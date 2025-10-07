New Delhi, Delhi, India – Business Wire India

Advertisement

• The moto g06 POWER launches with the segment’s largest 7000mAh battery, delivering up to 3 Days of Power, the longest battery life in its class.

Advertisement

• It features a segment’s largest 6.88” HD+ Display with 120Hz refresh rate, Water Touch technology, and Dolby Atmos® stereo speakers, offering an immersive entertainment experience.

Advertisement

• The moto g06 POWER boasts a segment-leading 50MP Quad Pixel camera system, along with an 8MP front camera, delivering stunning shots in any lighting conditions.

• It is powered by the powerful MediaTek G81 Extreme processor, the device offers up to 12GB RAM with RAM Boost.

Advertisement

• Designed with a super-premium Pantone™-curated vegan leather finish, the smartphone features IP64 water resistance and Corning® Gorilla® Glass 3 for added durability, available in Tapestry, Laurel Oak, and India-exclusive Tendril colours.

• Moto g06 POWER features additional features including Circle to Search with Google, and exclusive Moto experiences including Hello UX, Moto Secure, and ThinkShield, ensuring seamless performance, personalization, and protection.

• The device will be available in a single memory variant of 4GB + 64GB storage expandable up to 12GB with RAM Boost. Consumers can get the moto g06 POWER for just Rs. 7,499, and it will go on sale on Flipkart, Motorola.in & leading retail stores across India, starting 11th October 2025.

Motorola, a global leader in mobile innovation and India’s leading AI smartphone brand, today announced the launch of the moto g06 POWER, a device designed to redefine the entry-level smartphone experience with segment-leading features including massive battery, Largest Display and Incredible entertainment. The moto g06 POWER packs the segment’s largest 7000mAh battery delivering up to 3 days of power easily, a segment’s largest 6.88" 120Hz display with Corning® Gorilla® Glass 3 protection, and a segment-leading 50MP Quad Pixel camera for stunning photos in every light. Wrapped in a premium vegan leather design crafted in Pantone™ curated colours, the smartphone also offers IP64-rated water resistance and Dolby Atmos® stereo speakers for an immersive entertainment experience. Powered by the MediaTek G81 Extreme processor, the moto g06 POWER sets a new benchmark in the entry-level segment, combining durability, design, and all-round performance at an unbeatable value.

The moto g06 POWER is built for those who demand reliability and endurance every day. It features the segment’s largest 7000mAh battery, delivering up to 3 days of uninterrupted power on a single charge around 65 Hours, the longest-lasting battery in its class. Whether it’s long video calls, GPS navigation on road trips, binge-watching marathons, or hours of music playback, users can stay powered through it all without worrying about running out of charge. Designed for long-term durability, the battery retains over 80% of its health even after 1000 charge cycles, ensuring consistent performance for years. And when it’s time to refuel, Turbopower™ 20W fast charger provides up to 7 hours of power in just 15 minutes, keeping users always ready for what’s next.

Entertainment gets a major upgrade with the moto g06 POWER. The smartphone features the largest-ever 6.88” HD+ display in the segment, offering a truly immersive viewing experience. With an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate, High Brightness Mode up to 600 nits, and Water Touch technology for use even with wet fingers, the display delivers crisp clarity, smooth visuals, and seamless usability in any environment. This cinematic experience is complemented by Dolby Atmos® stereo speakers with Bass Boost, providing multidimensional audio with twice the bass power, making every movie, game, or song feel more engaging. Together, the massive display and premium sound system transform the moto g06 POWER into an entertainment powerhouse in its segment.

Photography is a key highlight of the moto g06 POWER. The smartphone features a 50MP Quad Pixel camera system, capturing vivid, detailed, and vibrant photos in any light. AI-Powered Portrait mode delivers natural-looking depth effects for professional-quality portraits, while Auto Night Vision ensures clarity and brightness even in low-light conditions. An ambient light sensor enables faster focus, so you never miss a moment. The 8MP front camera enhances selfies with automatic Face Retouch and group selfie mode, making it easy to capture social-ready photos and videos instantly. With advanced Quad Pixel technology, Night Vision, and AI enhancements, the moto g06 POWER brings professional-level photography to everyday moments.

The moto g06 POWER combines premium design with advanced protection. Featuring a soft-touch vegan leather finish and specially curated Pantone™ colours — Tapestry, Laurel Oak, and Tendril — the smartphone brings a touch of luxury to everyday use. Its IP64-rated water protection guards against spills and splashes, while Corning® Gorilla® Glass 3 ensures durability against scratches and minor impacts. Despite housing a massive 7000mAh battery, the device maintains a sleek, modern profile that is comfortable to hold and use, making the moto g06 POWER a perfect blend of style, durability, and everyday practicality.

Beyond power and entertainment, the moto g06 POWER delivers robust performance for everyday use. Powered by the Powerful MediaTek Helio G81 Extreme octa-core processor, the device ensures fast, efficient performance for streaming, gaming, video calls, and more. With 4GB of RAM, expandable up to 12GB with RAM Boost, users can multitask effortlessly, switching smoothly between multiple apps without slowdown. The smartphone also offers up to 256GB of built-in storage, expandable by up to 1TB via a dedicated microSD card slot, giving you ample space for photos, videos, apps, and more.

