vegan leather texture, and Shamrock, a fresh and vibrant green with a soft-touch matte finish. With Smart Water Touch 3.0, users can interact with the screen even when it's wet -- blending intelligent function with timeless style.

The motorola edge 60 is engineered for performance, powered by the advanced MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset built on a 4nm process, delivering blazing-fast speeds, flagship-grade battery efficiency, and an AnTuTu score of up to 725K. Whether it's intensive gaming, high-resolution video streaming, or advanced AI-powered photography, this chipset handles it all with ease. Paired with up to 12GB LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB UFS 2.2 storage, users can enjoy faster app launches, smoother multitasking, and improved read/write speeds. It also includes RAM Boost 4.0, allowing the device to intelligently convert storage into virtual memory for up to 24GB of total RAM. Plus, with support for 11 5G bands and Wi-Fi 6E, the motorola edge 60 ensures a lightning-fast, next-gen connectivity experience across networks.

Speaking on the launch, Mr. T.M. Narasimhan, Managing Director, Motorola India said, "At Motorola, we continue to lead the way in bringing purposeful innovation to our consumers. With the motorola edge 60, we are introducing a device that redefines what users can expect in this segment. From the segment's only 3X 50MP Pro-Grade AI Camera System, to the segment's most durable Quad-Curved 1.5K True Colour™ display, and our segment-leading motoAI experience with 12GB RAM, every aspect of the motorola edge 60 is designed to empower and elevate. This launch marks yet another step in our journey to deliver premium technology that's truly accessible."

Powering the motorola edge 60 is a massive 5500mAh battery, supported by an ultra-fast 68W TurboPower™ charger in the box--delivering a full day's power in just 15 minutes. Users can keep going longer and charge up quicker, without disruption. Complementing the power-packed hardware is the latest Hello UI based on Android 15, offering a clean, fluid, and intelligent software experience. To top it off, stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos® and Hi-Res Audio deliver immersive sound, making entertainment as powerful as the performance.

Hello UI lets users easily customise their device and make it their own by choosing fonts, colours, and icons. Use intuitive gestures like twist and tap to control different features or launch their favourite apps. Set limits on screen time and control access, so kids can learn and play in a safe, dedicated space with family. Extend their mobile experience to a TV or external display, or even sync it up to your PC using Smart Connect. All with the assurance that their phone is safe, with every security setting managed in one place through moto secure.

The motorola edge 60 is designed to offer a seamless and intelligent user experience with a host of signature Motorola software experiences. These include beloved Moto Actions, Smart Connect for cross-device continuity, Moto Migrate for easy data transfers, and Moto Secure for enhanced privacy and protection. Users also benefit from Moto Premium Care, along with 3 assured OS upgrades and 4 years of security patches, ensuring long-term software reliability.

In a parallel announcement, Motorola also unveiled a new colourway for its widely loved motorola edge 60 Fusion -- the bold and captivating Pantone™ Mykonos Blue, a vibrant hue that radiates energy and presence.

Availability of motorola edge 60

The motorola edge 60 will be available in a single storage variant - 12GB RAM with 256GB storage in two stunning Pantone™ Curated colours - PANTONE Gibraltar Sea (smoky blue) and PANTONE Shamrock (fresh green). The smartphone will go on sale from 17th June 2025, 12PM on Flipkart, Motorola.in and leading retail stores across India including Reliance Digital.

Standard Launch Price of motorola edge 60:

For 12GB+256GB variant,

Launch Price: INR 25,999

Effective Launch Price of motorola edge 60 with offers:

For 12GB+256GB variant,

Launch Price: INR 24,999*

Availability of motorola edge 60 60 FUSION in Mykonos Blue colour

The motorola edge 60 FUSION will be available in two storage variants - 8GB RAM + 256GB Storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB Storage in new introduced stunning PantoneTM Curated colour variant, - PANTONE Mykonos Blue which will go on sale from 13h June 2025, 12 PM on Flipkart, Motorola.in and leading retail stores including Reliance Digital.

Effective Launch Price of motorola edge 60 FUSION with offers:

For 8GB+256GB variant,

Launch Price: INR 21,999* (incl INR 1000 bank discount)

For 12GB+256GB variant,

Launch Price: INR 23,999* (incl INR 1000 bank discount)

Operator Offers

Jio Cashback upto Rs 2000 + Additional Offers upto Rs 8000, Total Benefits worth Rs.10,000. T&C apply

Offer Details -

To know more about the product visit:

Flipkart - https://www.flipkart.com/motorola-edge60-5g-coming-soon-store

Motorola - https://www.motorola.in/smartphones-motorola-edge-60/p

Disclaimers:

*Price includes offers. Valid for a limited period only

^Validated by Pantone

Rs As per TechARC research on AI smartphones, Feb 2025

Detailed Marketing Specifications

