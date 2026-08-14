Motorola launches moto g max with 50MP Sony LYTIA™ camera, Snapdragon® 6s Gen 4, 7000mAh battery and Pantone™ colours, starting Rs. 26,999*

BusinessWire India

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New Delhi [India], August 14: Motorola, a global leader in mobile technology and India's leading AI smartphone brand, today announced the launch of the all-new moto g max, the most complete smartphone in the segment, designed for consumers who demand premium design, exceptional durability, pro-grade photography, powerful performance, and long-lasting battery life. Combining a Luxury Satin-inspired Finish in stunning PANTONE™ curated colours, the Segment's Leading 50MP Sony LYTIA™ 600 Camera System, the powerful Snapdragon® 6s Gen 4 processor, an immersive 6.72-inch 120Hz Full HD+ Display, and a massive 7000mAh Silicon-Carbon Battery, the moto g max delivers a complete smartphone experience. Built to keep up with modern lifestyles, the smartphone also features Corning® Gorilla® Glass 7i, MIL-STD-810H certification, IP64 Water-resistant Design, Dolby Atmos® Stereo Speakers, and the latest Android™ 16 experience.

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The moto g max combines premium craftsmanship with a refined Luxurious Satin Finish, for the first time in any G-series smartphones delivering an ultra-premium look and feel while resisting everyday fingerprints and smudges. Available in stunning PANTONE Stargazer, PANTONE Alaskan Blue, and PANTONE Malaga colour options, the smartphone brings together globally curated colours with Motorola's premium design philosophy, giving the device a distinctive and sophisticated appearance. The sleek design, ergonomic profile, and balanced weight distribution provide a comfortable in-hand experience, whether users are browsing, gaming, streaming, or capturing photos throughout the day. Combining premium craftsmanship with everyday durability, the moto g max is designed to look elegant, feel premium, and complement users' lifestyles wherever they go.

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At the heart of the moto g max is the Segment's Leading 50MP Sony LYTIA™ 600 Camera System, designed to help users capture brighter, sharper, and more vibrant photos in virtually every lighting condition. Powered by Quad Pixel Technology, the camera delivers exceptional detail and improved low-light performance. The 8MP Ultra-wide Camera captures more of every scene, while the highest 32MP Quad Pixel Selfie Camera delivers brighter selfies with natural skin tones and outstanding clarity. The intelligent 2-in-1 Ambient Light Sensor instantly measures surrounding light to enable faster focusing and improved exposure, while Auto Night Vision, Night Vision, and AI-powered portrait features work intelligently in the background to deliver brighter nights, more natural portraits, and sharper images. Additional features including Adobe Scan, Photo Booth, Super Zoom, Dual Capture, and Pro Mode provide the flexibility to capture, create, and share content effortlessly.

The camera experience is further enhanced with AI-powered Photography and Google Photos Editing, bringing intelligent enhancements and advanced editing tools together in one seamless experience. The Photo Enhancement Engine automatically optimizes colour, brightness, contrast, texture, and noise reduction across every lens, helping every photo look brighter, sharper, and more natural. Users can edit effortlessly using powerful AI features including Magic Eraser, Photo Unblur, Reimagine, Auto Frame, Portrait Blur, Portrait Light, Sky, Color Pop, and Cinematic Photos, transforming everyday moments into stunning photos that look professionally edited.

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Powered by the extremely reliable processor Snapdragon® 6s Gen, built on an efficient 4nm process, the moto g max delivers fast, responsive, and power-efficient performance for everything users do. LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 3.1 Storage enable faster app launches, smoother multitasking, and improved responsiveness, while RAM Boost intelligently converts unused storage into additional virtual memory, allowing users to keep more apps active in the background and switch between them effortlessly. Whether gaming, streaming, browsing, attending video calls, or multitasking throughout the day, the moto g max delivers reliable performance designed to keep up with modern lifestyles.