Speaking on the launch, Mr. T.M. Narasimhan, Managing Director, Motorola India, said “At Motorola, we believe premium technology should be accessible to all, not limited by price. The moto g06 POWER embodies this vision by combining innovation, impact, and thoughtful design. Its massive 7000mAh battery delivers long lasting usage, while the immersive 6.88” 120Hz display and Dolby Atmos stereo speakers offer an exceptional entertainment experience that lasts longer than ever. By pushing the boundaries of what an entry-level smartphone can deliver, we’re redefining expectations and setting new standards in the value segment. With the g06 POWER, we reaffirm our commitment to democratizing technology — making advanced, reliable, and inspiring experiences available to everyone.”

The moto g06 POWER delivers a smarter, more personalized experience with Android™ 15, along with My UX customization to tailor the phone to your preferences. Circle to Search allows you to quickly find anything on your screen without switching apps, while Moto Gestures make everyday actions effortless — from flipping the phone for Do Not Disturb to taking screenshots with a simple motion. Moto Secure and ThinkShield® provide robust protection for apps, networks, and sensitive data, while Family Space helps create a safer, balanced digital environment. Combined with Moto Unplugged, the software suite ensures the moto g06 POWER is not just Powerful, but intelligent, secure, and uniquely yours.

Availability:

The moto g06 POWER will be available in three Pantone™ curated colours: Tapestry, Laurel Oak, and Tendril. It will be sold in the 4GB + 64GB variant and will go on sale on Flipkart, Motorola.in, and leading retail stores across India starting 11th October 2025.

Launch Price:

4GB + 64GB: Rs. 7,499

To know more about the product visit:

Flipkart: - https://www.flipkart.com/moto-g06-power-coming-soon-store

Disclaimers:

*As Per TechArc India’s Leading AI Smartphone Brand Report 2025

Certain features, functionality and product specifications may be network dependent and subject to additional terms, conditions, and charges. All are subject to change without notice. MOTOROLA, the Stylized M Logo, MOTO and the MOTO family of marks are trademarks of Motorola Trademark Holdings, LLC. Android is a trademark of Google LLC. Corning and Gorilla are registered trademarks of Corning Incorporated. The High-Res Audio logo is the registered trademark held by Japan Audio Society. Hi-Res Audio Logo standard defined by Japan Audio Society. The Logo is used under license from Japan Audio Society. "LYTIA" is a registered trademark or trademark of Sony Group Corporation. Qualcomm Snapdragon® is a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. Qualcomm and Snapdragon® are trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated, registered in the United States and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. ©2024 Motorola Mobility LLC. All rights reserved.

Detailed Specifications: moto g06 POWER

Operating System

Android™ 15

System Architecture / Processor

MediaTek Helio G81 Extreme processor with 2xA75 2.0GHz + 6xA55 1.7GHz octa-core CPU, 820MHz Arm Mali-G52 MC2 GPU

Memory (RAM)

4GB LPDDR4X RAM*, expandable up to 12GB* with RAM Boost*

Storage (ROM)

64GB built-in* | up to 1TB microSD card* expandable

Dimensions

171.35 x 77.50 x 8.82mm

Wei​ght

220g

Display

17.47cm (6.88")

Security

Side fingerprint reader

Face unlock

ThinkShield for Mobile

Moto Secure

Battery

7000mAh

Charging

18W device charging capable | 9V2A

Water Pr​otection

IP64 Water-resistant design

Corning® Gorilla® Glass 3

Bands

INDIA

4G: LTE 1/3/5/7/8/20/28/38/40/41 (2535 - 2655MHz)

3G: 1/3/5/8

2G: 3/5/8

Rear Camera # 1

50MP

f/1.8 aperture

Quad Pixel

PDAF

Rear Camera # 2

Ambient Light Sensor

Front Camera

8MP

f/2.0 aperture

1.12μm pixel size

SIM Card

Dual SIM (2 Nano SIMs + 1 microSD)

Single SIM (1 Nano SIM + 1 microSD)

FM Radio

Yes

Bluetooth® Technology

Bluetooth® 6.0

Wi-Fi

Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac

2.4GHz | 5GHz

Wi-Fi hotspot

Connectivity

3.5mm headset jack & Type-C port (USB 2.0)

Speakers

Stereo speakers

Dolby Atmos®

NFC

Yes

Location Services

GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS

Inbox accessories

USB Type-C cable, or USB Type-C to USB Type-C cable, Guides, SIM tool

20W Turbopower charger, Headset, Protective Film

About Lenovo & Motorola

Lenovo is a US$62 billion revenue global technology POWERhouse, ranked #217 in the Fortune Global 500, employing 77,000 people around the world, and serving millions of customers every day in 180 markets. Focused on a bold vision to deliver Smarter Technology for All, Lenovo has built on its success as the world’s largest PC company by further expanding into growth areas that fuel the advancement of ‘New IT’ technologies (client, edge, cloud, network, and intelligence) including server, storage, mobile, software, solutions, and services. This transformation together with Lenovo’s world-changing innovation is building a more inclusive, trustworthy, and smarter future for everyone, everywhere. Lenovo is listed on the Hong Kong stock exchange under Lenovo Group Limited (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY). Motorola Mobility LLC was acquired by Lenovo Group Holdings in 2014. Motorola Mobility is a wholly owned subsidiary of Lenovo and is responsible for designing and manufacturing all Moto and Motorola branded mobile handsets and solutions.

To View the Image, Click on the Link Below:

moto g06 POWER: Segment’s largest 7000mAh battery with 6.88” display at Rs. 7,499

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with Business Wire India and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)