The moto g max features an immersive 6.72-inch Full HD+ Display that delivers sharp visuals, vibrant colours, and exceptional clarity for movies, gaming, reading, and social media. The 120Hz Refresh Rate delivers smoother scrolling, fluid animations, and a highly responsive touch experience, making every swipe, tap, and interaction feel effortless. With Display Color Boost and up to 1050 nits High Brightness Mode, the display remains vibrant and easy to view even under bright outdoor conditions. Water Touch Technology keeps the display responsive even with wet fingers, allowing users to confidently use their phone during workouts, light rain, or everyday adventures.

The moto g max is engineered to deliver true battery freedom with its massive 7000mAh Silicon-Carbon Battery, providing up to 3 days of battery life and up to 63 hours of usage on a single charge. Whether streaming videos, gaming, travelling, attending meetings, or staying connected with friends and family, users can rely on long-lasting battery performance without constantly reaching for a charger. The smartphone supports 33W TurboPower™ Charger for quick top-ups, while Battery Care and the advanced silicon-carbon battery technology are designed to maintain dependable performance for up to 1,000 charging cycles.

Built to handle everyday challenges, the moto g max combines premium craftsmanship with exceptional durability. The smartphone features Corning® Gorilla® Glass 7i protection for enhanced resistance against scratches and accidental drops, while MIL-STD-810H certification helps it withstand the rigours of daily use. The SGS-certified IP64 water-resistant design provides dependable protection against dust and water splashes, making it a reliable companion wherever life takes users.

The entertainment experience is further enhanced by Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos®, delivering richer bass, wider sound, and crystal-clear vocals. Combined with Hi-Res Audio, Dual Microphones, and a convenient 3.5mm Headphone Jack, the moto g max delivers an immersive audio experience across music, movies, gaming, and calls.

Mr. T.M. Narasimhan, Managing Director, Motorola India, said, "At Motorola, we believe a smartphone is no longer just a device -- it is an expression of how we live, work and experience the world around us. With the new moto g max, we have brought together a premium design and luxurious satin finish with powerful photography, exceptional battery life, smooth performance and durability, creating a smartphone that is designed to complement today's dynamic lifestyles. From capturing everyday moments and staying connected to working, gaming and entertainment, moto g max is built to keep up with consumers who expect more from their smartphone. With its distinctive luxurious design, segment-leading features and exceptional value, we believe moto g max sets a new benchmark for a smartphone that looks as good as it performs."

The moto g max comes with the latest Android™ 16 out of the box, delivering a clean, intuitive, and secure software experience. Users can get more done with Google Gemini, helping them search, write, learn, brainstorm, and complete everyday tasks more efficiently. The smartphone also features Moto Secure, ThinkShield for Mobile, Side Fingerprint Unlock, and Face Unlock, providing multiple layers of protection. Built for the future, the moto g max comes with 2 guaranteed Android OS upgrades and 3 years of security updates, ensuring a secure and reliable smartphone experience for years to come.

The moto g max will go on sale starting 20th August 2026 on Flipkart, Motorola.in, and leading retail stores across India.

Availability

The moto g max will be available in the following variant:

* 6GB RAM + 128GB Storage

The smartphone will be available in PANTONE Stargazer, PANTONE Alaskan Blue, and PANTONE Malaga colour options.

Pricing

* 6GB + 128GB - Rs. 27,999

Affordability Offer details:

* Rs. 1,000 Instant Bank Discount.

NET EFFECTIVE PRICE

* moto g max 6GB + 128GB - Rs. 26,999*

*Price including all offers. Subject to change at the discretion of the brand.

To Know more about the product, visit here - https://www.flipkart.com/tyy/4io/Rs cs-35m6el8w1k/pr?sid=tyy,4io&collection-tab-name=Motorola+g+max

Jio Offer:

Enjoy 5000GB Google cloud storage + Gemini Pro subscription worth Rs. 35,100 for 18 months + 15 Premium OTTs Monthly plan costing Rs Rs. 2000 at just Rs. 200 only.

*T&C Apply. Including all offers. Offers subject to change at the discretion of the brand

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